FinLab AG: AUTHADA develops new market

AUTHADA GmbH develops the telecommunications market. The digital identification solution of AUTHADA is now available to customers for the activation of SIM cards. With that, AUTHADA conquers a new market for itself.

Darmstadt/Frankfurt, April 23rd, 2020 - Customers of the telecommunications group Vodafone can now activate prepaid free cards by digitally identifying themselves with the eID service of AUTHADA. Within a few seconds, users are able to digitally identify themselves via app, with NFC-capable smartphone and their electronic identity card or residence permit. Further application possibilities for the eID service will follow soon. AUTHADA GmbH is a portfolio company of Frankfurt-based FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR).

AUTHADA's eID service is provided via the Global Trust Technology Platform GTTP of WebID. With this integration, Vodafone customers now have access to AUTHADA's eID service for identification. Customers who identify themselves with AUTHADA's digital solution are automatically directed to the app and are guided through the identification process step by step. WebID has already been carrying out the identity check for SIM card activation for Germany's largest mobile phone provider since 2017.

Therefore, Vodafone is the first telecommunications provider in Germany to rely on AUTHADA's digital identification solution in the onboarding process of (new) customers. "I am pleased that AUTHADA has now taken the important strategic step of developing another market besides the financial sector. A new market opening is a groundbreaking development confirming that the digital identification solutions of AUTHADA are solutions of the future," explains Andreas Plies, CEO and co-founder of AUTHADA GmbH. This year further market developments and thus a further expansion of the eID service of AUTHADA is planned.

Vodafone customers now have the eID service added to their range of services: In addition to the existing identification options, prepaid free card owners now also have the convenience of a fully digital service - with the AUTHADA app, the smartphone becomes a reader of the electronic identity card. Users who utilize this digital solution via app only need the following items:

* NFC-enabled smartphone

* Installed AUTHADA App

* Electronic identity card or residence permit with activated online identification function

* The PIN of your ID card

Digital identification with the AUTHADA app takes only a few seconds and can be done from anywhere at any time. The eID service of AUTHADA is available to its users seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day.

About AUTHADA GmbH:

AUTHADA is a Darmstadt cybersecurity company. The identification solutions of AUTHADA are based on the eID functionality of the electronic identity card and the electronic residence permit. Using an NFC-capable smartphone, persons are identified within seconds from a distance or on site. Legally secure on the basis of German and EU legislation, as well as application secure due to the certification of these solutions by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). With its eID service, AUTHADA thus offers a leading technology that is already being used by well-known customers. Since March 2020, AUTHADA is also a certified identification service provider, which allows digital identification in all markets. In addition, AUTHADA is an ISO/IEC 27001 certified company. This international standard for information security ensures that AUTHADA complies with extensive information security requirements and implements comprehensive measures for data protection.

Press contact:

AUTHADA GmbH

Ruth Weber

presse@authada.de

Phone: +49 6151 2752 500

www.authada.de



About WebID Solutions GmbH:

WebID Solutions GmbH is a European-wide innovator in the areas of digital identities (True Identity), online signature processes in conformity with the law and identification products. The company was founded in 2012 and is a pioneer in the segment of video identification in conformity with the German money laundering law (Geldwäschegesetz). WebID offers its customers tailor-made solutions for online legitimization - from age verification to video identification and online contracts.

WebID products have highest safety regulations and are in conformity with legal standards. The company is active all around the globe and is currently expanding into the USA and India. Some clients include: ABN AMRO, Allianz, Barclaycard, BNP Paribas, Check24, Deutsche Bank-Gruppe, DKB, ING, Santander, Sparda-Banken, Swisscom, Targobank and Vodafone.

Press contact:

WebID Solutions GmbH

Christian Hansen | Public Relations

presse@webid-solutions.de

www.webid-solutions.de



About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab's aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.



Press contact:

FinLab AG:

investor-relations@finlab.de

Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0

www.finlab.de