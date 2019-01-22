Finlab : Iconiq Holding closes a seven-figure financing round as FinLab increases its stake and Germany's largest VC, High-Tech Gründerfonds, invests

DGAP-News: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Investment

Iconiq Holding closes a seven-figure financing round as FinLab increases its stake and Germany's largest VC, High-Tech Gründerfonds, invests



22.01.2019 / 10:00

Frankfurt, January 22, 2019 - FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR) portfolio company Iconiq Lab Holding GmbH, a global crypto asset management firm, has closed a seven-figure financing round with High-Tech Gründerfonds III GmbH & Co.KG and FinLab AG. Iconiq Holding will primarily use the funds to further develop and launch the recently announced Asset-Management-as-a-Service ("AMaaS") platform as well as scale its existing business units, the decentralized venture capital group and accelerator program, Iconiq Lab, and crypto asset index fund issuer, Iconiq Funds.

"FinLab has been Iconiq's biggest supporter and a valued partner since the very beginning, and it is great to have their continued support of the Iconiq vision", says Iconiq Lab CEO and Managing Partner, Patrick Lowry, "We are equally excited to add Germany's largest venture capital group, HTGF, to the Iconiq family. Together, we see the unlimited upside of crypto assets as more traditional assets such as equities, debt and even real estate become tokenized on the blockchain. As the space continues to evolve it is our goal to offer asset managers the premier ecosystem to better execute their crypto investment strategies through AMaaS."

AMaaS is a 360-degree service platform for crypto asset managers to optimize the execution of their own crypto investment strategies. The AMaaS ecosystem comprises a seamless portal through which managers may digitally launch regulated financial vehicles, execute transactions through an aggregated orderbook from global crypto exchanges, engage licensed crypto custodians as well as world-class auditors, banks, fund accountants and other vital fund service providers. The AMaaS platform is secured by the ICON Vault, a bespoke, secure digital wallet solution utilizing cold and hot storage solutions. AMaaS is the infrastructure supporting the Iconiq Funds' crypto asset index funds and is now available to any external crypto asset manager.

"We believe that crypto assets are the currency or ownership right of tomorrow. Blockchain technology can provide a trust level that centralized agencies can never achieve", said Tobias Schulz, Investment Manager from HTGF.

Stefan Schütze, member of the management board of FinLab said "Right from the beginning, we were convinced of the potential of Iconiq Lab and its founders. We are very pleased that we can now add HTGF as an investor and partner who shares our vision and will help continue the development of Iconiq Lab with us."

About Iconiq Holding:

Iconiq Holding is a global crypto asset management firm headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany with offices in London and New York. Iconiq Holding launched Iconiq Lab, the world's first decentralized venture capital group and token sale accelerator program, in early 2017 and is issuing a series of crypto asset index funds under the Iconiq Funds brand. Iconiq Holding is the developer of the crypto asset management platform, AMaaS, as well as an authorized Sponsor Firm of the Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange (GBX) and the issuer of the ICNQ token.



Press contact:

Iconiq Lab Holding GmbH

contact@iconiqlab.com

www.iconiqlab.com

Phone: +49 157 809 42107



About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.



Press contact:

FinLab AG:

investor-relations@finlab.de

www.finlab.de

Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0



About High-Tech Gründerfonds:

High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) is a seed investor that finances high-potential, tech-driven start-ups. With EUR 892.5 million in total investment volume across three funds and an international network of partners, HTGF has already helped forge 500 start-ups since 2005. To date, external investors have injected over EUR 1.9 billion into the HTGF portfolio via about 1,400 follow-on financing rounds. HTGF has also successfully sold interests in 100 companies. Driven by their expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and passion, its team of experienced investment managers and start-up experts help guide the development of young companies. HTGF's focus is on high-tech start-ups in a range of sectors, including software, hardware and life sciences / chemistry.



Press contact:

High-Tech Gründerfonds Management GmbH

Tobias Schulz

Schlegelstrasse 2

53113 Bonn, Germany

T: +49 228 82300 130

t.schulz@htgf.de

www.htgf.de