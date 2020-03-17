Log in
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

03/17/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

For immediate release
17 March 2020

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 February 2019 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 27,585,604, that a market total of 281,898 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased by the Company today at a price of 655.50p per share, representing a discount of 6.0% to the Company’s ex income net asset value per share. Such shares will be held by the Company as treasury shares.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 281,898; the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 209,350,817.

The figure of 209,350,817 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:
Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 0203 170 8732


© PRNewswire 2020
