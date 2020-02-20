FinTech Global Incorporated : Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020, ending September 30, 2020 0 02/20/2020 | 05:23am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The firm of innovative financing Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020, ending September 30, 2020 February 2020 FinTech Global Incorporated Mothers Stock Code: 8789 http://www.fgi.co.jp/english/ Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Business Summary・・・・・・・・2 Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Performance ・・・・・・・・・・3 Business Summary by Segment・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・4 Investment Banking Business-Revenues and gross profit by service・・・・6 Changes in Entertainment Service Business Results ・・・・ ・・ ・・・・7 Trends in Balance of Investments and Loans (FGI, FGT total) ・・・・・・8 Changes in Assets under Management ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・9 Consolidated Balance Sheets・・・・・・・・・・・・・ ・・ ・・・・10 Consolidated Statements of Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 11 Forecasts ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・12 Changes in Key Financial Data ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・14 Corporate Data ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・15 Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 1 Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Business Summary With addition of revenues from operation of Moominvalley Park, which was not yet open in the first quarter of previous fiscal year, consolidated revenues and gross profit rose year-on-year

year-on-year Revenues: ¥2,209 million (up ¥1,189 million over first quarter of fiscal 2019) Gross profit: ¥696 million (up ¥241 million over first quarter of fiscal 2019)

Costs incurred in fiscal 2019 in preparation for Metsä opening and other one-time expenses no longer a factor in first quarter of fiscal 2020, leading to lower SG&A expenses. Operating loss a lighter shade of red.

one-time expenses no longer a factor in first quarter of fiscal 2020, leading to lower SG&A expenses. Operating loss a lighter shade of red. Selling, general and administrative expenses: ¥955 million (down ¥247 million over first quarter of fiscal 2019)

*Expected to decrease in second quarter onward as well. - Operating loss: ¥258 million (¥488 million less than in first quarter of fiscal 2019) Investment Banking Business Gross profit: ¥ 316 million ( up 67 million year on year) Segment loss: ¥71 million (¥57 million less year on year) Arrangements and aircraft asset management services moving in favorable direction.

Valuation loss on corporate investments in first quarter of fiscal 2019 no longer impacting business results. Entertainment Service Business (Revenues includes intersegment revenues and transfers.) Revenues: ¥1,647 million (up ¥1,162 million year on year, down ¥74 million from fourth quarter of fiscal 2019) Segment loss: ¥18 million (¥373 million less than a year ago and ¥59 million less than the level posted in fourth quarter of fiscal 2019) Compared with first quarter of fiscal 2019 Revenues increased 240%, thanks to operation of Moominvalley Park. Burden of costs incurred in preparation for opening eliminated, greatly reducing extent of segment loss.

Heavier burden of depreciation and amortization expenses, rising ¥192 million to ¥215 million. Compared with fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (quarter directly preceding this period) Metsä saw 19.8% increase in guest count, owing to various measures to attract crowds. Bad weather in October and a drop in licensing revenues caused 4.3% drop in revenues.

