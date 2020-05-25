FinTech Global Incorporated : Results for First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2020, ending September 30, 2020 0 05/25/2020 | 09:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Index Fiscal 2020 First Two Quarters Consolidated Business Summary ・・・・・2 Fiscal 2020 First Two Quarters Consolidated Performance ・・・・・・・・3 Business Summary by Segment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・4 Investment Banking Business-Revenues and gross profit by service ・・・6 Changes in Entertainment Service Business Results ・・・・ ・・ ・・・・7 Trends in Balance of Investments and Loans (FGI, FGT total) ・・・・・・8 Changes in Assets under Management ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・9 Consolidated Balance Sheets・・・・・・・・・・・・・ ・・ ・・・・10 Consolidated Statements of Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 11 Revisions to Medium-Term Management Plan Stopped, Performance Forecast Announcement Delayed ・・・ ・・・・ ・・・・ ・・・・ 12 Impact of and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic ・・ ・ ・ ・・ ・・・13 Changes in Key Financial Data ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・15 Corporate Data・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・16 Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 1 Fiscal 2020 First Two Quarters Business Summary （Millions of yen） Fiscal 2019 First Two Quarters Fiscal 2020 First Two Quarters YOY Change Amount Revenues 3,277 4,269 +991 Gross profit 950 1,301 +350 Operating income(loss) (1,467) (495) +972 Ordinary income(loss) (1,567) (560) +1,007 Profit/(loss) attributable to (1,244) (581) +662 owners of the parent EBITDA (1,247) (29) +1,218 Note: EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit Moominvalley Park, which opened on March 16, 2019, and thus contributed to consolidated results from the beginning of fiscal 2020, boosting revenues. Metsä pre-opening expenses booked in previous fiscal year no longer a factor, and other one-time costs and lower personnel expenses led to 25.7% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses, to ¥622 million. Operating loss not as deep.

pre-opening expenses booked in previous fiscal year no longer a factor, and other one-time costs and lower personnel expenses led to 25.7% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses, to ¥622 million. Operating loss not as deep. To help stop spread of COVID-19, Moominvalley Park closed for 16 days in March 2020. Business results slowed. Fixed costs, including personnel expenses and depreciation and amortization, during park closure came to ¥71 million and were booked under extraordinary loss. Investment Banking Business Gross profit: ¥719 million (up ¥339 million from first two quarters of fiscal 2019) Segment loss: ¥35 million (¥369 million less than loss posted for first two quarters of fiscal 2019) Marked favorable progress, particularly on arrangements, investment exits and aircraft asset management services.

Impairment loss on corporate investment at ¥12 million, down from ¥360 million in first two quarters of fiscal 2019, leading to higher gross profit and reduced segment loss. Entertainment Service Business (Revenues include intersegment revenues and transfers.) Revenues: ¥2,850 million (up ¥1,287 million from first two quarters of fiscal 2019) Segment loss: ¥160 million (an improvement of ¥531 million compared with first two quarters of fiscal 2019） Revenues including Moominvalley Park operation jumped 82.3%.

Without burden of costs incurred ahead of Metsä opening, segment showed considerable improvement in loss position. Park was closed for 16 days in March when many potential guests were expected to visit. Even when park reopened, guest count negatively affected by stay-at-home attitude of public, with second-quarter guest count falling 28.3% from immediately preceding quarter (first quarter), to 225,000 people. Revenues dropped 27.0%.

