Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 04:07am EST

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”)

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

15 November 2019

The Company confirms that:

a)   all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);

b)   the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c)   the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business Monday, 30 September 2019, which was announced on Tuesday, 1 October 2019, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its final results for the year ended 30 September 2019.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its final results for the year ended 30 September 2019, expected to be on or after 17 December 2019. 

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
020 3 170 8732


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME T
04:07aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
11/13FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/13FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2019
PR
11/12FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
11/11FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/11FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/07FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/04FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/01FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10/30FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group