Event costs and sales and promotion costs were up but personnel costs and outsourcing fees under control. Operating expenses down ¥134 million, relieving downward pressure on operating loss 2 Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Performance （Millions of yen） Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 YOY YOY (Millions of yen) Change Change １Q ２Q ３Q ４Q １Q Amount Ratio Revenues 1,020 2,257 3,411 2,486 9,175 2,209 +1,189 116.6% Gross profit 455 495 1,324 669 2,944 696 +241 53.0% Operating (747) (720) 160 (356) (1,664) (258) +488 － income(loss) Ordinary (804) (762) 121 (404) (1,850) (297) +507 － income(loss) Profit/(loss) attributable to (599) (645) 34 (376) (1,586) (284) +314 － owners of the parent EBITDA (679) (568) 416 (104) (935) (5) +673 － Note: EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 3 Business Summary by Segment (1) （Millions of yen） Reporting Segments Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 YOY Change FY2019 Q4 Key Consolidated Subsidiaries Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 comparison Revenues 405 975 1,230 782 3,393 555 +149 (227) FinTech Global Investment Banking FinTech Asset Management 249 130 466 293 1,139 316 +67 +22 Gross profit FinTech Global Trading, Business FGI Capital Partners Operating income (128) (276) 26 (100) (478) (71) +57 +28 FinTech M&A Solution,SGI-Group Public Management Revenue 182 263 148 79 673 64 (118) (15) Public Management Consulting 88 149 78 47 364 33 (55) (14) Gross profit Corporation Consulting Business (Geoplan Namtech) Operating income 10 65 (3) 6 79 (7) (17) (14) Entertainment Revenues 484 1,078 2,122 1,721 5,407 1,647 +1,162 (74) Moomin Monogatari 131 228 808 376 1,545 376 +245 +0 Gross profit Hanno Local Resource Utilization LLC Service Business Rights and Brands Japan Operating income (392) (299) 346 (78) (423) (18) +373 +59 Revenues 7 13 3 ‐ 24 - (7) - Others Gross profit 7 13 3 ‐ 24 - (7) - (Adacotech Incorporated) Operating income (4) 0 (8) ‐ (12) - +4 - Adjustment Revenues (60) (73) (93) (97) (324) (57) +3 +40 （Elimination of Gross profit (21) (26) (32) (48) (128) (29) (8) +18 transactions among segments and Operating income (232) (210) (201) (185) (829) (161) +71 +23 corporate expenses） Amount Booked on Revenues 1,020 2,257 3,411 2,486 9,175 2,209 +1,189 (276) Consolidated Gross profit 455 495 1,324 669 2,944 696 +241 +27 Statement of (747) (720) 160 (356) (1,664) (258) +488 +97 Income Operating income Geoplan Metsä Village Moominvalley Namtech and Related issues opened in Park opened Adacotech November removed from in March 2019 2018 scope of consolidation The ¥(161) million operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 , under adjustment, includes intersegment elimination (¥62 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020) as well as corporate expenses (¥(224) million in the same period) that are not allocated to any reporting segment. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses not associated with any reporting segment, mainly because it is difficult to justifiably allocate such expenses to any particular reporting segment. Revenue for each segment includes intersegment revenue and transfers. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 4 Business Summary by Segment (2) Revenues Gross Profit Operating Income (Loss) (Millions of yen) 3,000 2,000 1,647 1,000 7 484 182 64 405 (60) 555 (57) 0 2019/9 2020/9 1Q 1Q (Millions of yen) 1,000 500 376 7 131 33 88 249 316 (21) (29) 0 2019/9 2020/9 1Q 1Q (Millions of yen) 10 0 (128) (7) (71) (18) (161) (392) (500) (4) (232) (1,000) 2019/9 2020/9 1Q 1Q 1,020 2,209 445 696 (747) (258) Up 116.6% Up 53.0% Note: Segment breakdown uses non-eliminated values. Investment Public Management Entertainment Service Business Other Corporate expenses and Banking Business Consulting Business eliminated transactions Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 5 Investment Banking Business-Revenues and gross profit by service Valuation loss on corporate investments in fiscal 2019 no longer impacting results, leading to 26.9% year-on- year increase in gross profit Arrangements and aircraft asset management services moving in favorable direction.

Asset investment revenue up, thanks to increase in exit activity.

