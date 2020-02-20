Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  FinTech Global Incorporated    8789   JP3802830004

FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED

(8789)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FinTech Global Incorporated : Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020, ending September 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:23am EST

The firm of innovative financing

Results for First Quarter of

Fiscal 2020, ending September 30, 2020

February 2020

FinTech Global Incorporated

Mothers Stock Code: 8789 http://www.fgi.co.jp/english/

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Business Summary・・・・・・・・2

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Performance ・・・・・・・・・・3

Business Summary by Segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・4

Investment Banking Business-Revenues and gross profit by service・・・・6

Changes in Entertainment Service Business Results ・・・・ ・・ ・・・・7

Trends in Balance of Investments and Loans (FGI, FGT total) ・・・・・・8

Changes in Assets under Management ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・9

Consolidated Balance Sheets・・・・・・・・・・・・・ ・・ ・・・・10

Consolidated Statements of Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 11

Forecasts ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・12

Changes in Key Financial Data ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・14

Corporate Data ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・15

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

1

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Business Summary

  • With addition of revenues from operation of Moominvalley Park, which was not yet open in the first quarter of previous fiscal year, consolidated revenues and gross profit rose year-on-year
    • Revenues: ¥2,209 million (up ¥1,189 million over first quarter of fiscal 2019)
    • Gross profit: ¥696 million (up ¥241 million over first quarter of fiscal 2019)
  • Costs incurred in fiscal 2019 in preparation for Metsä opening and other one-time expenses no longer a factor in first quarter of fiscal 2020, leading to lower SG&A expenses. Operating loss a lighter shade of red.
    • Selling, general and administrative expenses: ¥955 million (down ¥247 million over first quarter of fiscal 2019)

*Expected to decrease in second quarter onward as well.

- Operating loss: ¥258 million (¥488 million less than in first quarter of fiscal 2019)

Investment Banking Business

Gross profit: ¥ 316 million ( up 67 million year on year)

Segment loss: ¥71 million (¥57 million less year on year)

  • Arrangements and aircraft asset management services moving in favorable direction.
  • Valuation loss on corporate investments in first quarter of fiscal 2019 no longer impacting business results.

Entertainment Service Business

(Revenues includes intersegment revenues and transfers.)

Revenues: ¥1,647 million (up ¥1,162 million year on year, down ¥74 million from fourth quarter of fiscal 2019)

Segment loss: ¥18 million (¥373 million less than a year ago and ¥59 million less than the level posted in fourth quarter of fiscal 2019)

Compared with first quarter of fiscal 2019

  • Revenues increased 240%, thanks to operation of Moominvalley Park. Burden of costs incurred in preparation for opening eliminated, greatly reducing extent of segment loss.
  • Heavier burden of depreciation and amortization expenses, rising ¥192 million to ¥215 million.

Compared with fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (quarter directly preceding this period)

  • Metsä saw 19.8% increase in guest count, owing to various measures to attract crowds. Bad weather in October and a drop in licensing revenues caused 4.3% drop in revenues.
  • Event costs and sales and promotion costs were up but personnel costs and outsourcing fees under control. Operating expenses down ¥134 million, relieving downward pressure on operating loss

2

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Performance

Millions of yen

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2020

YOY

YOY

(Millions of yen)

Change

Change

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

Amount

Ratio

Revenues

1,020

2,257

3,411

2,486

9,175

2,209

+1,189

116.6%

Gross profit

455

495

1,324

669

2,944

696

+241

53.0%

Operating

(747)

(720)

160

(356)

(1,664)

(258)

+488

income(loss)

Ordinary

(804)

(762)

121

(404)

(1,850)

(297)

+507

income(loss)

Profit/(loss)

attributable to

(599)

(645)

34

(376)

(1,586)

(284)

+314

owners of the parent

EBITDA

(679)

(568)

416

(104)

(935)

(5)

+673

Note: EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

3

Business Summary by Segment (1)

Millions of yen

Reporting Segments

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2020

YOY Change

FY2019 Q4

Key Consolidated Subsidiaries

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

comparison

Revenues

405

975

1,230

782

3,393

555

+149

(227)

