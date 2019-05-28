FinTech Global Incorporated : Results for First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2019, ending September 30, 2019

Fiscal 2019 First Two Quarters Business Summary

Revenues soared 91.3% to ¥3,277 million, fueled by opening of Metsä Village and Moominvalley Park.

Began booking revenue from admission fees, pay-per-use facilities, merchandise sales, restaurants, tenant income and parking fees. Moominvalley Park drawing 74,000 visitors over the 16 days between opening and March 31, 2019.

Overall, Metsä site marked milestone on March 26, 2019, when aggregate visitor count hit 500,000.

Made progress in securing stable income from asset management services and Metsä operations, but saw impairment of ¥360 million on investment into fund targeting life science and IT companies. Asset investments made but did not exit. Anticipate recovery in second half. Investment banking business showed revenue decrease.