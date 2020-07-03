Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/03 06:07:38 am
836.5 GBX   +0.18%
05:19aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
07/01FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/29FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 05:19am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 3 July 2020

Name of applicant: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Name of scheme: General
Period of return: From: 10 January 2020   To: 2 July 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 9,554,341
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 10,000,000 (granted on 2 July 2020)
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 10,280,409
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 9,273,932

   

Name of contact: Victoria Hale
Telephone number of contact: 020 3170 8732

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME T
05:19aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
07/01FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/29FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/29FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
06/25FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/23FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/16FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/12FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : s) in Company
PR
06/11FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2020
PR
06/05FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group