In corporate investment, booked revenue on fund investment exits. (Millions of yen) Revenues (Millions of yen) Gross Profit 600 （Other） 555 600 Other 1 Aircraft asset management 405 Corporate investment 400 249 400 Asset investment 2 316 （Other） （Other） 1 Metsä Village 247 29 43 2 （28） 249 （Other） Arrangements, asset management, 157 200 200 133 M&A agency services and other services （Corporate 139 investment）3 47 （Asset investment） 47 43 16 1 9 103 1 （Asset 90 92 86 （Asset investment） investment） 0 0 2019/9 2020/9 2019/9 2020/9 1Q 1Q 1Q 1Q Note: Intersegment transactions, such as rental income from Metsä Village facilities that the investment banking business receives from the entertainment service business, use non-eliminated values. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 6 Changes in Entertainment Service Business Results (Quarterly) The number of visitors to Metsä grew compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, but the impact of bad weather in October and a drop in licensing business revenues led to a 4.3% decrease in segment revenues. Event costs and sales and promotion costs were up but personnel costs and outsourcing fees were kept under control. Consequently, operating expenses were down ¥134 million from the fourth quarter, leading to a ¥59 million improvement in the operating loss. Metsä-related: October 2019 brought bad weather, including a typhoon that forced the site to stay closed on the first day of a three-day holiday. Such weather events kept Metsä attendance low that month. Beginning in November, approaches were introduced to raise guest satisfaction. These included free parking on weekdays, the debut of one-day passes, and a crowd-drawing event called "Winter Wonderland in Moominvalley Park," which pushed the guest count up 19.8% over the level recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

October 2019 brought bad weather, including a typhoon that forced the site to stay closed on the first day of a three-day holiday. Such weather events kept Metsä attendance low that month. Beginning in November, approaches were introduced to raise guest satisfaction. These included free parking on weekdays, the debut of one-day passes, and a crowd-drawing event called "Winter Wonderland in Moominvalley Park," which pushed the guest count up 19.8% over the level recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Licensing-related: Licensing income increased compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Booked income on anime broadcasting rights, a source of income not available a year ago. Revenues climbed 33.6% from the first quarter of fiscal 2019. (Millions of yen) (Thousands of people) 2,500 200 Revenues 2,122 2,000 Average monthly guest 1,776 1,800 count (note 1) 1,665 125thousand 160 Metsä-related Licensing income, 1,721 1,500 1,378 1,647 128 Operating 109 1,078 104 1,000 expenses 87 876 1,779 739 1,299 1,271 500 484 578 181 346 418 376 325 281 328 156 210 0 22 13 4 (note 3) (171) 15 (18) EBITDA (347) (78) (299) Segment income (392) FY2019 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2020 1Q 1Q 120anime broadcasting rights income 80Other Notes: 1. For FY2019 Q1, number based on 40 average guest count per business day. 2. Revenues are based on non- 0 eliminated intersegment transactions. 3. EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill included in cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses to operating profit. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 7 Trends in Balance of Investments and Loans (FGI, FGT total) Recovered loans extended to SPC that owns Moominvalley Park land. Continuing to pursue new investments into growth companies. Key Components of Change in First Quarter (October 2019 - December 2019) of Fiscal 2020 Principal investment: Investments: New growth-company investment (one company). Exits: Real estate and corporate investment deals.

growth-company investment (one company). Exits: Real estate and corporate investment deals. Venture capital funds: Amount invested into FGF down because fund exited drug-discovery company that had been target of investment activity. (Revenue from profit capture through investment exit booked in first quarter.) FGF balance sits at ¥50 million.

