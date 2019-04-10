Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/10 11:28:30 am
844.5 GBp   +0.66%
12:27pFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/08FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/05FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Neil Collins
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
b) LEI
 		 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition of shares for Child’s JISA
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
837.6819 pence per share 616
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


616 ordinary 25p shares


837.6819 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 10 April 2019
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition of shares for Child’s SIPP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
837.6868 pence per share 580
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


580 ordinary 25p shares


837.6868 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 10 April 2019
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition of shares for Child’s JISA
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
837.6868 pence per share 616
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


616 ordinary 25p shares


837.6868 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 10 April 2019
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition of shares for Child’s SIPP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
836.36 pence per share 580
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


580 ordinary 25p shares


836.36 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 10 April 2019
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME T
12:27pFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/08FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/05FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/04FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/03FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/01FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
03/29FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
03/26FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
03/22FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
03/20FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About