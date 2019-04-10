Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Neil Collins 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC b) LEI

213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares





GB0007816068 b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares for Child’s JISA c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 837.6819 pence per share 616 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







616 ordinary 25p shares





837.6819 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

10 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares





GB0007816068 b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares for Child’s SIPP c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 837.6868 pence per share 580 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







580 ordinary 25p shares





837.6868 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

10 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares





GB0007816068 b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares for Child’s JISA c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 837.6868 pence per share 616 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







616 ordinary 25p shares





837.6868 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

10 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares





GB0007816068 b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares for Child’s SIPP c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 836.36 pence per share 580 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







580 ordinary 25p shares





836.36 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

10 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC