Finsoft Financial Investment Holdngs : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - PROVISION OF LOAN

FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

匯財金融投資控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8018)

The Board announces that, after the trading hours on 20 September 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower, pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant the Loan in the principal amount of HK$10,000,000 to the Borrower from 20 September 2019 to 18 September 2020 at an interest rate of 11% per annum.

GEM LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the amount of the Loan exceeds 5% but are less than 25%, the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules.

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that, after the trading hours on 20 September 2019, Finsoft Finance Limited ("Lender"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the lender, entered into a loan agreement ("Loan Agreement") with a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Rules ("GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) of the Company ("Independent Third Party"), as the borrower ("Borrower"), pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant a loan ("Loan") in the principal amount of HK$10,000,000 to the Borrower from 20 September 2019 to 18 September 2020 at an interest rate of 11% per annum. The principal terms of the Loan Agreement are summarised as below:

THE LOAN AGREEMENT Date: 20 September 2019 Lender: Finsoft Finance Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.