Finisar Optics Experts Present at ECOC Exhibition in Dublin, Ireland

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR)



What: Finisar, a global technology leader in optical communications, today announced a line-up of speakers at the ECOC Conference and Exhibition. This selection of industry experts will contribute to discussions on the future of optical technology.

Where: Royal Dublin Showground, DUBLIN

When: Sept. 23- 25, 2019

Finisar Speakers include:

Martin Zirngibl, Chief Technical Officer What does the cross-over from pluggable modules to co-packaged optics mean for the industry? to be held on Sept. 24 th at 2:25pm at Market Focus on the exhibition floor;

Matthias Berger, General Manager, Optical Interconnect XR Optics intro – Technology Enablers, Architecture Implications, Benefits, Key Applications, etc. to be held on Sept. 25 th at 10:30am in the Dodder Room, Hall 5;

Tony Pearson, Senior Director of Product Line Management, 3D Sensing High-Volume applications of 3D sensing in consumer and automotive markets to be held on Sept. 25 th at 12:05 at Market Focus on the exhibition floor;



For more information about ECOC, visit https://www.ecoc2019.org/ .

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is a global technology leader in optical communications, providing components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies. Founded in 1988, Finisar designs products that meet the increasing demands for network bandwidth, data storage and 3D sensing subsystems. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, USA with R&D, manufacturing sites, and sales offices worldwide. Visit our website at www.finisar.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Victoria McDonald, Director of Corporate Communications, Finisar

press@finisar.com

+1 408-542-4261