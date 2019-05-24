Log in
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Issue of Equity

05/24/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 24 May 2019 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 14 January 2019 25,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 895.75 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 3,285,001 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 194,231,712 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 194,231,712 There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 194,231,712 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP             

Tel: 0203 170 8732


© PRNewswire 2019
