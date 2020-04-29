Finnair plans to raise 500 million euros after losses widen

The airline said it had started preparations for the offering, with Citigroup and Nordea, signed up as lead managers. Finnair stock was worth a total of 546 million euros at Tuesday's close.

"The coronavirus is a major blow to global aviation and to Finnair," Chief Executive Topi Manner said in a statement.

"We want to ensure with this share issue that Finnair is a competitive airline in the future."

The company's liquid cash funds were at 833 million euros at the end of March, he added.

Finnair's first-quarter loss per share widened to 1.14 euros from 0.33 euros a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a loss of 0.60 euros per share, according to Refinitiv data.

On March 16 Finnair issued its second profit warning in three weeks, saying it would report a substantial comparable operating loss for 2020 because it was cutting about 90% of normal capacity from the beginning of April in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finnair said it expects to lose about 2 million euros a day throughout the second quarter before an expected gradual recovery of air traffic from the beginning of July.

