FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Block Listing Application

06/14/2019 | 09:44am EDT

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

 14 June 2019  

Block Listing Application

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has made an application to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing, for general business purposes, of 9,909,340 ordinary shares of 25 pence each (“Shares”) to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading on its main market.

Shares issued under the block listing will be used to satisfy demand that cannot be met through the secondary market and to manage the premium at which the Shares trade. The net proceeds from any issuance under the block listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.  The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 17 June 2019.

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP		 020 3170 8732
Chris Mills
Winterflood Investment Trusts		 020 3100 0000
Neil Morgan
Winterflood Investment Trusts		 020 3100 0000

© PRNewswire 2019
