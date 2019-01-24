Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  FinnAust Mining PLC       GB00B3ZNRX66

FINNAUST MINING PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluejay Mining : Exercise of Warrants & Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 10:14pm EST

Bluejay Mining plc / EPIC: JAY / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

Bluejay Mining plc ('Bluejay' or the 'Company')

Bluejay Mining plc, the AIM and FSE listed company with projects in Greenland and Finland, announces that it has today received notification from a number of warrant holders to exercise warrants over 2,461,615 new ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of 7 pence per share and 6 pence per share, as per the table below.

Number of warrants exercised

Exercise price per share

1,461,615

7 pence

1,000,000

6 pence

Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holders for an aggregate cash value of approximately £162,313.

The Company notes that the 2,461,615 New Ordinary Shares have been sold by the warrant holders to another existing shareholder in an off-market transaction executed today and was facilitated by the Company.

Application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur on or around 31 January 2019.

Total voting rights

Following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the total issued share capital of the Company consists of 852,469,397 ordinary shares of 0.01p each ('Ordinary Shares') with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 852,469,397 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit http://www.titanium.gl or contact:

Roderick McIllree

Bluejay Mining plc

+44 (0) 20 7907 9326

Ewan Leggat

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Soltan Tagiev

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Andrew Chubb

Hannam & Partners Advisory Ltd.

+44 (0) 20 7907 8538

Ingo Hofmaier

Hannam & Partners Advisory Ltd.

+44 (0) 20 7907 8532

Susie Geliher

St Brides Partners Ltd

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Charlotte Page

St Brides Partners Ltd

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Disclaimer

Bluejay Mining plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 03:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINNAUST MINING PLC
10:14pBLUEJAY MINING : Exercise of Warrants & Issue of Equity
PU
2018BLUEJAY MINING : Resource Upgrade for World's Highest-Grade Ilmenite Project
PU
2018BLUEJAY MINING : Exercise of Options & Issue of Equity
PU
2018BLUEJAY MINING : Dundas Field Work Update
PU
2018BLUEJAY MINING : Appointment of General Manager to Advance Dundas into Productio..
PU
2018BLUEJAY MINING : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
2018BLUEJAY MINING : Comment re Share Price
PU
2018BLUEJAY MINING : Result of Bluejay Mining AGM
PU
2018BLUEJAY MINING : Final Results and Notice of AGM
PU
2018BLUEJAY MINING : Statement re Media Speculation
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Roderick Claude McIllree Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Michael John Hutchinson Non-Executive Chairman
Hans Jensen Chief Operating Officer
Garth Mervyn Palmer Secretary & Director
Peter Waugh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINNAUST MINING PLC140
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-5.63%8 372
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 214
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED2.24%2 189
HECLA MINING COMPANY-1.27%1 119
TAHOE RESOURCES INC-6.84%1 088
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.