INVITATION: Finnair Q2 2020 result – Press conference and analyst webcasts

Finnair will hold a Q2 financial result press conference (in Finnish) on 24 July 2020 at 11:00 a.m. via live webcast: https://finnairgroup.videosync.fi/2020-0724-press

An English-language telephone conference and webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. Finnish time. The conference may be attended by dialling your local access number +358 (0)9 8171 0310 (Finland), 08 5664 2651 (Sweden), 033 3300 0804 (UK) or +44 (0)33 3300 0804 (all other countries). The confirmation code is 16413218#. We kindly suggest to call in 5 minutes before the conference begins. To join the live webcast, please register at: https://finnairgroup.videosync.fi/2020-q2

CEO Topi Manner and CFO Mika Stirkkinen will present the results.

Finnair's Half-year report for January - June 2020 will be published on 24 July 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Further information:

Finnair Media Desk, +358 9 818 4020, comms(a)finnair.com