FINJAN HOLDINGS INC

FINJAN HOLDINGS INC (FNJN)
Finjan Holdings Inc : Finjan Holdings to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st in New York City at the Essex House

09/24/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st at 10 AM ET in New York City and will be available for 1x1 meetings on October 1 and 2.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the "Registration" button

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com)

MARQUEE SPONSOR

  • Maxim Group
  • The Special Equities Group

PLATINUM SPONSOR

  • Interactive Offers
  • M2 Compliance

OTHER SPONSORS

  • MZ Group
  • Irth Communications
  • Gillon Tax Advisors
  • Proactive Investors
  • Hunter Taubman Fischer & LI LLC
  • Equities.com
  • Issuer Direct
  • The Money Channel
  • Marcum
  • Equisolve
  • PCG Advisory Group
  • CoreIR
  • Berg Capital Markets, LLC

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Finjan Holdings, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
