Bluejay Mining : Appointment of General Manager to Advance Dundas into Production

Bluejay Mining plc ('Bluejay' or the 'Company')

Bluejay Mining plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard ('Dr. Stensgaard' or 'Bo') as General Manager of Bluejay Mining, a non-board role. Dr. Stensgaard will also join the subsidiary boards as Executive Director of Dundas Titanium A/S and Disko Exploration Ltd and will join the executive team currently developing the Company's wholly owned Dundas Titanium Project in Greenland ('Dundas' or the 'Project'). Dr. Stensgaard is a Danish national and preeminent geologist with extensive operational experience in Greenland. He was a senior research scientist at the Danish state survey and has advised multiple European federal and commercial entities in the field of commodity development.

Dr. Stensgaard's responsibilities will include:

Strengthening the existing executive team focussing on delivery at Dundas

Managing the European & Greenlandic Government Agency liaison

Contributing to the development of the Company's wider portfolio of projects

Bluejay CEO Roderick McIllree said, 'We are delighted that Bo is joining the team and very much look forward to his contribution to deliver on the critical milestones ahead. Bo's experience, geological knowledge, network and understanding of Greenland make him the ideal person to join us as we advance the Dundas project into production. In support of this, Bo will initially focus on working with the existing feasibility team to submit and secure the exploitation licence ahead of planned mining. Our ability to attract someone of Bo's calibre is testament to the quality of our operation and its value creation potential.'

Further Information

Dr. Stensgaard is a preeminent geologist, senior research scientist and senior advisor with extensive operational experience in Greenland. He has a Ph.D. from the University of Aarhus, Denmark - a Ph.D. that was carried out at the Department of Economic Geology at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) - and has considerable experience in economic geology and resource assessment, having advised in this field for nearly 20 years. As a senior research scientist at GEUS, Dr. Stensgaard was responsible for carrying out and managing large complex international research projects, mapping and assessing of mineral potential throughout Greenland, undertaking promotional activities, providing consultancy services and acting as a conduit to the international exploration and mining community. Specific tasks included ore deposit modelling and evaluation, geochemical and geophysical mapping and interpretation, as well as managing and advising on the regulatory and impact aspects of exploration and mining. Alongside his operational expertise, Dr. Stensgaard carries a strong local, national and international network, especially in Europe, Canada and Australia.

Dr. Stensgaard most recently worked as a Senior Advisor within the field of Exploration & Resource Assessment at the European Institute of Technology & Innovation's consortium, EIT RawMaterials GmbH ('EIT RawMaterials'). Responsibilities included providing strategic advice to the consortium, as well as overseeing the development and advancement of the project portfolio managed by EIT RawMaterials. EIT RawMaterials has more than 120 partners across the European raw material value chain and this role provided Dr. Stensgaard with exposure to the entire raw material sector meaning he has accrued strong insight into recent sectoral developments and innovative solutions within the international exploration, mining and processing community, whilst also strengthening his contact network to the downstream part of the value chain.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Notes

Bluejay is dual listed on the London AIM market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and primarily focussed on advancing the Dundas Ilmenite Project in Greenland into production in the near term. Dundas has been proven to be the highest-grade mineral sand ilmenite project globally, with a JORC Compliant Resource of 96 million tonnes at 6.9% ilmenite (in situ) and an Exploration Target over the Iterlak Delta of between 20 million tonnes and 60 million tonnes at between 6% and 10% ilmenite (in-situ) (see full Mineral Resource Statement below).

The Company's strategy is focused on securing an offtake partner and commencing commercial production at Dundas in the near term in order to create a company capable of self-funding exploration on current projects and future acquisitions.

Bluejay holds two additional projects in Greenland - the 2,586 sq km Disko-Nuussuaq ('Disko ') Magmatic Massive Sulphide ('MMS') nickel-copper-platinum project ('Ni-Cu-PGM'), which has shown its potential to host mineralisation similar to the world's largest nickel/copper sulphide mine Norilsk-Talnakh, and the 107sq km Kangerluarsuk Sed-Ex lead-zinc-silver project ('Kangerluarsuk'), where historical work has recovered grades of 41% zinc, 9.3% lead and 596 g/t silver and identified four large-scale drill ready targets.

The Company also has a 100% interest in a portfolio of copper, zinc and nickel projects in Finland. This multi-commodity portfolio has been restructured to be cost-sustainable whilst determining the best plan for future development.