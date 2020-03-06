Log in
FINNAIR OYJ    FIA1S   FI0009003230

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/06 04:51:30 am
4.116 EUR   -3.29%
02:13aFINNAIR OYJ : Johdon liiketoimet - Ilebrand
PU
02:13aFINNAIR OYJ : Plc - Managers' transactions - Ilebrand
PU
02:13aFINNAIR OYJ : Johdon liiketoimet - Karhu
PU
Finnair Oyj : sees passenger demand drop in February as coronavirus hits Asian traffic

03/06/2020 | 04:18am EST

Finnair said on Friday it saw demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), drop 1.7% in February from a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak deterred Asian travellers.

It was the first time Finnair had seen a monthly drop in RPK in years.

Due to its strong focus on Asian traffic Finnair is more exposed to the fallout from the virus than many of its European peers. On Asian routes RPKs fell 13.3% in February and passenger numbers dropped 14.8%, the airline said.

The traffic data was unveiled a day after Finnair said it had cancelled 1,100 flights because of the coronavirus outbreak, which it expects will have a bigger impact on its business than the outbreaks of SARS in Asia in 2003.

On Wednesday, Finnair said it would open talks with unions next week about temporary staff layoffs and that it would cancel flights to mainland China, South Korea and Milan, Italy - areas that have been most affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus so far.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 087 M
EBIT 2020 104 M
Net income 2020 28,7 M
Debt 2020 859 M
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 78,9x
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 544 M