drug-discovery company that had been target of investment activity. (Revenue from profit capture through investment exit booked in first quarter.) FGF balance sits at ¥50 million. Corporate investment: Recovered loans extended to Hanno Local Resource Utilization in previous fiscal year. Total Investments and Loans by FGI and FinTech Global Trading (FGT) (including investments in subsidiaries) (Millions of yen) 10,000 9,292 8,592 7,470 2,691 2,622 6,363 1,847 288 157 1,903 770 1,657 1,262 5,000 1,351 339 339 835 638 2,068 4,317 4,343 358 2,862 1,196 0 2017.9 2018.9 2019.9 2019.12 Note: Does not include contribution or loans between FGI and FGT Principal investment Total of investments in securities, trade, investments in securities, equity in affiliated companies, investments in capital to affiliated companies, and investments in capital but excluding investments into venture capital funds. Venture capital funds (Investment into FinTech GIMV Fund and two other funds.) Corporate loans Total of business loans and short-term loans to subsidiaries. Does not include receivables provided for in allowance for doubtful accounts, but all subsidiary loans are booked. Real estate (investment banking business) Investment real estate and development-use real estate in the investment banking business. On the balance sheets, booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale. Real estate (Metsä business) Real estate for Metsä. Metsä Village real estate booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale. Moominvalley Park land, while legally transferred to local special purpose company, is included in this amount because on an accounting basis it is booked under FGI's noncurrent assets. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 8 Changes in Assets under Management FinTech Asset Management (FAM) FGI Capital Partners (FGICP) FGICP was assigned new assets to manage, expanding assets under management at home and abroad. This contributed to a 2.2% increase in assets under management within the Group as of December 31, 2019, compared with September 30, 2019. Notes: 1. Healthcare facilities: Mainly housing for seniors. 2. The balance of assets under management is calculated on the basis of such factors as recent financial statements available to FAM and the acquisition cost of real estate. (Millions of yen) 25,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 24,513 FGICP（Discretionary investment） FAM(Real estate, excluding healthcare) FAM(Healthcare facilities) FAM(Others) 2017.9 2018.9 2019.9 2019.12 Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 9 Consolidated Balance Sheets Fiscal 2020 Assets Fiscal 2019 First Change Quarter Current assets 10,438,589 10,313,804 (124,784) Cash and time deposits 2,533,187 2,547,258 14,070 Accounts receivable, trade 727,499 679,240 (48,258) １ Investments in securities, trade 1,359,941 1,107,410 (252,531) Loans receivable, trade 548,625 533,813 (14,811) Real estate for sale 4,211,988 4,238,709 26,720 Merchandise 208,577 270,734 62,156 Other 948,410 1,028,245 79,835 Allowance for doubtful accounts (99,641) (91,607) 8,034 Noncurrent assets 8,586,424 8,387,729 (198,695) ２ Property, plant and equipment 7,283,853 7,146,874 (136,978) Intangible fixed assets 724,929 684,154 (40,775) Investments and other assets 577,641 556,700 (20,941) Total assets 19,025,014 18,701,533 (323,480) New growth-company investment (one company). FGI received distribution of profit paralleling exit by venture capital fund FGF from investment in drug-discovery company that had been target of investment activity. Also, posted decrease due to progress on sale of property trust beneficiary rights in SPC subsidiary.

