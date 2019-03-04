Log in
FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/04 02:30:10 am
8.248 EUR   +0.71%
Finnair Oyj : Plc - Managers' transactions – Vähähyyppä
PU
02:10aFINNAIR OYJ : Plc - Managers' transactions – Suominen
PU
02:10aFINNAIR OYJ : Plc - Managers' transactions – Hakakari
PU
Finnair Oyj : Plc - Managers' transactions – Vähähyyppä

03/04/2019 | 02:10am EST

Finnair Plc, Managers' Transactions, 04 March 2019 at 09:02am EET____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vähähyyppä, Pekka
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Finnair Plc
LEI: 213800SB6EOB8SSK9W63

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 213800SB6EOB8SSK9W63_20190301141252_81
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-02-28
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003230
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 452 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 452 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Disclaimer

Finnair Oyj published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 07:08:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 038 M
EBIT 2019 164 M
Net income 2019 106 M
Finance 2019 152 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
P/E ratio 2020 10,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 1 049 M
Managers
NameTitle
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Jaakko Schildt Senior Vice President-Operations
Simo Pekka Vähähyyppä Chief Financial Officer
Jari Huhtinen Head-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ15.60%1 192
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-1.88%33 662
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC3.81%23 925
AIR CHINA LTD.29.19%19 593
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.43%15 800
RYANAIR HOLDINGS18.33%15 646
