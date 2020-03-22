Log in
FinTech Global Incorporated : Notice regarding medium-term management plan and fiscal 2020 consolidated performance forecast

03/22/2020 | 09:02pm EDT

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The official press release is in Japanese.

Company Name: FinTech Global Incorporated

Representative:

Nobumitsu Tamai, President and CEO

Stock Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Section

Stock Code:

8789

Inquiries:

Seigo Washimoto, Director, Vice President

and Senior Executive Officer

Tel:

050-5964-3978

Notice regarding medium-term management plan and

fiscal 2020 consolidated performance forecast

Tokyo, March 19, 2020-As described in the news release "Notice regarding revisions to medium-term management plan" (Japanese only), dated November 8, 2019, management at FGI (hereafter, "FGI" and "the Company") had decided to revise the Company's three-year management plan with fiscal 2020 as the third and final year and announce new targets sometime in March 2020. But management has decided not to pursue that route but rather ascertain the impact exerted on consolidated performance by the COVID-19 outbreak. Also, as described in the summary of financial statements for fiscal 2019, announced on November 8, 2019 (English version posted January 24, 2020), management was to announce its forecast for consolidated performance in fiscal 2020 along with the revised medium-term management plan. This announcement has been pushed back for the reasoned presented below.

Particulars

1. Background

Exits on asset investments by the investment banking business did not unfold as anticipated and Metsä operations delivered results that differed from pre-opening expectations. Such factors led to structural changes and a review of management strategies, and ultimately prompted a decision by the Board of Directors on November 8, 2019, to revise the medium-term management plan announced on May 28, 2018. Structural changes and management strategies subsequently underwent review as planned.

Against this backdrop, the COVID-19 outbreak - the illness caused by a novel coronavirus that first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in China, in December 2019 - quickly spread through China and then around the world, including Japan. A decision was made to close Moominvalley Park from March 2 through March 13, 2020, to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure the safety of guests and employees. Thorough measures were implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, including temperature checkpoints set up for guests and employees, a dramatic increase in hand sanitizer stations, and ventilation and cleaning of facilities. Moominvalley Park was ready to reopen on March 14, 2020. However, no one can definitively predict when the outbreak will come to an end, creating an uncertain operating environment. In fact, as the situation evolves, the site may have to close again. It is difficult to prepare an accurate business plan at this time and harder still to estimate business

results. Therefore, the process of revising the medium-term management plan has been stopped temporarily, and the consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2020 has been postponed for now.

2. Going Forward

The consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2020 will be disclosed as soon as management has a better idea of how the spread of the novel coronavirus is, or will, impact business results. Preparation of a new medium-term management plan will be taken up again once the outbreak comes to an end.

END

Disclaimer

FGI - FinTech Global Inc. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 01:01:00 UTC