Steadily directed investment into Moominvalley Park to enhance facility

drug-discovery company that had been target of investment activity. Also, posted decrease due to progress on sale of property trust beneficiary rights in SPC subsidiary. Steadily directed investment into Moominvalley Park to enhance facility and service content but posted decrease due to depreciation, mainly on buildings and interior and exterior features. (Thousands of yen) Fiscal 2020 Liabilities Fiscal 2019 First Change Quarter Current liabilities 3,010,093 3,143,053 132,960 Accounts payable, trade 213,256 390,693 177,436 Short-term loans payable 373,904 468,304 94,400 Current portion of long-term 752,968 645,596 (107,372) loans payable Income taxes payable 98,999 80,049 (18,950) Accrued employee bonuses 157,244 92,319 (64,925) Other 1,413,720 1,466,090 52,370 Noncurrent liabilities 7,141,750 7,003,472 (138,278) Long-term loans payable 6,086,260 6,016,589 (69,671) Net defined benefit liability 94,633 98,172 3,538 Other 960,856 888,711 (72,145) Total liabilities 10,151,843 10,146,526 (5,317) Net Assets Shareholders' equity 7,480,064 7,195,540 (284,524) Common stock 6,461,911 6,462,062 151 Additional paid-in capital 5,015,924 5,016,132 208 Retained earnings (3,997,770) (4,282,655) (284,884) Accumulated other comprehensive (33,493) (44,823) (11,329) income Stock acquisition rights 65,837 61,220 (4,616) Non-controlling interests 1,360,762 1,343,069 (17,692) Total net assets 8,873,170 8,555,007 (318,162) Total liabilities and net assets 19,025,014 18,701,533 (323,480) 10 (Thousands of yen) Fiscal 2019 Ratio to Sales Fiscal 2020 Ratio to Sales YoY Change YoY Change First Quarter First Quarter Amount Ratio Revenues 1,020,148 100.0% 2,209,465 100.0% 1,189,317 116.6% 1 Cost of revenues 564,807 55.4% 1,512,927 68.5% 948,120 167.9% Gross profit 455,340 44.6% 696,537 31.5% 241,196 53.0% Selling, general and administrative expenses 2 1,202,697 117.9% 955,454 43.2% (247,242) (20.6)% Operating income/(loss) (747,356) (73.3)% (258,917) (11.7)% 488,439 － Other income 6,781 0.7% 4,768 0.2% (2,013) (29.7)% Other expenses 64,019 6.3% 42,869 1.9% (21,149) (33.0)% Ordinary profit/(loss) (804,593) (78.9)% (297,017) (13.4)% 507,576 － Extraordinary profit 1,448 0.1% 4,486 0.2% 3,038 209.7% Extraordinary loss 178 0.0% 2,140 0.1% 1,961 1,098.3% Income before income taxes (803,323) (78.7)% (294,671) (13.3)% 508,652 － Income taxes 7,310 0.7% 2,701 0.1% (4,608) (63.0)% Profit /(loss) (810,633) (79.5)% (297,372) (13.5)% 513,261 － Profit /(loss) attributable to non-controlling (211,278) (20.7)% (12,488) (0.6)% 198,789 － interests Profit /(loss) attributable to owners of parent (599,355) (58.8)% (284,884) (12.9)% 314,471 － First quarter of fiscal 2020 saw sizable increase in revenues and cost of revenues owing to income and expenses associated with operation of Moominvalley Park, which was not yet open in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Burden of costs incurred during first quarter of fiscal 2019 in preparation for Metsä opening and other one-time costs no longer a factor. Decrease in number of subsidiaries under consolidation also contributed to 20.6% drop over first quarter of fiscal 2019. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 11 Forecasts (1) Preparing targets for medium-term management plan and will make announcement sometime in March 2020. Expect to disclose consolidated performance outlook for fiscal 2020 when the medium-term management plan is announced. To improve profitability, we are emphasizing certain issues, as outlined below, in the investment banking business and entertainment service business. Investment Banking Business Exit investments Asset investment: Focus on sale of owned properties. Working to achieve profitability in fiscal 2020.

Corporate investment: Exploring possibility of turning several IT companies in the investment portfolio into funds and also considering exits. Explore measures to improve Metsä Village profitability Considering measures to further improve profitability through use of idle land and capture of new tenants.

Considering approaches such as securitization once profitability has been improved. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 12 Forecasts (2) Entertainment Service Business Improve profitability through higher customer satisfaction - Increase number of guests by enhancing customer satisfaction - Plan to enrich content for first anniversary of Moominvalley Park opening. Winter Wonderland in Moominvalley Park (Until March 8) Guests enjoy projection mapping show using Moominhouse as the backdrop. Expand content • Run crowd-pleasing Hold events events on regular basis Run crowd-pleasing events on regular basis Enhance services Run free parking on weekdays campaign

