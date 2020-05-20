Log in
FINNAIR OYJ

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Finnair Oyj : aims to cut costs by almost 80 million euros



05/20/2020 | 03:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Finnair Airbus A320 aircraft at Manchester Airport in Britain

Finnair aims to lower its annual costs by almost 80 million euros (71.5 million pounds) from 2022 through cuts across its cost base and widespread temporary lay-offs, the Finnish flag carrier said on Wednesday.

Finnair, which plans to raise 500 million euros through a rights issue larger than its market value later this quarter, said the cuts would include costs related to real estate, aircraft leasing, pay structures, sales and distribution, as well as IT and administration.

The company said in March it planned to lay-off all of its staff for up to a month due to the crippling effect on air travel of the coronavirus pandemic. Finnish legislations allows companies to cut staff from their payroll and then re-hire them.

Finnair has said it expects to lose around 2 million euros a day this quarter as about 90% of its flights are grounded. It said earlier this week it would gradually increase flights from July.

The company expects air traffic to take 2-3 years to recover to 2019 levels.

"In the post-corona market, those who can adapt their costs to the changed market and the competitive situation are the ones who will succeed," CEO Top Manner said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Mark Potter)



Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 656 M
EBIT 2020 -245 M
Net income 2020 -346 M
Debt 2020 1 056 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,14x
P/E ratio 2021 -8,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 429 M
Chart FINNAIR OYJ



Technical analysis trends FINNAIR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,38 €
Last Close Price 3,35 €
Spread / Highest target 4,48%
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Jaakko Schildt Senior Vice President-Operations
Mika Stirkkinen Chief Financial Officer
Jaana Maija-Liisa Tuominen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ-43.03%468
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-62.62%13 886
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.28%12 126
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-33.14%11 541
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.54%8 296
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-33.21%7 984
