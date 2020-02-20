FinTech Global Incorporated : Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020, ending September 30, 2020

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Business Summary
With addition of revenues from operation of Moominvalley Park, which was not yet open in the first quarter of previous fiscal year, consolidated revenues and gross profit rose year-on-year
Revenues: ¥2,209 million (up ¥1,189 million over first quarter of fiscal 2019)
Gross profit: ¥696 million (up ¥241 million over first quarter of fiscal 2019)
Costs incurred in fiscal 2019 in preparation for Metsä opening and other one-time expenses no longer a factor in first quarter of fiscal 2020, leading to lower SG&A expenses. Operating loss a lighter shade of red.
Selling, general and administrative expenses: ¥955 million (down ¥247 million over first quarter of fiscal 2019)
*Expected to decrease in second quarter onward as well.
- Operating loss: ¥258 million (¥488 million less than in first quarter of fiscal 2019)
Investment Banking Business
Gross profit: ¥ 316 million ( up 67 million year on year)
Segment loss: ¥71 million (¥57 million less year on year)
Arrangements and aircraft asset management services moving in favorable direction.
Valuation loss on corporate investments in first quarter of fiscal 2019 no longer impacting business results.
Entertainment Service Business
(Revenues includes intersegment revenues and transfers.)
Revenues: ¥1,647 million (up ¥1,162 million year on year, down ¥74 million from fourth quarter of fiscal 2019)
Segment loss: ¥18 million (¥373 million less than a year ago and ¥59 million less than the level posted in fourth quarter of fiscal 2019)
Compared with first quarter of fiscal 2019
Revenues increased 240%, thanks to operation of Moominvalley Park. Burden of costs incurred in preparation for opening eliminated, greatly reducing extent of segment loss.
Heavier burden of depreciation and amortization expenses, rising ¥192 million to ¥215 million.
Compared with fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (quarter directly preceding this period)
Metsä saw 19.8% increase in guest count, owing to various measures to attract crowds. Bad weather in October and a drop in licensing revenues caused 4.3% drop in revenues.
Event costs and sales and promotion costs were up but personnel costs and outsourcing fees under control. Operating expenses down ¥134 million, relieving downward pressure on operating loss
The ¥(161) million operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 , under adjustment, includes intersegment elimination (¥62 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020) as well as corporate expenses (¥(224) million in the same period) that are not allocated to any reporting segment. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses not associated with any reporting segment, mainly because it is difficult to justifiably allocate such expenses to any particular reporting segment.
Revenue for each segment includes intersegment revenue and transfers.
Changes in Entertainment Service Business Results (Quarterly)
The number of visitors to Metsä grew compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, but the impact of bad weather in October and a drop in licensing business revenues led to a 4.3% decrease in segment revenues. Event costs and sales and promotion costs were up but personnel costs and outsourcing fees were kept under control. Consequently, operating expenses were down ¥134 million from the fourth quarter, leading to a ¥59 million improvement in the operating loss.
Metsä-related:October 2019 brought bad weather, including a typhoon that forced the site to stay closed on the first day of a three-day holiday. Such weather events kept Metsä attendance low that month. Beginning in November, approaches were introduced to raise guest satisfaction. These included free parking on weekdays, the debut of one-day passes, and a crowd-drawing event called "Winter Wonderland in Moominvalley Park," which pushed the guest count up 19.8% over the level recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
Licensing-related:Licensing income increased compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Booked income on anime broadcasting rights, a source of income not available a year ago. Revenues climbed 33.6% from the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
(Millions of yen)
(Thousands of people)
2,500
200
Revenues
2,122
2,000
Average monthly guest
1,776
1,800
count (note 1)
1,665
125thousand
160
Metsä-related
Licensing income,
1,721
1,500
1,378
1,647
128
Operating
109
1,078
104
1,000
expenses
87
876
1,779
739
1,299
1,271
500
484
578
181
346
418
376
325
281
328
156
210
0
22
13
4
(note 3)
(171)
15
(18)
EBITDA (347)
(78)
(299)
Segment income (392)
FY2019
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2020
1Q
1Q
120anime broadcasting rights income
80Other
Notes:
1. For FY2019 Q1, number based on
40 average guest count per business day.
2. Revenues are based on non-
0 eliminated intersegment transactions.
3. EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill included in cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses to operating profit.
Trends in Balance of Investments and Loans (FGI, FGT total)
Recovered loans extended to SPC that owns Moominvalley Park land. Continuing to pursue new investments into growth companies.
Key Components of Change in First Quarter (October 2019 - December 2019) of Fiscal 2020
Principal investment: Investments: New growth-company investment (one company). Exits: Real estate and corporate investment deals.
Venture capital funds: Amount invested into FGF down because fund exited drug-discovery company that had been target of investment activity. (Revenue from profit capture through investment exit booked in first quarter.) FGF balance sits at ¥50 million.
Corporate investment: Recovered loans extended to Hanno Local Resource Utilization in previous fiscal year.
Total Investments and Loans by FGI and FinTech Global Trading (FGT) (including investments in subsidiaries)
(Millions of yen)
10,000
9,292
8,592
7,470
2,691
2,622
6,363
1,847
288
157
1,903
770
1,657
1,262
5,000
1,351
339
339
835
638
2,068
4,317
4,343
358
2,862
1,196
0
2017.9
2018.9
2019.9
2019.12
Note: Does not include contribution or loans between FGI and FGT
Principal investment
Total of investments in securities, trade, investments in securities, equity in affiliated companies, investments in capital to affiliated companies, and investments in capital but excluding investments into venture capital funds.
Venture capital funds
(Investment into FinTech GIMV Fund and two other funds.)
Corporate loans
Total of business loans and short-term loans to subsidiaries. Does not include receivables provided for in allowance for doubtful accounts, but all subsidiary loans are booked.
Real estate (investment banking business)
Investment real estate and development-use real estate in the investment banking business. On the balance sheets, booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale.
Real estate (Metsä business)
Real estate for Metsä. Metsä Village real estate booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale. Moominvalley Park land, while legally transferred to local special purpose company, is included in this amount because on
an accounting basis it is booked under FGI's noncurrent assets.
FinTech Asset Management (FAM) FGI Capital Partners (FGICP)
FGICP was assigned new assets to manage, expanding assets under management at home and abroad. This contributed to a 2.2% increase in assets under management within the Group as of December 31, 2019, compared with September 30, 2019.
Notes: 1. Healthcare facilities: Mainly housing for seniors.
2. The balance of assets under management is calculated on the basis of such factors as recent financial statements available to FAM and the acquisition cost of real estate.
New growth-company investment (one company). FGI received distribution of profit paralleling exit by venture capital fund FGF from
investment in drug-discovery company that had been target of investment activity. Also, posted decrease due to progress on sale of property trust beneficiary rights in SPC subsidiary.
Steadily directed investment into Moominvalley Park to enhance facility
and service content but posted decrease due to depreciation, mainly on buildings and interior and exterior features.
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal 2020
Liabilities
Fiscal 2019
First
Change
Quarter
Current liabilities
3,010,093
3,143,053
132,960
Accounts payable, trade
213,256
390,693
177,436
Short-term loans payable
373,904
468,304
94,400
Current portion of long-term
752,968
645,596
(107,372)
loans payable
Income taxes payable
98,999
80,049
(18,950)
Accrued employee bonuses
157,244
92,319
(64,925)
Other
1,413,720
1,466,090
52,370
Noncurrent liabilities
7,141,750
7,003,472
(138,278)
Long-term loans payable
6,086,260
6,016,589
(69,671)
Net defined benefit liability
94,633
98,172
3,538
Other
960,856
888,711
(72,145)
Total liabilities
10,151,843
10,146,526
(5,317)
Net Assets
Shareholders' equity
7,480,064
7,195,540
(284,524)
Common stock
6,461,911
6,462,062
151
Additional paid-in capital
5,015,924
5,016,132
208
Retained earnings
(3,997,770)
(4,282,655)
(284,884)
Accumulated other comprehensive
(33,493)
(44,823)
(11,329)
income
Stock acquisition rights
65,837
61,220
(4,616)
Non-controlling interests
1,360,762
1,343,069
(17,692)
Total net assets
8,873,170
8,555,007
(318,162)
Total liabilities and net assets
19,025,014
18,701,533
(323,480)
10
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal 2019
Ratio to Sales
Fiscal 2020
Ratio to Sales
