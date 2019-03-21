Correction: Decisions of the constitutive meeting of Finnair Plc Board of Directors

Finnair Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 March 2019 at 7:30 pm EET

Correction in Finnair Plc's stock exchange release publishedon 20 March 2018 at 18.00 concerning the Finnair Plc Board of Directors' decisions of the constitutive meeting. In the release, Mengmeng Du and Henrik Kjellberg were named in the wrong committees. Below is a corrected version of the stock exchange release:

Decisions of the constitutive meeting of Finnair Plc Board of Directors

In its constitutive meeting, held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Colm Barrington Vice Chairman of the Board. The Board also appointed members to its Audit Committee and Compensation and Nomination Committee.

Jukka Erlund was elected Chairman of the Audit Committee and Colm Barrington, Montie Brewer and Henrik Kjellbergas other members of the Audit Committee.

Jaana Tuominen was elected Chairman of the People and Nomination Committee and Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko and Mengmeng Du as other members of the Compensation and Nomination Committee.

The Board assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all members, except Jukka Erlund, are independent of the company and its significant owners. Jukka Erlund is not deemed to be independent of the company, because Piia Karhu, Finnair's Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, is member of the Board of Erlund's Kesko Corporation, which is Erlund's employer.

