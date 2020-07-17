Log in
INVITATION: Finnair Q2 2020 result – Press conference and analyst webcasts

07/17/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Finnair will hold a Q2 financial result press conference (in Finnish) on 24 July 2020 at 11:00 a.m. via live webcast: https://finnairgroup.videosync.fi/2020-0724-press

An English-language telephone conference and webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. Finnish time. The conference may be attended by dialling your local access number +358 (0)9 8171 0310 (Finland), 08 5664 2651 (Sweden), 033 3300 0804 (UK) or +44 (0)33 3300 0804 (all other countries). The confirmation code is 16413218#. We kindly suggest to call in 5 minutes before the conference begins. To join the live webcast, please register at: https://finnairgroup.videosync.fi/2020-q2

CEO Topi Manner and CFO Mika Stirkkinen will present the results.

Finnair's Half-year report for January - June 2020 will be published on 24 July 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Further information:

Finnair Media Desk, +358 9 818 4020, comms(a)finnair.com

Disclaimer

Finnair Oyj published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 06:05:09 UTC
