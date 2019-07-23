Log in
FinLab AG: Iconic succesfully closes equity financing

07/23/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Investment/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
FinLab AG: Iconic succesfully closes equity financing

23.07.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Iconic succesfully closes equity financing

- Cryptology PLC invests a strategic seven digits amount

- Joint Venture to launch "Iconic Funds"
 

Frankfurt, July 23, 2019 - Iconic Holding GmbH, a portfolio company of FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) has closed a seven digits investment round with Malta-based investment company Cryptology Asset Group PLC.

Iconic Holding plans to use the funds to launch its crypto Asset Management as a Service ("AMaaS") platform for external crypto asset managers in Q3, as well as further scale its crypto asset index fund issuer, Iconic Funds. Iconic Funds, an issuer of a series of crypto asset index funds and other regulated vehicles, will be structured as a joint venture between the two firms. In particular, Iconic Funds aims to expand its crypto assed index fund offerings to institutional and accredited investors, as well as explore crypto asset Exchange Traded Products ("ETPs") in Europe for a planned Q4, 2019 launch.

"We are excited by the many doors our new relationship with Cryptology opens for Iconic," said Patrick Lowry, CEO of Iconic Holding. "We envision Iconic as a premier crypto asset management firm and leveraging the networks and invaluable insights of our new investors allows us to execute this vision more quickly. We look forward to issuing new crypto investment products for our institutional and accredited investor groups, as well as launch what will be some of the world's first crypto asset ETPs together."
 

About Iconic Holding:

Iconic Holding is a global crypto asset management firm headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany with offices in London and New York. Iconic Holding launched Iconic Lab, the world's first decentralized venture capital group and token sale accelerator program, in early 2017 and has issued a series of crypto asset index funds under the Iconic Funds brand. Iconic Holding is the developer of the crypto asset management platform for external asset managers and funds, AMaaS, as well as an authorized Sponsor Firm of the Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange (GBX) and the issuer of the ICNQ token.

Press contact:
Iconic Holding GmbH:
contact@iconicholding.com
www.iconicholding.com

 

About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.


Press contact:
FinLab AG
investor-relations@finlab.de
www.finlab.de
Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0
 

About Cryptology:

Cryptology PLC is a Malta based investment company investing in crypto assets and crypto companies around the globe. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, the company aims to become the leading crypto asset holding company in Europe. Cryptology's portfolio includes Block.one, nextmarkets and Iconic Holding among others.

Press contact:
Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
info@cryptology-ag.com
www.cryptology-ag.com


23.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FinLab AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011
E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de
Internet: www.finlab.de
ISIN: DE0001218063
WKN: 121806
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 844925

 
End of News DGAP News Service

844925  23.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=844925&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
