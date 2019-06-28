Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Notice of GM

28 June 2019

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Publication of a Circular

The Board of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (the “Company”) has today published a circular (the "Circular") convening a general meeting in connection with the renewal of the Board’s authority to issue ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on a non-pre-emptive basis, both in respect of a general issuance authority and in respect of up to 60 million Shares to be issued pursuant to a placing programme (the "Placing Programme") expected to be launched by the Company in due course.

Introduction

At the Company’s annual general meeting held on Wednesday, 27 February 2019 (the “2019 AGM”), the Directors were granted authority to allot up to 18,402,671 Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis (the “2019 AGM Authority”). In the period following the 2019 AGM, the Company has seen continued demand for its Shares, and where there has been excess demand for the Shares in the market, the Company has allotted and issued new Shares pursuant to the 2019 AGM Authority.

As at 27 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this document, (the “Latest Practicable Date”), the 2019 AGM Authority has been substantially utilised and, therefore, to enable the Company to continue to meet the excess demand for its Shares, the Board is proposing to renew the Board’s general authority to issue Shares on an ongoing basis.

Even if the Board’s general authority to issue Shares is renewed, the Company’s ability to issue Shares without publishing a prospectus is limited. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company could issue a further 12.7 million Shares before it would need to issue a prospectus. Given the recent rate of issuance, the Company intends to publish a prospectus (the “Prospectus”) to establish a placing programme of up to 60 million Shares to facilitate ongoing issuance. Accordingly, the Board is also seeking authority to issue up to 60 million Shares pursuant to the Placing Programme.

Recommended proposals to authorise the Board to issue Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis, both generally and specifically, in connection with the Placing Programme

In the face of continuing demand noted above and having regard to the benefits of enlarging the Company as set out below, the Directors have resolved to convene a general meeting on Monday, 29 July 2019 (the “General Meeting”) in order to seek Shareholder authority to issue further Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis both generally, with respect to a limited number of Shares, and specifically, for the purpose of the Placing Programme to be launched by the Company in due course. In so doing the Directors have taken into account the desirability of limiting the premium to NAV per Share at which the Company’s Shares trade in order to ensure that investors who regularly acquire Shares are not disadvantaged.

The resolutions to be considered at the General Meeting (the “Resolutions”) are as follows: (i) renewing the Board’s authority to issue on a non-pre-emptive basis, up to 19,589,171 Shares, being 10 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital as at the Latest Practicable Date or, if changed, such number of Shares as represents 10 per cent. of the issued share capital as at the conclusion of the General Meeting, such authority to have effect until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (the “2020 AGM”) (the “General Authority”); and (ii) granting the Directors the specific authority to issue on a non-pre-emptive basis, up to 60 million Shares under the Placing Programme, such authority being in addition to the General Authority and to have effect for the duration of the Placing Programme (being the period commencing on the date on which the Prospectus is published and ending on the earlier of: (i) the date that is twelve months after the date of publication of the Prospectus; and (ii) the date on which the maximum number of Shares has been allotted under the Placing Programme) (the “Specific Authority”, and together with the General Authority, the “Authorities”). If the Specific Authority is granted, the Company expects to publish the Prospectus in connection with the Placing Programme in August 2019. The Directors intend to use the Authorities to satisfy continuing demand for the Company’s Shares. As with the Shares issued to date, the Shares will be issued at a price not less than the higher of the estimated prevailing cum- or ex-income Net Asset Value per Share nor more than the best offer price per Share as quoted on the London Stock Exchange at the time the proposed allotment is agreed and will be accretive to the NAV per Share.

Benefits of Granting the Authorities to Allot Shares

The Directors believe that any New Share issuance pursuant to the authority conferred by the Resolutions may yield the following principal benefits:

maintain the Company’s ability to issue Shares tactically, so as to manage the premium to NAV per Share at which the Shares trade;

improve liquidity in the market for the Shares;

increase the size of the Company, thereby spreading operating costs over a larger capital base which should reduce the ongoing charges ratio; and

enhance the NAV per Share of existing Shares through share issuance at a premium to the higher of the estimated cum- or ex- income NAV per Share.

Use of proceeds

The net proceeds of any Shares issued pursuant to the Authorities conferred by the Resolutions will be invested by the Portfolio Manager on behalf of the Company in accordance with the Company’s published investment policy which, in summary, is to invest principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20 per cent. of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK. The Directors have considered the potential impact of any new Share issuance on the payment of dividends to Shareholders and they do not expect this to have a negative impact on the level of, or on the Company’s ability to continue to pay, dividends on the Shares.

General Meeting

The General Meeting to consider and if thought fit to approve the Resolutions will be held on Monday, 29 July 2019 at 9.00 a.m. at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL.

A copy of the Circular will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and on the Company's website, www.finsburygt.com

A copy of the Circular can also be viewed at the offices of Frostrow Capital LLP, 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL.

Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Circular.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Victoria Hale 020 3170 8732 Winterflood Securities Limited

Neil Morgan

Chris Mills 020 3100 0000