Offer new ticket options and included content Began sales of one-day passes on November 30, 2019 Story Door Shows a Moomin story of just a few minutes in length. Story Door began popping up in different spots around the site from November 30, 2019. Will install more machines this spring. Story Guide Guests to Moominvalley Park can collect guides describing Moomin stories. Available as of November 30, 2019. ©Moomin Characters TM Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 13 Changes in Key Financial Data Fiscal 2015 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Re ve nue s (millions of yen) 5,429 7,485 7,182 3,689 9,175 2,209 Gross profit (millions of yen) 2,495 1,496 1,626 2,261 2,944 696 Operating income/(loss) (millions of yen) 115 (1,031) (1,319) (1,072) (1,664) (258) Ordinary income (loss) (millions of yen) 237 (1,369) (1,341) (1,227) (1,850) (297) Profit /(loss) attributable to owners of (millions of yen) 224 (1,384) (1,358) (820) (1,586) (284) parent Net assets (millions of yen) 7,879 6,312 5,326 8,551 8,873 8,555 Total assets (millions of yen) 11,958 10,975 12,932 14,016 19,025 18,701 Net assets per share (yen) 48.31 38.66 29.64 39.31 37.03 35.56 Net income (loss) per share (yen) 1.48 (8.56) (8.39) (4.79) (8.08) (1.42) Diluted net income (loss) per share (yen) 1.47 － － － － － Equity to total asset ratio (%) 65.4 57.0 37.1 52.2 39.1 38.2 Equity to net income ratio (%) 3.4 (19.7) (24.6) (13.5) (21.5) － Price earning ratio (PER) (times) 84.7 － － － － － Cash flow from operating activities (millions of yen) (1,791) (1,305) (1,153) (2,978) (2,604) － Cash flow from investing activities (millions of yen) (644) (302) (1,026) (2,008) (4,543) － Cash flow from financing activities (millions of yen) 4,761 (751) 2,937 5,771 5,710 － Cash and cash quivalents at the end of (millions of yen) 4,612 2,240 2,969 3,847 2,513 － the fiscal year Number of employees(consolidated) (employees) 117(8) 114(20) 143(27) 156(42) 167(262) 169(273) (part-time employees) Number of employees(non- (employees) 38(3) 45(8) 40(6) 38(5) 39(5) 33(1) consolidated)(part-time employees) Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 14 Corporate Data: FinTech Global Incorporated Head office Establishment Representative Data of listing Securities Code Fiscal year-end Main business Number of issued shares Minimum trading unit Capital stock Net assets (consolidated) Major shareholders (As of September 30, 2019) Number of employees Meguro Central Square 15th Floor, 3-1-1, Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021 December 7, 1994 Nobumitsu Tamai, President and Chief Executive Officer June 8, 2005 8789 (TSE Mothers) September 30 I. Investment banking business Public management consulting business

Ⅲ. Entertainment service business 201,114,600 shares (As of December 31, 2019) 100 ¥6,462 million (As of December 31, 2019) ¥8,555 million (As of December 31, 2019) Nobumitsu Tamai 20,095,500 shares (9.99%) Yuko Fujii 3,576,400 shares ( 1.78%) Consolidated: 169 (As of December 31, 2019, excludes temporary staff) •FinTech, in katakana script and English letters (registration 5113746), FinTech Global, in English letters (registration 5811521) and in katakana script (registration 5811522), and FGI (registration 5113748) are registered trademarks of FinTech Global Incorporated. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 15 Disclaimer The firm of innovative finance Certain statements made in these materials, including some management targets, may contain forward-looking statements which reflect management's views and assumptions. Management targets represent goals that management will strive to achieve through the successful implementation of business strategies for the FGI Group. The Group may not be successful in implementing its business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets. Management targets and other forward-looking statements involve current assumptions of future events as well as risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results, including adverse economic conditions in Japan, the United States or other countries; declining real estate and/or stock prices; additional corporate bankruptcies or additional problems in business sectors to which Group companies lend; difficulties or delays in integrating businesses and achieving desired cost savings; increased competitive pressures; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Group's businesses; and adverse changes in Japanese economic policies. To the extent materials containing forward-looking statements remain in available documents, we have no obligation nor the intent to update such forward-looking statements. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 16 The firm of innovative financing FinTech Global Incorporated http://www.fgi.co.jp/english Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer FGI - FinTech Global Inc. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 10:22:02 UTC 0 Latest news on FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATE 05:23a FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020, ending S.. PU 01/24 FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Summary of Financial Statements for Fiscal 2019 (u.. PU 01/15 FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Results for Fiscal 2019, ended September 30, 2019 PU 2019 GREATER THAN : is part of the prestigious InsurTech100 AQ 2019 FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : The InsurTech100 for 2019 is announced to recogniz.. AQ 2019 FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Notice regarding changes to fiscal 2019 consolidat.. PU 2019 FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Results for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019, e.. PU 2019 FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : (Progress on disclosed item) Notice Regarding Subs.. PU 2019 FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Summary of Financial Statements For the First Thre.. PU 2019 FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED : Notice Regarding Subsidiary's Third-Party Allocati.. PU