On Saturday, Finnair also cancelled flights to Denmark and Norway during March 17-31, to Russia during March 16-31, to Poland during March 15-31 and to Prague during March 16-31.

Shares in Finnair have dropped 40% so far this year. The Finnish flag carrier has been more exposed to the fallout from the virus than many of its European peers due to its strong focus on Asian traffic.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Alexander Smith and Jan Harvey)