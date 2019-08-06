Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Finsoft Financial Investment Holdngs Ltd    8018   KYG3461G1525

FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS LTD

(8018)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsoft Financial Investment Holdngs : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - PROVISION OF LOAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

匯財金融投資控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8018)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

PROVISION OF LOAN

PROVISION OF THE LOAN

The Board announces that, after the trading hours on 6 August 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower, pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant the Loan in the principal amount of HK$9,340,000 to the Borrowers from 6 August 2019 to 4 August 2020 at an interest rate of 13% per annum.

GEM LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the amount of the Loan exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules.

PROVISION OF THE LOAN

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that, after the trading hours on 6 August 2019, Finsoft Finance Limited ("Lender"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the lender, entered into a loan agreement ("Loan Agreement") with a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Rules ("GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) of the Company ("Independent Third Party"), as the borrower ("Borrower"), pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant a loan ("Loan") in the principal amount of HK$9,340,000 to the Borrowers from 6 August 2019 to 4 August 2020 at an interest rate of 13% per annum. The principal terms of the Loan Agreement are summarised as below:

  • For identification purposes only

1

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Date:

6 August 2019

Lender:

Finsoft Finance Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Borrower:

an individual who, to the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the

Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, is an Independent Third Party.

Principal amount:

HK$9,340,000

Interest:

13% per annum and payable half yearly

Term:

from 6 August 2019 to 4 August 2020

Repayment:

Subject as otherwise provided in the Loan Agreement, the Borrower shall repay

the Loan upon expiry of the term.

Prepayment:

The Borrower may at any time prepay all or part of the Loan and the accrued

interests by giving prior written notice to the Lender.

FUNDING OF THE LOAN

The Group financed the Loan with its internal resources.

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND THE LENDER

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of financial trading software solutions, provision of other IT and internet financial platforms services, provision of referral services, money lending business and assets investments in Hong Kong. One of the subsidiaries of the Company holds the license in respect of Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Lender, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a holder of a money lender licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE GRANT OF THE LOAN

The Directors are of the view that the grant of the Loan is in the course of the Group's money lending business. The terms of the Loan Agreement (including the interest rate) have been arrived at by the Lender and the Borrower after arm's length negotiation, having regard to the commercial practice and the amount of the Loan. Having considered the financial background of the Borrower and the interest income to be brought to the Group, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

2

GEM LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the amount of the Loan exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules.

On behalf of the Board

Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Limited

Chan Wai Lung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Chan Wai Lung being an executive Director and the chairman of the Board, Ms. Lam Ching Yee, Ms. Lin Ting and Mr. Shi Shaowu being the executive Directors, Mr. Lo Yu Man being the non-executive Director, and Mr. Lam Kai Yeung, Ms. Lee Kwun Ling, May Jean and Mr. Zhong Shi being the independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the website of the GEM at www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of seven days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at www.finsofthk.com.

3

Disclaimer

Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 10:19:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTME
06:20aFINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS : Discloseable transaction - provision of l..
PU
06/25FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS : Poll results of the annual general meetin..
PU
05/24FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS : Proposed issue of notes
PU
2018FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS : Discloseable transaction - extension of l..
PU
2018FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS : 2018 third quarterly results announcement
PU
2018FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS : Updates of the financial performance of t..
PU
2018FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS : Change of non-executive director
PU
2018DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Disposal of properties
PU
2018FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS : Change of head office and principal place..
PU
2018FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS : Grant of share options
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 69,3 M
Chart FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Finsoft Financial Investment Holdngs Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Lung Chan Chairman
Kwun Ling Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Yeung Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Yee Lam Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Ting Lin Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDNGS LTD30.43%9
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.78%1 009 477
ORACLE CORPORATION23.68%179 334
SAP AG22.14%141 935
ADOBE29.82%136 098
INTUIT33.87%68 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group