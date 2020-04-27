Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/27 11:30:00 am
757.5 GBp   +0.33%
11:37aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/24FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/21FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 11:37am EDT

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 27 April 2020 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”) issued 100,000 new ordinary shares of 25p each, pursuant to its placing programme, at a price of 776.75 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the ex income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 3,414,750 ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 13 November 2019.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 214,011,303 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 214,011,303.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 214,011,303 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:
Victoria Hale 
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 0203 170 8732


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME T
11:37aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/24FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/21FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/15FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020
PR
04/14FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/09FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
04/08FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/06FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04/02FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/01FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group