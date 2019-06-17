FinTech Global Incorporated : Notice Regarding Subsidiary's Third-Party Allocation of Shares and Change in Subsidiary Status

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The official press release is in Japanese.

Company Name: FinTech Global Incorporated Representative: Nobumitsu Tamai, President and CEO Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Section Stock Code: 8789 Inquiries: Takashi Senda, Member of the Board, Senior Executive Officer Tel: 050-5964-3978

Notice Regarding Subsidiary's Third-Party Allocation

of Shares and Change in Subsidiary Status

June 14, 2019-The Board of Directors at FinTech Global Incorporated (hereafter, "FGI" and "the Company") resolved today that the Company would execute a third-party allocation of shares (Class A preferred stock issue) for Adacotech Incorporated (hereafter, "Adacotech"), a consolidated subsidiary, and change some Adacotech common shares, including the portion held by FGI, into non-voting stock. Details are provided below. Note that, as a result, Adacotech will be removed from the scope of consolidation and become an affiliate accounted for under the equity method.

Details

1. Reason for subsidiary's third-party allocation of shares

Adacotech was established in March 2012 through a capital contribution from FGI to commercialize a machine-learning system developed by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology. Drawing on the resources of the FGI Group, the Company has provided capital, personnel, management and business support and watched as orders from major corporations increased in recent years.

At this time, FGI's objective is to supercharge business expansion at Adacotech, which is looking toward an IPO in the future, by inviting external investors with expertise in machine learning-Adacotech's core technology-and also reinforcing the development environment, enhancing human resources and cultivating a network of business partners at home and abroad.

To date, Adacotech's proprietary technology been confirmed in such applications as inspection of products on factory floors and detecting predictive defects, and demand for such technology is sure to become more obvious against a backdrop of increased IT investment into artificial intelligence and other technologies and greater automation of factories worldwide to boost productivity. Adacotech's technology has potential beyond this, however, extending to applications in a diverse range of industry and service sectors, and FGI is keen to raise the corporate value of Adacotech with the support of external investors.

Once FGI has settled on Adacotech's capital policy-which will include external investors-some of the common shares that the Company, Adacotech directors and employees and others hold in Adacotech will be changed into non-voting shares (hereafter, "Special Class Shares"). Due to this change and the third-party allocation of shares, FGI's share of voting rights will fall to 16.7%. (Details are provided below in 3. Shareholding status before and after