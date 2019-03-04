Finnair Oyj : Plc - Managers' transactions – Vähähyyppä

Finnair Plc, Managers' Transactions, 04 March 2019 at 09:02am EET____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vähähyyppä, Pekka
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Finnair Plc
LEI: 213800SB6EOB8SSK9W63
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 213800SB6EOB8SSK9W63_20190301141252_81
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-02-28
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003230
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 452 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 452 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Disclaimer
Finnair Oyj published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 07:08:06 UTC