YoY Change
YoY Change
First Quarter
First Quarter
Amount
Ratio
Revenues
1,020,148
100.0%
2,209,465
100.0%
1,189,317
116.6%
1
Cost of revenues
564,807
55.4%
1,512,927
68.5%
948,120
167.9%
Gross profit
455,340
44.6%
696,537
31.5%
241,196
53.0%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2
1,202,697
117.9%
955,454
43.2%
(247,242)
(20.6)%
Operating income/(loss)
(747,356)
(73.3)%
(258,917)
(11.7)%
488,439
－
Other income
6,781
0.7%
4,768
0.2%
(2,013)
(29.7)%
Other expenses
64,019
6.3%
42,869
1.9%
(21,149)
(33.0)%
Ordinary profit/(loss)
(804,593)
(78.9)%
(297,017)
(13.4)%
507,576
－
Extraordinary profit
1,448
0.1%
4,486
0.2%
3,038
209.7%
Extraordinary loss
178
0.0%
2,140
0.1%
1,961
1,098.3%
Income before income taxes
(803,323)
(78.7)%
(294,671)
(13.3)%
508,652
－
Income taxes
7,310
0.7%
2,701
0.1%
(4,608)
(63.0)%
Profit /(loss)
(810,633)
(79.5)%
(297,372)
(13.5)%
513,261
－
Profit /(loss) attributable to non-controlling
(211,278)
(20.7)%
(12,488)
(0.6)%
198,789
－
interests
Profit /(loss) attributable to owners of parent
(599,355)
(58.8)%
(284,884)
(12.9)%
314,471
－
First quarter of fiscal 2020 saw sizable increase in revenues and cost of revenues owing to income and expenses associated with operation of Moominvalley Park, which was not yet open in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Burden of costs incurred during first quarter of fiscal 2019 in preparation for Metsä opening and other one-time costs no longer a factor. Decrease in number of subsidiaries under consolidation also contributed to 20.6% drop over first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Preparing targets for medium-term management plan and will make announcement sometime in March 2020. Expect to disclose consolidated performance outlook for fiscal 2020 when the medium-term management plan is announced. To improve profitability, we are emphasizing certain issues, as outlined below, in the investment banking business and entertainment service business.
Investment Banking Business
Exit investments
Asset investment: Focus on sale of owned properties. Working to achieve profitability in fiscal 2020.
Corporate investment: Exploring possibility of turning several IT companies in the investment portfolio into funds and also considering exits.
Explore measures to improve Metsä Village profitability
Considering measures to further improve profitability through use of idle land and capture of new tenants.
Considering approaches such as securitization once profitability has been improved.
Meguro Central Square 15th Floor, 3-1-1, Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021
December 7, 1994
Nobumitsu Tamai, President and Chief Executive Officer
June 8, 2005
8789 (TSE Mothers)
September 30
I. Investment banking business
Public management consulting business
Ⅲ. Entertainment service business
201,114,600 shares
(As of December 31, 2019)
100
¥6,462 million
(As of December 31, 2019)
¥8,555 million
(As of December 31, 2019)
Nobumitsu Tamai
20,095,500 shares (9.99%)
Yuko Fujii
3,576,400 shares ( 1.78%)
Consolidated: 169 (As of December 31, 2019, excludes temporary staff)
•FinTech, in katakana script and English letters (registration 5113746), FinTech Global, in English letters (registration 5811521) and in katakana script (registration 5811522), and FGI (registration 5113748) are registered trademarks of FinTech Global Incorporated.
Certain statements made in these materials, including some management targets, may contain forward-looking statements which reflect management's views and assumptions. Management targets represent goals that management will strive to achieve through the successful implementation of business strategies for the FGI Group. The Group may not be successful in implementing its business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets. Management targets and other forward-looking statements involve current assumptions of future events as well as risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results, including adverse economic conditions in Japan, the United States or other countries; declining real estate and/or stock prices; additional corporate bankruptcies or additional problems in business sectors to which Group companies lend; difficulties or delays in integrating businesses and achieving desired cost savings; increased competitive pressures; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Group's businesses; and adverse changes in Japanese economic policies.
To the extent materials containing forward-looking statements remain in available documents, we have no obligation nor the intent to update such forward-looking statements.
