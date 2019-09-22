Finisar Presents Industry-First Optical Communication Solutions Driving Next-Generation Data Centers and Carrier Networks at ECOC 2019

SUNNVALE, Calif. and DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar (NASDAQ: FNSR), an industry leader in optical modules and components, today introduced several new product and technology solutions at ECOC, the largest optical communications exhibition in Europe. Finisar will demonstrate the latest form factors, laser technology, and test equipment for high-speed connections in hyperscale data centers, 5G wireless networks, and optical test systems. See these demonstrations and more in Finisar's booth 62 at the RDS Venue in Dublin, September 23-25.

400GBASE-SR4.2 QSFP-DD transceivers for high-speed data centers

Finisar and Foxconn Interconnect Technology are showcasing the industry's first interoperability demonstration of 400G SR4.2 QSFP-DD optical transceivers at the Finisar booth. These IEEE-compliant transceivers use eight fibers and an MPO-12 optical connector which provide a low total cost solution for 400G data rate upgrades using the installed base of multimode cabling deployed for 100G SR4 in data centers today. The IEEE P802.3cm task force has made a baseline proposal for 400GBASE-SR4.2 which includes support for up to 70m on OM3 and 100m on OM4 multimode fiber, aligned with the 400G BiDi MSA. This is the second short-reach 400G multimode transceiver announced by Finisar, following the 400G SR8 OSFP module demonstrated at OFC earlier this year.

100G PAM4 VCSEL technology for hyperscale data centers

Finisar is unveiling the industry's first public technology demonstration of a multimode VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) transmitting at 100G data rates using PAM4 modulation. This technology demonstration is a critical milestone towards product developments that can enable 800G short-reach optical modules and active optical cables (AOCs) needed for next-generation hyperscale data centers. Traditionally, multimode transceivers and AOCs that utilize VCSEL technology have offered the lowest cost for short-reach interconnect applications, a trend that is expected to continue with 800G+ products that are based on 100G PAM4 per lane. Attendees will be able to observe the optical performance of the prototype VCSEL’s over multimode fiber using a high-speed scope.

5G Wireless Front-haul Ecosystem featuring Tunable SFP28 transceivers

Finisar is showcasing various optical transceiver modules for 5G wireless front-haul networks. Driven by the anticipation of very large volume deployments, wireless front-haul applications will require cost-efficient high data rate solutions. Such applications in 5G networks are expected to require primarily 25G data rates, and Finisar is already offering several products covering 300m, 2km and 10km reaches. For 10km, Finisar provides both duplex and bidirectional transceiver solutions to help customers with optical fiber constraints. For C-RAN applications, Finisar is demonstrating LAN-WDM and O-band CWDM solutions, which enable more efficient wireless front haul networks with a minimum number of optical fibers.

As part of its 5G product offering, Finisar is also demonstrating full C-band DWDM wavelength tunable SFP28 modules operating at 25Gb/s over 15km of single mode fiber. These transceivers provide significant advantages over fixed wavelength solutions for carriers upgrading their networks to the latest wireless standards. Leveraging DWDM technology allows more efficient use of the limited installed fiber in the front-haul network. Finisar’s market-leading wavelength tunable SFP28 transceivers also provide operational efficiencies and savings over fixed wavelength products. These products will be available with Finisar’s patented Flextune™ wavelength self-tuning functionality.

WaveAnalyzer 1500S High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer

The WaveAnalyzer™ 1500S demonstrates high speed and high-resolution measurements on optical signals in the L-band of telecommunications, including OSNR and WDM analysis. This instrument has been designed to support developers of next-generation optical systems. In addition, the WaveAnalyzer 200A Portable Optical Spectrum Analyzer will demonstrate spectral measurements in a compact, portable, battery operated platform. This instrument supports trouble shooting in Data Center Interconnects as well as mobile measurements in a lab environment.

Finisar IC-TROSA Type-2 Demonstration at OIF booth 441

Finisar will participate in a demonstration highlighting the progress of the OIF’s 400ZR and IC-TROSA projects that aim to reduce size, cost, and power dissipation of 400G coherent optics. Finisar is providing an IC-TROSA Type-2, containing all the optical building blocks for a coherent module in a single miniaturized package. The demonstration will highlight important aspects of IC-TROSA integration.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is a global technology leader in optical communications, providing components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies. Founded in 1988, Finisar designs products that meet the increasing demands for network bandwidth, data storage and 3D sensing subsystems. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, USA with R&D, manufacturing sites, and sales offices worldwide. Visit our website at www.finisar.com .

