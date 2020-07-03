Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 3 July 2020
|Name of applicant:
|Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
|Name of scheme:
|General
|Period of return:
|From:
|10 January 2020
|To:
|2 July 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|9,554,341
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|10,000,000 (granted on 2 July 2020)
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|10,280,409
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|9,273,932
|
|
|
|
|
|Name of contact:
|Victoria Hale
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3170 8732