FinTech Global

Investment Banking

FinTech Asset Management

249

130

466

293

1,139

316

+67

+22

Gross profit

FinTech Global Trading,

Business

FGI Capital Partners

Operating income

(128)

(276)

26

(100)

(478)

(71)

+57

+28

FinTech M&A Solution,SGI-Group

Public Management

Revenue

182

263

148

79

673

64

(118)

(15)

Public Management Consulting

88

149

78

47

364

33

(55)

(14)

Gross profit

Corporation

Consulting Business

(Geoplan Namtech)

Operating income

10

65

(3)

6

79

(7)

(17)

(14)

Entertainment

Revenues

484

1,078

2,122

1,721

5,407

1,647

+1,162

(74)

Moomin Monogatari

131

228

808

376

1,545

376

+245

+0

Gross profit

Hanno Local Resource Utilization LLC

Service Business

Rights and Brands Japan

Operating income

(392)

(299)

346

(78)

(423)

(18)

+373

+59

Revenues

7

13

3

24

-

(7)

-

Others

Gross profit

7

13

3

24

-

(7)

-

(Adacotech Incorporated)

Operating income

(4)

0

(8)

(12)

-

+4

-

Adjustment

Revenues

(60)

(73)

(93)

(97)

(324)

(57)

+3

+40

Elimination of

Gross profit

(21)

(26)

(32)

(48)

(128)

(29)

(8)

+18

transactions among

segments and

Operating income

(232)

(210)

(201)

(185)

(829)

(161)

+71

+23

corporate expenses

Amount Booked on

Revenues

1,020

2,257

3,411

2,486

9,175

2,209

+1,189

(276)

Consolidated

Gross profit

455

495

1,324

669

2,944

696

+241

+27

Statement of

(747)

(720)

160

(356)

(1,664)

(258)

+488

+97

Income

Operating income

Geoplan

Metsä Village Moominvalley

Namtech and

Related issues

opened in

Park opened

Adacotech

November

removed from

in March 2019

2018

scope of

consolidation

  1. The ¥(161) million operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 , under adjustment, includes intersegment elimination (¥62 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020) as well as corporate expenses (¥(224) million in the same period) that are not allocated to any reporting segment. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses not associated with any reporting segment, mainly because it is difficult to justifiably allocate such expenses to any particular reporting segment.
  2. Revenue for each segment includes intersegment revenue and transfers.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

4

Business Summary by Segment (2)

Revenues

Gross Profit

Operating Income (Loss)

(Millions of yen)

3,000

2,000

1,647

1,000

7

484

182

64

405

(60)

555

(57)

0

2019/9

2020/9

1Q

1Q

(Millions of yen)

1,000

500

376

7

131

33

88

249

316

(21)

(29)

0

2019/9

2020/9

1Q

1Q

(Millions of yen)

10

0

(128)

(7)

(71)

(18)

(161)

(392)

(500)

(4)

(232)

(1,000)

2019/9

2020/9

1Q

1Q

1,020

2,209

445

696

(747)

(258)

Up 116.6%

Up 53.0%

Note: Segment breakdown uses non-eliminated values.

Investment

Public Management

Entertainment Service Business

Other

Corporate expenses and

Banking Business

Consulting Business

eliminated transactions

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

5

Investment Banking Business-Revenues and gross profit by service

Valuation loss on corporate investments in fiscal 2019 no longer impacting results, leading to 26.9% year-on- year increase in gross profit

  • Arrangements and aircraft asset management services moving in favorable direction.
  • Asset investment revenue up, thanks to increase in exit activity.
  • In corporate investment, booked revenue on fund investment exits.

