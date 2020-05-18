Log in
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2020

05/18/2020 | 08:39am EDT

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

18 May 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2020

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM): https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism  and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com

-ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8732


© PRNewswire 2020
