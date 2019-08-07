Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Publication of Prospectus

7 August 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR THEIR RESPECTIVE TERRITORIES OR POSSESSIONS, OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and does not constitute a prospectus. Investors must subscribe for or purchase any shares referred to in this announcement only on the basis of information contained in the prospectus (comprising the Summary, the Registration Document and the Securities Note) published today by Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (the "Prospectus") in its final form and not in reliance on this announcement. A copy of the Prospectus will be available for inspection from the Company's registered office and on its website (www.finsburygt.com). This announcement does not constitute, and may not be construed as, an offer to sell or an invitation or recommendation to purchase, sell or subscribe for any securities or investments of any description, or a recommendation regarding the issue or the provision of investment advice by any party.

LEI: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Publication of Prospectus

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (the "Company") has today published a prospectus in respect of a 12-month placing programme for up to 60 million new ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares").

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued pursuant to the authorities granted by the Company's Shareholders at a general meeting of the Company held on 29 July 2019.

The Prospectus will shortly be available on the Company's website (www.finsburygt.com) and on the National Storage Mechanism via www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM . The Prospectus will also be made available for inspection, subject to certain access restrictions, at the offices of the Company Secretary, Frostrow Capital LLP at 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings that will be given to them in the Prospectus.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Victoria Hale 020 3170 8732 Winterflood Securities Limited

Neil Morgan

Chris Mills 020 3100 0000 Expected Timetable of Principal Events Placing Programme opens 7 August 2019 Placing Programme closes 6 August 2020 Any changes to the expected timetable set out above will be notified by the Company through a Regulatory Information Service.

This announcement is a financial promotion and is not intended to be investment advice. The content of this announcement has been prepared by the Company solely for the purposes of section 21(2)(b) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) and is the sole responsibility of the Company.

Winterflood Securities Limited (“Winterflood”) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Winterflood is acting for the Company as its sponsor and is not acting for anyone else and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for providing the protections afforded to customers of Winterflood nor providing advice in relation to the contents of the Prospectus or any matters referred to therein. To the fullest extent permitted by law recipients agree that Winterflood shall not have any liability (direct or indirect) for or in connection with this Announcement or any matters arising out of or in connection herewith. Winterflood has not authorised the contents of, or any part of, this document.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, collectively, the "United States"), Australia, Canada, the Republic of South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such distribution is unlawful, or to US Persons, as defined in Regulation S (“Regulation S”) under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”). The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. No action has been taken by the Company or Winterflood that would permit an offering of any New Ordinary Shares or possession or distribution of this Announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such New Ordinary Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.

The New Ordinary Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of US Persons (as defined in Regulation S ). In addition the Company has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Outside the United States, the New Ordinary Shares may be sold to non-US Persons pursuant to the provisions of Regulation S.

The value of the New Ordinary Shares and any income from them is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise due to stock market and currency movements. When you sell your investment you may get back less than you originally invested. Figures refer to past performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

This announcement contains forward looking statements, including, without limitation, statements including the words “believes”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Such forward looking statements involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The Company, the Portfolio Manager, the AIFM and Winterflood expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or any change in the assumptions, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, the EU Prospectus Regulation, the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the EU Market Abuse Regulation or other applicable laws, regulations or rules.

The information in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. Winterflood and its respective affiliates, do not accept any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to this announcement, including the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of the announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Winterflood and its respective affiliates, accordingly disclaim all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise have in respect of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The information contained in this Announcement is subject to change without notice and neither the Company nor Winterflood assume any responsibility or obligation to update publicly.