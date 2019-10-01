DGAP-News: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FinLab AG: Vaultoro presents a revamped interface and will soon be releasing a Lightning based tokenized gold



01.10.2019 / 09:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vaultoro rebuilds exchange from the ground up on a frameless modular C++ machine that clocks up to 1.2 million trades per second

VGold, a lightning network-based bullion token, is almost ready for release

New cryptos and metals will be available, including the market's first Dash/gold pair

An equity fundraising campaign has started on BnkToTheFuture.com



Frankfurt/London/Berlin, October 01, 2019 - Vaultoro, a portfolio company of FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR) the market's first gold crypto-hedging solution since 2015, releases today a revamped version of its commodities exchange based on a new C++ modular engine optimized for high-frequency trading, clocking up to 1.2 million trades per second. The User Interface has also been redesigned to serve both newcomers and experienced crypto traders.

More than 20.000 investors have traded over $95 million worth of physical gold on the platform. Gold holdings are insured by Helvetia, audited by BDO International, stored by Brink's Switzerland and ProAurum Switzerland.

Vaultoro is working to launch a gold-backed coin ("VGOLD") by the end of the year, based on the Lightning Network token protocol RGB. VGold aims to provide a secure system to transact with physical bullion, and is backed with a minimum of 100% physically allocated investment-grade bullion. The stable-coin asset class has become a key part of the crypto ecosystem, and has an estimated value of $2.8 billion. Unlike other so-called "stable coins", VGold will be the first in the market to be insured and audited.

With this revamped new version, other trading pairs of cryptocurrencies and precious metals will soon be available. Starting today, the Dash / Gold pair will be debuting on Vaultoro.

Vaultoro is already backed by startup VCs Techstars and Finlab AG, and has now started an equity fundraising campaign on BnkToTheFuture.com to help push VGold into the market.

"Our community is everything to us. We would like to give them the rare opportunity of owning actual stock of our company, so they can help us shape our products and vision while harvesting some of the benefits" said Joshua Scigala.



About Vaultoro

Since 2015, fintech start-up Vaultoro has been working toward its vision of digitizing the world's assets and making them transparently accessible to everyone. Products include Vaultoro Trading; the world's first gold-hedging solution, the Glass Books Transparency Protocol and Bar9, a gold savings account. To date, more than two tons of gold (with a current value of 95 million dollars) have been traded on Vaultoro, whose head offices are located in Berlin and London. The start-up currently has more than 20,000 customers from 94 countries.

Founded by Philip and Joshua Scigala, Vaultoro's management team includes Waldemar Meyer (former Head of The German Precious Metals Society), Ana Valdes (London School of Economics) and Gabriel Escalona (Rocket Internet, Delivery Hero).

Vaultoro is backed by Techstars, Finlab AG (WKN: 121806/ISIN DE0001218063) and more recently by the Dash DAO, who invested in the development of the market's first Dash to physical gold pair.



Press contact:

gabriel@vaultoro.com

www.vaultoro.com

Phone: +49 173 360 19 25



About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.



Press contact:

FinLab AG:

investor-relations@finlab.de

Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0

www.finlab.de