(Millions of yen)

Revenues

(Millions of yen)

Gross Profit

600

Other

555

600

Other

1

Aircraft asset management

405

Corporate investment

400

249

400

Asset investment

2

316

（Other）

Other

1

Metsä Village

247

29

43

2

28

249

Other

Arrangements, asset management,

157

200

200

133

M&A agency services and other

services

Corporate

139

investment3

47

Asset investment

47

43

16

1

9

103

1

Asset

90

92

86

Asset investment

investment

0

0

2019/9

2020/9

2019/9

2020/9

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

Note: Intersegment transactions, such as rental income from Metsä Village facilities that the investment banking business receives from the entertainment service business, use non-eliminated values.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

6

Changes in Entertainment Service Business Results (Quarterly)

The number of visitors to Metsä grew compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, but the impact of bad weather in October and a drop in licensing business revenues led to a 4.3% decrease in segment revenues. Event costs and sales and promotion costs were up but personnel costs and outsourcing fees were kept under control. Consequently, operating expenses were down ¥134 million from the fourth quarter, leading to a ¥59 million improvement in the operating loss.

  • Metsä-related:October 2019 brought bad weather, including a typhoon that forced the site to stay closed on the first day of a three-day holiday. Such weather events kept Metsä attendance low that month. Beginning in November, approaches were introduced to raise guest satisfaction. These included free parking on weekdays, the debut of one-day passes, and a crowd-drawing event called "Winter Wonderland in Moominvalley Park," which pushed the guest count up 19.8% over the level recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • Licensing-related:Licensing income increased compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Booked income on anime broadcasting rights, a source of income not available a year ago. Revenues climbed 33.6% from the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

(Millions of yen)

(Thousands of people)

2,500

200

Revenues

2,122

2,000

Average monthly guest

1,776

1,800

count (note 1)

1,665

125thousand

160

Metsä-related

Licensing income,

1,721

1,500

1,378

1,647

128

Operating

109

1,078

104

1,000

expenses

87

876

1,779

739

1,299

1,271

500

484

578

181

346

418

376

325

281

328

156

210

0

22

13

4

(note 3)

(171)

15

(18)

EBITDA (347)

(78)

(299)

Segment income (392)

FY2019

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020

1Q

1Q

120anime broadcasting rights income

80Other

Notes:

1. For FY2019 Q1, number based on

40 average guest count per business day.

2. Revenues are based on non-

0 eliminated intersegment transactions.

3. EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill included in cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses to operating profit.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

7

Trends in Balance of Investments and Loans (FGI, FGT total)

Recovered loans extended to SPC that owns Moominvalley Park land. Continuing to pursue new investments into growth companies.

Key Components of Change in First Quarter (October 2019 - December 2019) of Fiscal 2020

  • Principal investment: Investments: New growth-company investment (one company). Exits: Real estate and corporate investment deals.
  • Venture capital funds: Amount invested into FGF down because fund exited drug-discovery company that had been target of investment activity. (Revenue from profit capture through investment exit booked in first quarter.) FGF balance sits at ¥50 million.
  • Corporate investment: Recovered loans extended to Hanno Local Resource Utilization in previous fiscal year.

Total Investments and Loans by FGI and FinTech Global Trading (FGT) (including investments in subsidiaries)

(Millions of yen)

10,000

9,292

8,592

7,470

2,691

2,622

6,363

1,847

288

157

1,903

770

1,657

1,262

5,000

1,351

339

339

835

638

2,068

4,317

4,343

358

2,862

1,196

0

2017.9

2018.9

2019.9

2019.12

Note: Does not include contribution or loans between FGI and FGT

Principal investment

Total of investments in securities, trade, investments in securities, equity in affiliated companies, investments in capital to affiliated companies, and investments in capital but excluding investments into venture capital funds.

Venture capital funds

(Investment into FinTech GIMV Fund and two other funds.)

Corporate loans

Total of business loans and short-term loans to subsidiaries. Does not include receivables provided for in allowance for doubtful accounts, but all subsidiary loans are booked.

Real estate (investment banking business)

Investment real estate and development-use real estate in the investment banking business. On the balance sheets, booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale.

Real estate (Metsä business)

Real estate for Metsä. Metsä Village real estate booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale. Moominvalley Park land, while legally transferred to local special purpose company, is included in this amount because on

an accounting basis it is booked under FGI's noncurrent assets.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

8

Changes in Assets under Management

FinTech Asset Management (FAM) FGI Capital Partners (FGICP)

FGICP was assigned new assets to manage, expanding assets under management at home and abroad. This contributed to a 2.2% increase in assets under management within the Group as of December 31, 2019, compared with September 30, 2019.

