Finsoft Financial Investment Holdngs : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - PROVISION OF LOAN

FINSOFT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
匯財金融投資控股有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8018)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -
PROVISION OF LOAN
PROVISION OF THE LOAN
The Board announces that, after the trading hours on 20 September 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower, pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant the Loan in the principal amount of HK$10,000,000 to the Borrower from 20 September 2019 to 18 September 2020 at an interest rate of 11% per annum.
GEM LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the amount of the Loan exceeds 5% but are less than 25%, the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules.
PROVISION OF THE LOAN
The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that, after the trading hours on 20 September 2019, Finsoft Finance Limited ("Lender"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the lender, entered into a loan agreement ("Loan Agreement") with a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Rules ("GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) of the Company ("Independent Third Party"), as the borrower ("Borrower"), pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant a loan ("Loan") in the principal amount of HK$10,000,000 to the Borrower from 20 September 2019 to 18 September 2020 at an interest rate of 11% per annum. The principal terms of the Loan Agreement are summarised as below:
THE LOAN AGREEMENT
Date:
20 September 2019
Lender:
Finsoft Finance Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the
Company.
1
Borrower:
an individual who, to the best of the knowledge, information and belief
of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, is an Independent
Third Party.
Principal amount:
HK$10,000,000
Interest:
11% per annum and payable quarterly
Term:
from 20 September 2019 to 18 September 2020
Repayment:
Subject as otherwise provided in the Loan Agreement, the Borrower shall
repay the Loan upon expiry of the term.
Prepayment:
The Borrower may at any time prepay all or part of the Loan and the
accrued interests by giving prior written notice to the Lender.
FUNDING OF THE LOAN
The Group financed the Loan with its internal resources.
INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND THE LENDER
The Group is principally engaged in the provision of financial trading software solutions, provision of other IT and internet financial platforms services, provision of referral services, money lending business and assets investments in Hong Kong. One of the subsidiaries of the Company holds the license in respect of Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Lender, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a holder of a money lender licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE GRANT OF THE LOAN
The Directors are of the view that the grant of the Loan is in the course of the Group's money lending business. The terms of the Loan Agreement (including the interest rate) have been arrived at by the Lender and the Borrower after arm's length negotiation, having regard to the commercial practice and the amount of the Loan. Having considered the financial background of the Borrower and the interest income to be brought to the Group, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
GEM LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the amount of the Loan exceeds 5% but are less than 25%, the grant of the Loan under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules.
