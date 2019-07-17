Log in
Finnair Oyj : shares slump as rising costs hit profits

07/17/2019
FILE PHOTO: A Finnair aircraft prepares to take off from Manchester Airport in Manchester

(Reuters) - Finnair reported a sharp fall in the second-quarter profit on Wednesday due to rising costs and warned that full-year operating profit would miss market forecasts, sending shares in the Finnish airline down 12%.

Finnair now forecasts 2019 operating profit margin in the range of 4.5-6% of sales, missing an average forecast by analysts of 6.3%, according to Refinitiv data.

Finnair's second-quarter comparable operating profit fell to 47.2 million euros (£42.7 million) from 59.1 million a year earlier, missing analysts' expectations, who on average saw profit at 63.5 million euros, according to Refinitiv.

The Finnish airline cited rising fuel costs and exceptional maintenance costs as the reasons hitting profits.

The market price of jet fuel was 8.9% lower in the second quarter than a year earlier, but due to hedging policy Finnair said its Q2 fuel bill was 25% higher, with capacity growth explaining only half of the increase.

Aircraft materials and overhaul costs increased 39% to 50.7 million euros due to fleet growth, price rises, the decline in the U.S.-based discount rate of maintenance reserves and exceptional maintenance events.

Shares in Finnair fell 12.5% to 6.93 euros, by midday trade in Helsinki.

The airline, which has focused on long-haul flights connecting Asia and Europe, said it expects the operating environment to remain volatile in the second half of the year.

"The slowdown in the economies of Finnair’s key markets and the continued uncertainties surrounding global trade, including the U.S.-China trade talks and Brexit, could impact the demand for air travel and for cargo," it said.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki, editing by Louise Heavens)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 061 M
EBIT 2019 190 M
Net income 2019 60,5 M
Debt 2019 827 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 1 010 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,88  €
Last Close Price 7,92  €
Spread / Highest target 4,86%
Spread / Average Target -0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,24%
Managers
NameTitle
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Jaakko Schildt Senior Vice President-Operations
Simo Pekka Vähähyyppä Chief Financial Officer
Jari Huhtinen Head-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ11.71%1 072
DELTA AIR LINES INC.23.65%39 384
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC12.17%23 545
AIR CHINA LTD.19.90%17 816
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.53%12 906
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY12.20%11 807
