Bluejay Mining : Exercise of Warrants & Issue of Equity

Bluejay Mining plc, the AIM and FSE listed company with projects in Greenland and Finland, announces that it has today received notification from a number of warrant holders to exercise warrants over 2,461,615 new ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of 7 pence per share and 6 pence per share, as per the table below.

Number of warrants exercised Exercise price per share 1,461,615 7 pence 1,000,000 6 pence

Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holders for an aggregate cash value of approximately £162,313.

The Company notes that the 2,461,615 New Ordinary Shares have been sold by the warrant holders to another existing shareholder in an off-market transaction executed today and was facilitated by the Company.

Application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur on or around 31 January 2019.

Total voting rights

Following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the total issued share capital of the Company consists of 852,469,397 ordinary shares of 0.01p each ('Ordinary Shares') with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 852,469,397 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

