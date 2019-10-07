Log in
FinTech Global Incorporated : Notice regarding changes to fiscal 2019 consolidated performance forecast and anticipated dividends

10/07/2019

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The official press release is in Japanese.

Company Name:

FinTech Global Incorporated

Representative:

Nobumitsu Tamai, President and CEO

Stock Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Section

Stock Code:

8789

Inquiries:

Seigo Washimoto, Executive Vice

President - Member of the Board

Senior Executive Officer

Tel:

050-5964-3978

Notice regarding changes to fiscal 2019 consolidated performance forecast and anticipated

dividends

Tokyo, September 4, 2019-Management at FinTech Global Incorporate (hereafter, "FGI" and "the Company") has revised the consolidated performance forecast announced on November 8, 2018, as detailed below. Also, paralleling changes to the performance forecast, management takes this opportunity to present a dividend forecast, which had not be disclosed previously.

Particulars

1. Changes to consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2019 (October 1, 2018 - September 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen, %)

Operating

Ordinary

Profit (loss)

Net income

attributable to

Revenue

income

income

(loss) per

owners of

(loss)

(loss)

share (Yen)

parent

Previous forecast (A)

11,040

510

310

Current forecast (B)

9,109

-1,631

-1,844

-1,541

-7.85

Change (B-A)

-1,931

-2,141

-2,154

Increase/(Decrease)

-17.5

(%)

Reference: Previous

fiscal year (ended

3,689

-1,072

-1,227

-820

-4.79

September 30, 2018)

Note: An increase in non-controlling interests paralleling third-party allocation of shares by consolidated subsidiary Moomin Monogatari, Ltd., has the potential to impact profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent, and management has therefore not disclosed a forecast for this line item.

Reasons for changes

In fiscal 2019, the entertainment service business welcomed the opening of Metsâ Village in November 2018 and Moominvalley Park in March 2019, and with the spring tourist season getting into full-swing, attendance was favorable up to May. This led to the assumption that the summer would also bring steady crowds. Unfortunately, attendance was adversely affected by bad weather, particularly the rainy season, which lasted longer than usual and significantly curbed weekend and holiday attendance. The rain was replaced with sweltering heat that kept many people from venturing outdoors in the daytime. The Kanto area, which includes the prefecture where the Metsä site is located, was also hit hard by typhoons.

Due to these special factors, external revenue for the entertainment service business is likely to

1

come in about 17% less than the originally estimated ¥6,500 million. On the profit front, operating income and ordinary income are probably going to be less than initially forecast because operating costs did not decrease even though summer revenues dropped. Higher operating costs are due to higher staffing on the assumption that summer attendance would increase. Notwithstanding, the success of an out-and-about campaign to attract guests during Silver Week-a string of consecutive holidays in September-when the adverse weather events of summer no longer affected outdoor activities led to a recovery in attendance. Going forward, various programs and events will be planned and prepared for the autumn and winter, and greater effort will be made to attract more guests to Metsä.

Because this was the first year of operations at Metsä and no past results were available on which to base performance expectations, a business plan was drafted on the basis of various preliminary studies and discussions and worked into the consolidated performance forecast. Actual summer results were notably off from expectations. Going forward, a more realistic business plan will drafted, using real data from the first year of operations, and this will underpin efforts to control income and expenses.

In the investment banking business, exits on asset investments did not go as planned, and some projects may be exited post-fiscal 2019. Consequently, external revenue for the investment banking business in fiscal 2019 is likely come in about 20% less than the originally estimated ¥3,830 million. On the profit front, the lower revenue starting point will squeeze income, along with an impairment loss of ¥365 million as of the third quarter on fund investment targeting companies in life sciences and information and communications technology. These issues are factors causing the operating loss to deteriorate further.

Given these factors, management expects revenue, operating loss and ordinary loss to fall below the targets previously announced.

2. Dividend forecast for fiscal 2019

(Yen)

Dividends per share

End of second

End of

Total

quarter

fiscal year

Previous forecast

announced on November 8,

2018

Current forecast

0.00

0.00

Actual results for fiscal 2019

0.00

Actual results for fiscal 2018

0.00

0.00

0.00

Reasons for announcement

Currently, FGI's policy is to make a decision on year-end dividends after identifying trends in business performance, and for this reason, no dividend forecast was disclosed.

As described above, the consolidated performance forecast indicates a loss attributable to owners of parent, and management predicts a loss on a parent-only basis as well. Consequently, there is likely no way of reversing negative retained earnings on the non-consolidated balance sheets-the source of dividends-it is with sincere regret that management has decided to forego a year-end dividend.

Note: Forward-looking statements in this press release, including performance forecasts, are based on information currently available to management and certain reasonable ass umptions. Actual results may differ considerably from these estimates due to various fac tors.

END

2

Disclaimer

FGI - FinTech Global Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 01:46:03 UTC