Notes: 1. Healthcare facilities: Mainly housing for seniors.

2. The balance of assets under management is calculated on the basis of such factors as recent financial statements available to FAM and the acquisition cost of real estate.

(Millions of yen)

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

24,513

FGICPDiscretionary investment

FAM(Real estate, excluding healthcare)

FAM(Healthcare facilities)

FAM(Others)

2017.9

2018.9

2019.9

2019.12

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

9

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Fiscal 2020

Assets

Fiscal 2019

First

Change

Quarter

Current assets

10,438,589

10,313,804

(124,784)

Cash and time deposits

2,533,187

2,547,258

14,070

Accounts receivable, trade

727,499

679,240

(48,258)

Investments in securities, trade

1,359,941

1,107,410

(252,531)

Loans receivable, trade

548,625

533,813

(14,811)

Real estate for sale

4,211,988

4,238,709

26,720

Merchandise

208,577

270,734

62,156

Other

948,410

1,028,245

79,835

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(99,641)

(91,607)

8,034

Noncurrent assets

8,586,424

8,387,729

(198,695)

Property, plant and equipment

7,283,853

7,146,874

(136,978)

Intangible fixed assets

724,929

684,154

(40,775)

Investments and other assets

577,641

556,700

(20,941)

Total assets

19,025,014

18,701,533

(323,480)

New growth-company investment (one company). FGI received distribution of profit paralleling exit by venture capital fund FGF from

  • investment in drug-discovery company that had been target of investment activity. Also, posted decrease due to progress on sale of property trust beneficiary rights in SPC subsidiary.
    Steadily directed investment into Moominvalley Park to enhance facility
  • and service content but posted decrease due to depreciation, mainly on buildings and interior and exterior features.

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal 2020

Liabilities

Fiscal 2019

First

Change

Quarter

Current liabilities

3,010,093

3,143,053

132,960

Accounts payable, trade

213,256

390,693

177,436

Short-term loans payable

373,904

468,304

94,400

Current portion of long-term

752,968

645,596

(107,372)

loans payable

Income taxes payable

98,999

80,049

(18,950)

Accrued employee bonuses

157,244

92,319

(64,925)

Other

1,413,720

1,466,090

52,370

Noncurrent liabilities

7,141,750

7,003,472

(138,278)

Long-term loans payable

6,086,260

6,016,589

(69,671)

Net defined benefit liability

94,633

98,172

3,538

Other

960,856

888,711

(72,145)

Total liabilities

10,151,843

10,146,526

(5,317)

Net Assets

Shareholders' equity

7,480,064

7,195,540

(284,524)

Common stock

6,461,911

6,462,062

151

Additional paid-in capital

5,015,924

5,016,132

208

Retained earnings

(3,997,770)

(4,282,655)

(284,884)

Accumulated other comprehensive

(33,493)

(44,823)

(11,329)

income

Stock acquisition rights

65,837

61,220

(4,616)

Non-controlling interests

1,360,762

1,343,069

(17,692)

Total net assets

8,873,170

8,555,007

(318,162)

Total liabilities and net assets

19,025,014

18,701,533

(323,480)

10

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Ratio to Sales

Fiscal 2020

Ratio to Sales

YoY Change

YoY Change

First Quarter

First Quarter

Amount

Ratio

Revenues

1,020,148

100.0%

2,209,465

100.0%

1,189,317

116.6%

1

Cost of revenues

564,807

55.4%

1,512,927

68.5%

948,120

167.9%

Gross profit

455,340

44.6%

696,537

31.5%

241,196

53.0%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2

1,202,697

117.9%

955,454

43.2%

(247,242)

(20.6)%

Operating income/(loss)

(747,356)

(73.3)%

(258,917)

(11.7)%

488,439

Other income

6,781

0.7%

4,768

0.2%

(2,013)

(29.7)%

Other expenses

64,019

6.3%

42,869

1.9%

(21,149)

(33.0)%

Ordinary profit/(loss)

(804,593)

(78.9)%

(297,017)

