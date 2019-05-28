Log in
FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED

(8789)
FinTech Global Incorporated : Results for First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2019, ending September 30, 2019

05/28/2019

The firm of innovative financing

Results for First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2019, ending September 30, 2019

May 2019

FinTech Global Incorporated

Mothers Stock Code: 8789

http://www.fgi.co.jp/english/

  • FinTech, in katakana script and English letters (registration 5113746), FinTech Global, in English letters (registration 5811521) and in katakana script (registration 5811522), and FGI (registration 5113748) are registered trademarks of FinTech Global Incorporated.

Fiscal 2019 First Two Quarters Business Summary

Revenues soared 91.3% to ¥3,277 million, fueled by opening of Metsä Village and Moominvalley Park.

Began booking revenue from admission fees, pay-per-use facilities, merchandise sales, restaurants, tenant income and parking fees. Moominvalley Park drawing 74,000 visitors over the 16 days between opening and March 31, 2019.

Overall, Metsä site marked milestone on March 26, 2019, when aggregate visitor count hit 500,000.

Investment banking business saw impairment on corporate investment. Asset investments made but did exit.

Made progress in securing stable income from asset management services and Metsä operations, but saw impairment of ¥360 million on investment into fund targeting life science and IT companies. Asset investments made but did not exit. Anticipate recovery in second half. Investment banking business showed revenue decrease.

Gross Profit

Costs on Metsä operation and licensing fees paid by newly consolidated Moomin licensing subsidiary were booked under

cost of revenues from this fiscal year.

Cost of revenues skyrocketed 213.3%, to ¥2,327 million, reflecting additional newly consolidated subsidiaries and

impairment loss on corporate investment. Gross profit thus slipped 2.0% year on year to ¥950 million.

Operating Loss

Loss attributable to

owners of parent

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 53.0%, to ¥2,418 million, mainly owing to higher expenses related to Metsä as well as expenses at subsidiaries, of which the total increased. Operating loss hit ¥1,467 million.

Loss attributable to owners of parent for the first two quarters of fiscal 2019 was ¥1,244 million, owing to ¥339 million loss attributable to non-controlling interests, compared with loss of ¥32 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

No change to year-end forecast.

Before Moominvalley Park opened, first-year annual attendance for the whole Metsä site was projected at 1.37 million people, of which, Moominvalley Park visitors will probably account for 880,000. But attendance is likely to exceed 1.70 million, of which Moominvalley Park visitors account for 1.10 million. Moomin Monogatari has thus raised its target to two million guests in the first year, of which visitors to Moominvalley Park should account for 1.28 million, and is working on improvements to the service and operating structure to meet the needs of a higher guest count. More visitors should boost Metsä results, which will then contribute much more to consolidated performance in the second half.

Although the impairment loss on corporate investment in the investment banking business in the first half had a major impact on performance, demand for services, particularly real estate asset management services and M&A-related services, is moving in a favorable direction. A plan has also be set to exit certain corporate investments and asset investments in the second half.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

1

Fiscal 2019 First Two Quarters Consolidated Performance

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

YOY

YOY

Fiscal 2019

Progress

(Millions of yen)

First Two

First Two

Change

Change

Full Year

toward goal

Quarters

Quarters

Amount

Ratio

(Forecast)

Revenues

1,713

3,277

1,564

91.3%

11,040

29.7%

Gross profit

970

950

(19)

(2.0)%

6,880

13.8%

Operating

(610)

(1,467)

(857)

510

income(loss)

Ordinary

(706)

(1,567)

(861)

310

income(loss)

Profit/(loss)

attributable to

(414)

(1,244)

(830)

owners of the

Note

parent

Note: Forecast not provided.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

2

Business Summary by Segment - 1

Unit: Millions of yen

Revenue, gross profit and operating income includes intersegment transactions.

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

Reporting Segments

First Two

YOY Change

Key Consolidated Subsidiaries

First Two Quarters

Quarters

Revenue

1,459

1,381

(78)

FinTech Global

Investment Banking

Gross Profit

869

379

(489)

FinTech Asset Management

Business

FinTech Global Trading, FGI Capital Partners

Operating income

397

(404)

(802)

FinTech M&A Solition,SGI-Group

Revenue

181

445

264

Public Management

Gross Profit

79

237

157

Public Management Consulting Corporation

Consulting Business

Geoplan Namtech

Operating income

(20)

76

97

Revenue

77

1,563

1,486

Moomin Monogatari

Entertainment Service

Gross Profit

24

359

335

Hanno Local Resource Utilization LLC

Business

Rights and Brands Japan

Operating income

(386)

(691)

(305)

Toranomon Ham

Revenue

13

21

7

Others

Gross Profit

13

21

7

Adacotech Incorporated

Operating income

(6)

(3)

2

Adjustment

Revenue

(17)

(133)

(115)

Elimination of transactions

Gross Profit

(16)

(47)

(31)

among segments and corporate

expenses

Operating income

(595)

(443)

151

Amount Booked on

Revenue

1,713

3,277

1,564

Consolidated Statement of

Gross Profit

970

950

(19)

Income

Operating income

(610)

(1,467)

(857)

  1. SGI-GroupB.V. and the subsidiaries fell under consolidation in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, and FinTech M&A Solution, Inc., and Geoplan Namtech Inc. fell under consolidation in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
  2. Right and Brands Japan fell fell under consolidation in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
  3. The ¥(443) million operating loss for the first two quarters of fiscal 2019, under adjustment, includes intersegment elimination (¥121 million in the first two quarters of fiscal 2019) as well as corporate expenses (¥(565) million in the same period) that are not allocated to any reporting segment. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses not associated with any reporting segment, mainly because it is difficult to justifiably allocate such expenses to any particular reporting segment.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

3

Business Summary by Segment - 2

Revenues

Gross Profit

Operating Income (loss)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

4,000

1,000

13

21

79

21

24

359

3,000

1,563

2,000

500

869

237

13

445

181

77

1,000

379

1,381

1,459

-47

-17

-133

-16

0

0

2018/9

2019/9

2018/9

2019/9

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

(Millions of yen)

500

76

397

0

-386

-

20

-404

- 500 -6

-691

-595-3

- 1,000

-443

  • 1,500
  • 2,000

2018/9

2019/9

2Q

2Q

1,713

3,277

970

950

-610

-1,467

Up 91.3

Down 2.0

Note: Segment breakdown uses non-eliminated values.

Investment

Public Management

Entertainment Service Business

Other

Corporate expenses and

Banking Business

Consulting Business

eliminated transactions

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FGI - FinTech Global Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 01:33:03 UTC
