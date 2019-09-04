Log in
FinLab AG: Kapilendo acquires wevest Digital banking platform and becomes the modern banking partner for the German Mittelstand

09/04/2019

DGAP-News: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
04.09.2019 / 09:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Frankfurt/Berlin, September 04, 2019 - The digital corporate finance provider Kapilendo, a portfolio company of FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR), acquires 100 percent of the banking platform wevest Digital. With the acquisition, Berlin-based Kapilendo AG makes a crucial step in the creation of an integrated and modern banking offering for the German Mittelstand. The takeover expands Kapilendo's service offering to include the issuance of blockchain-based securities as well as digital asset management, with services ranging from ETF portfolios, actively managed portfolios, crowdinvesting in German SMEs and real estate to direct corporate investments. The expanded business activities will remain under the Kapilendo brand (www.kapilendo.de), which has established strong name recognition since the company was founded in 2015.

In the coming weeks, the platform will be expanded with the launch of the digital business account and other services. At the same time, key employees will be added to the team to develop additional banking functionalities.

About Kapilendo AG
Kapilendo AG is a digital banking partner for medium-sized businesses. Kapilendo offers established growth companies and medium-sized companies a contemporary alternative to traditional banks in the areas of equity capital, debt capital and liquidity management. The digital offer is complemented with services in the area of Wealth management, Corporate Finance as well as the issuance of Security Tokens. The services offering also includes the brokerage of corporate transactions, capital increases and financing between investors and companies that are SDAX-listed at most. The company is headquartered in Berlin and was founded in January 2015. The volume of financing stood at 60 million euros (as of August 2019). Kapilendo AG's main shareholders are Comvest Holding AG, FinLab AG, the pension fund of the Berlin Chamber of Dentists, Axel Springer Media for Equity GmbH and several renowned business angels.

Press contact
Hanna Dudenhausen
Head of Communication
+49 (0)800 0800 559
h.dudenhausen@kapilendo.de

Website: kapilendo.de
Twitter: @kapilendo
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kapilendo-ag/

About FinLab AG:
Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.

Press contact:
FinLab AG:
investor-relations@finlab.de
Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0
www.finlab.de



 

Language: English
Company: FinLab AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011
E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de
Internet: www.finlab.de
ISIN: DE0001218063
WKN: 121806
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 867011

 
