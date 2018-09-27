Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  FinTech Global Incorporated    8789   JP3802830004

FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED (8789)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FinTech Global Incorporated : Notice regarding transfer and lease back of Moominvalley Park fixed assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 01:11am CEST

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION The official press release is in Japanese.

Company Name:

FinTech Global Incorporated

Representative:

Nobumitsu Tamai, President and CEO

Stock Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Section

Stock Code:

8789

Inquiries:

Takashi Senda, Member of the Board,

Senior Executive Officer

Tel:

+81-3-6456-4600

Notice regarding transfer and lease back of Moominvalley Park fixed assets

September 19, 2018-At its meeting today, the Board of Directors at FinTech Global Incorporated (hereafter, "FGI" and "the Company) approved the transfer of Moominvalley fixed assets (audio equipment, fittings, and store fixtures) by consolidated subsidiary Moomin Monogatari Ltd. (hereafter, "Moomin Monogatari") as well as the lease back of said assets. Details are provided below.

Details

1. Reason for transfer and lease back

The FGI Group is moving forward on preparations for the opening of Moominvalley Park on March 16, 2019. As described in the press release "(Progress on Disclosed Item) Notice regarding construction contract on work related to special interior and exterior features at Moominvalley Park," dated February 9, 2018, Moomin Monogatari and Hanno Local Resource Utilization LLC each signed a contract with Nomura Co., Ltd., for interior and exterior feature-related construction work. The contract signed with Moomin Monogatari, which is the likely operator of the main buildings at Moominvalley Park, is for work on movable property. The one signed with Hanno Local Resource Utilization is related to real estate. Construction work is moving toward planned completion and delivery on January 31, 2019.

Based on the transfer contract and lease back contract about to be signed, Moomin Monogatari will transfer interior and exterior feature-related movable property (audio equipment, fittings and store fixtures) on March 18, 2019, after Moominvalley Park has opened, and then lease it back (sell-and-lease-back method). The purpose of this business transaction is to raise funds for the opening of Moominvalley Park, and the capital from the transfer will, as a condition for this transfer contract and the leasing contract, be applied toward repayment of funds to be borrowed from financial institutions to pay for construction work on interior and exterior features.

IBJ Leasing Company, Limited, which is expected to sign the transfer and leasing contracts, looked at Moomin Monogatari from the perspective of business pursuits as well as its impact on local renaissance, including efforts to promote local industry and create jobs, and gave the company high marks. This led to a decision to sign the transfer and leasing contracts.

2. Assets to be transferred and leased back

Name

Moominvalley Park building interior and exterior features

Address

Miyazawa, Hanno, in Saitama Prefecture

Summary of assets

Audio equipment, fittings and store fixtures

Book value of transferred assets

¥942 million (planned)

Transfer price

¥942 million

Acquisition cost of leased assets

¥942 million

Term of lease

60 months from March 18, 2019 (planned start date)

3. Counterparty to transfer and lease back contracts (planned)

As of June 30, 2018

Name

IBJ Leasing Company, Limited

Address

2-6 Toranomon 1-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Name and title of representative

Hiroshi Motoyama, President and CEO

Business activities

Leasing transactions for industrial machine tools, transportation equipment and information-related equipment as well as installment sales and financial services

Paid-in capital

¥17,874 million

Date of establishment

December 1969

Net assets

¥155,591 million (consolidated)

Total assets

¥1,953,072 million (consolidated)

Major shareholders and shareholding ratios

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited: 6.87% NISSAN MOTOR CO.,LTD. Retirement Benefit Trust Account:

4.10

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.: 3.81

(As of March 31, 2018)

Relationships with FGI

Capital relationship

There is no relevant information

Personnel relationship

There is no relevant information

Business relationship

There is no relevant information

Relevant items to related party

There is no relevant information

4. Schedule for transfer and lease back

Resolution by FGI Board of Directors

September 19, 2018

Resolution by Moomin Monogatari Board of Directors

September 19, 2018

Transfer contract and leasing contract signing

September 20, 2018 (planned)

Transfer date and start of leasing

March 18, 2019 (planned)

5. Outlook

Fund procurement through property transfer and lease back will meet demand for capital at the opening of Moominvalley Park.

The period of depreciation on the assets subject to leasing will decreases from 10 years to five years, causing depreciation costs to rise over the five years from March 2019 and also lead to interest expense. Consequently, ordinary income for fiscal 2019, ending September 30, 2019, may drop ¥76 million.

FGI expects to announce its consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2019 when results for fiscal 2018 are disclosed in November 2018.

END

Disclaimer

FGI - FinTech Global Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 23:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATE
01:11aFINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Notice regarding transfer and lease back of Moomin..
PU
08/09FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Summary of Financial Statements For the First Thre..
PU
06/05FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Notice regarding fiscal 2018 consolidated performa..
PU
06/05FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Notice regarding achievement of capital increase t..
PU
02/19FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : (Progress on Disclosed Item) Notice regarding cons..
PU
02/09FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Summary of Financial Statements For the First Quar..
PU
2017FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : (Progress on disclosed item)Notice regarding chang..
PU
2017FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Notice of head office relocation
PU
2017FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Notice concerning investment recovery through sale..
PU
2017FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Notice regarding changes to the Board of Directors
PU
More news
Chart FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
FinTech Global Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nobumitsu Tamai President & Representative Director
Robert Hirst Chairman
Takashi Senda Director & Manager-Accounting
Seigo Washimoto Director, VP, Manager-Legal & Compliance
Toru Mitsuhashi Manager-Business Solution Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED79.46%334
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.7.65%31 243
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-29.07%24 858
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-30.46%13 729
LAZARD LTD-7.31%6 314
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%6 128
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.