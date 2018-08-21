Log in
News Summary

Finisar to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

08/21/2018

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR), a global technology leader in high-speed optical communications, will announce its fiscal first quarter 2019 financial results for the period ending July 29, 2018, at the close of market on Thursday September 6th, 2018. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with analysts at 2:00 p.m. PDT/ 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Michael Hurlston, Finisar Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Adzema, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss financial results and answer questions from analysts who follow the Company.

Internet access: See investor relations page at www.finisar.com.

Phone access: Domestic 855 473 9088 or International 1 720 405 0995. Conference ID 9594409

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website shortly after the call. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 855 859 2056 (domestic) or +404 537 3406 (international) and then, following the prompts, enter conference ID 9594409 and provide your name, affiliation, and contact number.

About Finisar
Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is a global technology leader in optical communications, providing components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies.  Founded in 1988, Finisar designs products that meet the increasing demands for network bandwidth, data storage and 3D sensing subsystems. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, USA with R&D, manufacturing sites, and sales offices worldwide. Visit our website at www.finisar.com.

Finisar-F

Investor Contact
Kurt Adzema, Chief Financial Officer
+1.408.542.5050
Investor.relations@finisar.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