(13.4)%

507,576

Extraordinary profit

1,448

0.1%

4,486

0.2%

3,038

209.7%

Extraordinary loss

178

0.0%

2,140

0.1%

1,961

1,098.3%

Income before income taxes

(803,323)

(78.7)%

(294,671)

(13.3)%

508,652

Income taxes

7,310

0.7%

2,701

0.1%

(4,608)

(63.0)%

Profit /(loss)

(810,633)

(79.5)%

(297,372)

(13.5)%

513,261

Profit /(loss) attributable to non-controlling

(211,278)

(20.7)%

(12,488)

(0.6)%

198,789

interests

Profit /(loss) attributable to owners of parent

(599,355)

(58.8)%

(284,884)

(12.9)%

314,471

  • First quarter of fiscal 2020 saw sizable increase in revenues and cost of revenues owing to income and expenses associated with operation of Moominvalley Park, which was not yet open in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • Burden of costs incurred during first quarter of fiscal 2019 in preparation for Metsä opening and other one-time costs no longer a factor. Decrease in number of subsidiaries under consolidation also contributed to 20.6% drop over first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

11

Forecasts (1)

Preparing targets for medium-term management plan and will make announcement sometime in March 2020. Expect to disclose consolidated performance outlook for fiscal 2020 when the medium-term management plan is announced. To improve profitability, we are emphasizing certain issues, as outlined below, in the investment banking business and entertainment service business.

Investment Banking Business

Exit investments

  • Asset investment: Focus on sale of owned properties. Working to achieve profitability in fiscal 2020.
  • Corporate investment: Exploring possibility of turning several IT companies in the investment portfolio into funds and also considering exits.

Explore measures to improve Metsä Village profitability

  • Considering measures to further improve profitability through use of idle land and capture of new tenants.
  • Considering approaches such as securitization once profitability has been improved.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

12

Forecasts (2)

Entertainment Service Business

Improve profitability through higher customer satisfaction

- Increase number of guests by enhancing customer satisfaction -

Plan to enrich content for first anniversary of Moominvalley Park opening.

Winter Wonderland

in Moominvalley Park

(Until March 8)

Guests enjoy projection mapping show using Moominhouse as the backdrop.

Expand content

• Run crowd-pleasing

Hold events

events on regular basis

  • Run crowd-pleasing events on regular basis

Enhance services

  • Run free parking on weekdays campaign
  • Offer new ticket options and included content

Began sales of one-day passes on November 30, 2019

Story Door

Shows a Moomin story of just a few minutes in length. Story Door began popping up in different spots around the site from November 30, 2019.

Will install more machines this spring.

Story Guide

Guests to Moominvalley Park can collect guides describing Moomin stories. Available as of November 30, 2019.

©Moomin Characters TM

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

13

Changes in Key Financial Data

Fiscal 2015

Fiscal 2016

Fiscal 2017

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

First Quarter

Fiscal 2020

Re ve nue s

(millions of yen)

5,429

7,485

7,182

3,689

9,175

2,209

Gross profit

(millions of yen)

2,495

1,496

1,626

2,261

2,944

696

Operating income/(loss)

(millions of yen)

115

(1,031)

(1,319)

(1,072)

(1,664)

(258)

Ordinary income (loss)

(millions of yen)

237

(1,369)

(1,341)

(1,227)

(1,850)

(297)

Profit /(loss) attributable to owners of

(millions of yen)

224

(1,384)

(1,358)

(820)

(1,586)

(284)

parent

Net assets

(millions of yen)

7,879

6,312

5,326

8,551

8,873

8,555

Total assets

(millions of yen)

11,958

10,975

12,932

14,016

19,025

18,701

Net assets per share

(yen)

48.31

38.66

29.64

39.31

37.03

35.56

Net income (loss) per share

(yen)

1.48

(8.56)

(8.39)

(4.79)

(8.08)

(1.42)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

(yen)

1.47

Equity to total asset ratio

(%)

65.4

57.0

37.1

52.2

39.1

38.2

Equity to net income ratio

(%)

3.4

(19.7)

(24.6)

(13.5)

