Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (FGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/11 10:41:47 am
771 GBp   0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 10:10am EST

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 11 January 2019 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 3 July 2018 100,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 772.25 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 2,465,001

ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 180,051,712 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,051,712.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 180,051,712 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP             

Tel: 0203 170 8732


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME T
10:10aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
05:27aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
01/09FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01/08FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Blocklisting Six Monthly Review
PR
01/07FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01/03FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
2018FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
2018FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
2018FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
2018FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.