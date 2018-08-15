Bluejay Mining : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Bluejay Mining plc / EPIC: JAY / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

Bluejay Mining plc ('Bluejay' or the 'Company')

Bluejay Mining plc, the AIM and FSE listed company with projects in Greenland and Finland, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ian Henderson as a Non-executive Director with immediate effect. Mr Henderson is a pre-eminent figure in the natural resource investment community and his appointment is designed to continue to promote Bluejay and its flagship Dundas Ilmenite Project in Greenland ('Dundas' or the 'Project') across the international mining investment industry.

Mr Henderson has spent over 20 years at JP Morgan during which time he ran both the UK Global Financials Fund and the firm's Natural Resources funds, the latter of which, at their zenith, comprised of assets approaching US$10 billion. Under his leadership, JP Morgan's funds won over 10 investment awards and was AAA rated by City Wire and other agencies, such as Morningstar and S&P.

Before joining JP Morgan, Mr Henderson spent nine years as Director and Chief Investment Officer of Wardley Investment Services International and five years as an international portfolio manager in London and New York for Morgan Grenfell & Co.

Mr Henderson has extensive board-level experience in both public and private companies and acted as a Non-Executive Director of a major West African gold producer Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV) ('Endeavour') from 2013 until 2017. Whilst on the board of Endeavour, he acted as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee and was a member of the Safety, Health and Environment Committee.

Mr Henderson is currently a Non-executive Director of BMO Capital Markets Ltd, the London based subsidiary of the Bank of Montreal. He was recently appointed as Non-executive Director of RA International Group Plc, an AIM listed company and a leading provider of services to remote locations in Africa and the Middle East.

Mr Henderson is a qualified accountant and graduated from Edinburgh University with an MA in Philosophy & Politics and an LLB in Scots Law.

Bluejay CEO Roderick McIllree said,

'For over 30 years Ian was widely regarded as one of the best commodities managers in London, with the JP Morgan Natural Resources fund reporting returning 764% over the last 10 years that Ian was at the helm. Attracting someone of Ian's calibre, with a track record of identifying and supporting some of the most exciting and significant companies in the natural resources space over recent decades, is a tremendous endorsement of both the quality and commercial value of our assets, and our team's ability to translate this potential into tangible returns for shareholders.

'I am delighted to welcome Ian to the board and I look forward to drawing on his significant commercial experience as we finalise off-take discussions and progress Dundas through feasibility ahead of commencement of production from the world's highest-grade ilmenite project.'

The information required by Schedule 2 Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to the appointment of Ian Ramsay Henderson (aged 69) is as follows:

Current directorships Past directorships within 5 years BMO Capital Markets Ltd Endeavour Mining Corporation RA International Group Plc

Save as disclosed above, there are no further disclosures required to be made in respect of the appointment of Ian Henderson under Schedule 2(g) or Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Notes

Bluejay is dual listed on the London AIM market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and primarily focussed on advancing the Dundas Ilmenite Project in Greenland into production in the near term. Dundas has been proven to be the highest-grade mineral sand ilmenite project globally, with a JORC Compliant Resource of 96 million tonnes at 6.9% ilmenite (in situ) and an Exploration Target over the Iterlak Delta of between 20 million tonnes and 60 million tonnes at between 6% and 10% ilmenite (in-situ) (see full Mineral Resource Statement below).

The Company's strategy is focused on securing an offtake partner and commencing commercial production at Dundas in the near term in order to create a company capable of self-funding exploration on current projects and future acquisitions.

Bluejay holds two additional projects in Greenland - the 2,586 sq km Disko-Nuussuaq ('Disko') Magmatic Massive Sulphide ('MMS') nickel-copper-platinum project ('Ni-Cu-PGM'), which has shown its potential to host mineralisation similar to the world's largest nickel/copper sulphide mine Norilsk-Talnakh, and the 107sq km Kangerluarsuk Sed-Ex lead-zinc-silver project ('Kangerluarsuk'), where historical work has recovered grades of 41% zinc, 9.3% lead and 596 g/t silver and identified four large-scale drill ready targets.

The Company also has a 100% interest in a portfolio of copper, zinc and nickel projects in Finland. This multi-commodity portfolio has been restructured to be cost-sustainable whilst determining the best plan for future development.