(21.5)

Price earning ratio (PER)

(times)

84.7

Cash flow from operating activities

(millions of yen)

(1,791)

(1,305)

(1,153)

(2,978)

(2,604)

Cash flow from investing activities

(millions of yen)

(644)

(302)

(1,026)

(2,008)

(4,543)

Cash flow from financing activities

(millions of yen)

4,761

(751)

2,937

5,771

5,710

Cash and cash quivalents at the end of

(millions of yen)

4,612

2,240

2,969

3,847

2,513

the fiscal year

Number of employees(consolidated)

(employees)

117(8)

114(20)

143(27)

156(42)

167(262)

169(273)

(part-time employees)

Number of employees(non-

(employees)

38(3)

45(8)

40(6)

38(5)

39(5)

33(1)

consolidated)(part-time employees)

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

14

Corporate Data: FinTech Global Incorporated

Head office

Establishment

Representative

Data of listing

Securities Code

Fiscal year-end

Main business

Number of issued shares

Minimum trading unit

Capital stock

Net assets (consolidated)

Major shareholders

(As of September 30, 2019)

Number of employees

Meguro Central Square 15th Floor, 3-1-1, Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021

December 7, 1994

Nobumitsu Tamai, President and Chief Executive Officer

June 8, 2005

8789 (TSE Mothers)

September 30

I. Investment banking business

  1. Public management consulting business
    Ⅲ. Entertainment service business

201,114,600 shares

(As of December 31, 2019)

100

¥6,462 million

(As of December 31, 2019)

¥8,555 million

(As of December 31, 2019)

Nobumitsu Tamai

20,095,500 shares (9.99%)

Yuko Fujii

3,576,400 shares ( 1.78%)

Consolidated: 169 (As of December 31, 2019, excludes temporary staff)

•FinTech, in katakana script and English letters (registration 5113746), FinTech Global, in English letters (registration 5811521) and in katakana script (registration 5811522), and FGI (registration 5113748) are registered trademarks of FinTech Global Incorporated.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

15

Disclaimer

The firm of innovative finance

Certain statements made in these materials, including some management targets, may contain forward-looking statements which reflect management's views and assumptions. Management targets represent goals that management will strive to achieve through the successful implementation of business strategies for the FGI Group. The Group may not be successful in implementing its business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets. Management targets and other forward-looking statements involve current assumptions of future events as well as risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results, including adverse economic conditions in Japan, the United States or other countries; declining real estate and/or stock prices; additional corporate bankruptcies or additional problems in business sectors to which Group companies lend; difficulties or delays in integrating businesses and achieving desired cost savings; increased competitive pressures; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Group's businesses; and adverse changes in Japanese economic policies.

To the extent materials containing forward-looking statements remain in available documents, we have no obligation nor the intent to update such forward-looking statements.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

16

The firm of innovative financing

FinTech Global Incorporated

http://www.fgi.co.jp/english

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

Disclaimer

FGI - FinTech Global Inc. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 10:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATE
05:23aFINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020, ending S..
PU
01/24FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Summary of Financial Statements for Fiscal 2019 (u..
PU
01/15FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Results for Fiscal 2019, ended September 30, 2019
PU
2019GREATER THAN : is part of the prestigious InsurTech100
AQ
2019FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : The InsurTech100 for 2019 is announced to recogniz..
AQ
2019FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Notice regarding changes to fiscal 2019 consolidat..
PU
2019FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Results for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019, e..
PU
2019FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : (Progress on disclosed item) Notice Regarding Subs..
PU
2019FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Summary of Financial Statements For the First Thre..
PU
2019FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Notice Regarding Subsidiary's Third-Party Allocati..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 12 067 M
Chart FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
FinTech Global Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 62,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobumitsu Tamai President & Representative Director
Seigo Washimoto Director, VP, Manager-Legal & Compliance
Takashi Kimura Independent Outside Director
Fumiaki Kawasaki Outside Director
Kenichi Ota Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED-16.22%112
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION0.22%26 930
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.40%20 921
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-5.80%7 429
LAZARD LTD6.23%4 459
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.18.52%3 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group