stay-at-home attitude of public, with second-quarter guest count falling 28.3% from immediately preceding quarter (first quarter), to 225,000 people. Revenues dropped 27.0%. Depreciation expenses rose ¥283 million, to ¥413 million. (Additionally, depreciation expenses of ¥31 million were included in ¥71 million loss due to park closure that was booked under extraordinary loss) 2 Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated Quarterly Changes in Consolidated Performance （Millions of yen） Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 QOQ change YOY change 1Q 2Q First two 3Q 4Q Full year 1Q 2Q First two ¥ change ¥ change quarters quarters % change % change Revenues 1,020 2,257 3,277 3,411 2,486 9,175 2,209 2,060 4,269 (149) +991 (6.7%) +30.3% Gross profit 455 495 950 1,324 669 2,944 696 604 1,301 (91) +350 (13.2%) +36.8% Operating income(loss) (747) (720) (1,467) 160 (356) (1,664) (258) (236) (495) +22 +972 － － Ordinary income(loss) (804) (762) (1,567) 121 (404) (1,850) (297) (263) (560) +33 +1,007 － － Profit/(loss) attributable to (599) (645) (1,244) 34 (376) (1,586) (284) (296) (581) (11) +662 owners of the parent － － (679) (568) (1,247) 416 (104) (935) (5) (23) (29) (17) +1,218 EBITDA － － Note: EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 3 Business Summary by Segment (1) （Millions of yen） Reporting Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 QOQ change YOY change Segments 1Q 2Q First two 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q First two quarters quarters Revenue 405 975 1,381 1,230 782 3,393 555 849 1,404 +294 +23 Investment Gross Profit 249 130 379 466 293 1,139 316 403 719 +86 +339 Banking Business Operating (128) (276) (404) 26 (100) (478) (71) 36 (35) +107 +369 income Public Revenue 182 263 445 148 79 673 64 62 126 (1) (319) Management Gross Profit 88 149 237 78 47 364 33 34 68 +1 (169) Consulting Operating 10 65 76 (3) 6 79 (7) (5) (13) +1 (89) Business income Revenue 484 1,078 1,563 2,122 1,721 5,407 1,647 1,202 2,850 (444) +1,287 Entertainment Gross Profit 131 228 359 808 376 1,545 376 190 567 (185) +207 Service Business Operating (392) (299) (691) 346 (78) (423) (18) (142) (160) (123) +531 income Revenue 7 13 21 3 ‐ 24 - - - - (21) Others Gross Profit 7 13 21 3 ‐ 24 - - - - (21) Operating (4) 0 (3) (8) ‐ (12) - - - - +3 income Adjustment Revenue (60) (73) (133) (93) (97) (324) (57) (54) (111) +3 +22 （Elimination of Gross Profit (21) (26) (47) (32) (48) (128) (29) (24) (53) +5 (6) transactions among segments Operating and corporate (232) (210) (443) (201) (185) (829) (161) (124) (286) +36 +157 income expenses） Amount Booked Revenue 1,020 2,257 3,277 3,411 2,486 9,175 2,209 2,060 4,269 (149) +991 on Consolidated Gross Profit 455 495 950 1,324 669 2,944 696 604 1,301 (91) +350 Statement of Operating (747) (720) (1,467) 160 (356) (1,664) (258) (236) (495) +22 +972 Income income Geoplan Metsä Village Moominvalley Namtech and Related issues opened in Park opened in Adacotech November removed from March 2019 2018 scope of consolidation Revenue for each segment includes intersegment revenue and transfers. The ¥(286) million operating loss for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 , under adjustment, includes intersegment elimination (¥119 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020) as well as corporate expenses (¥(405) million in the same period) that are not allocated to any reporting segment. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses not associated with any reporting segment, mainly because it is difficult to justifiably allocate such expenses to any particular reporting segment. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 4 Business Summary by Segment (2) Revenues (Millions of yen) 5,000 4,000 21 3,000 2,850 1,563 2,000 445126 1,000 1,3811,404 Gross Profit 1,500 1,000 567 21 359 68 500 237 719 379 - 47 - 53 Operating Income (loss) 76- 35 0 - 160 - 13 - 404 - 286 - 495 - 691 - 1,000 3

443 1,467

0 - 133 - 111 0 - 2,000 2019/92020/9 2Q2Q 3,277 4,269 Up 30.3％ 2019/9 2020/9 2Q 2Q 950 1,301 Up 36.8％ 2019/9 2020/9 2Q 2Q Note: Segment breakdown uses non-eliminated values. Investment Public Management Entertainment Service Business Other Corporate expenses and Banking Business Consulting Business eliminated transactions Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 5 Investment Banking Business-Revenues and gross profit by service Valuation loss on corporate investments in fiscal 2019 no long impacting results, leading to 89.4% year-on-year increase in gross profit Arrangements: For a few asset management projects, contracts were drawn up for sale of real estate, but payments will not be received until the third quarter, causing decrease in revenues.

For a few asset management projects, contracts were drawn up for sale of real estate, but payments will not be received until the third quarter, causing decrease in revenues. Asset investment: Exited real estate development deals, boosting revenues.

Exited real estate development deals, boosting revenues. Corporate investment: Impact from impairment loss on fund investment in second quarter of fiscal 2019 no longer a factor. Exited investment in growth company, contributing to higher revenues and gross profit. (Millions of yen) Revenues (Millions of yen) 1,500 1,500 1,381 1,404 5 3 （Other） 591 553 1,000 1,000 Gross Profit Other Aircraft asset management Corporate investment Asset investment 6 71 719 （Corporate 108 82 （ 5 3 investment） （Other） 500 500 348 △354 358 442 508 379 108 58 61 82 39 227 185 210 177 0 0 2019/9 2020/9 2019/9 2020/9 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q Note: Intersegment transactions use non-eliminated values. Metsä Village Arrangements, asset management, M&A agency services and other services Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 6 Changes in Entertainment Service Business Results (Quarterly) Moominvalley Park closed for 16 days in second quarter to help stop spread of COVID-19. • Metsä-related: Beginning in November 2019, approaches were implemented to increase guest count and improve earnings, including free parking on weekdays, debut of one-day passes, more appealing schedule of events, distribution of Story Guide pamphlets and installation of Story Door stations where guests watch short video introduction to Moomin stories. These approaches were aimed at providing richer array of services and content to give guests feeling of greater satisfaction from their Metsä experience. Given these enhanced services and activities, Moominvalley Park revised ticket content and pricing on March 14, but park closed for 16 days in total in March 2020, causing guest count in second quarter to drop 28.3% from level recorded in first quarter. Revenues fell 27.0%. Licensing-related: Opening of Moominvalley Park raised level of interest in using Moomin characters under license, leading to contracts with additional 17 companies since October 2019. Revenues jumped 28.2% over first two quarters of fiscal 2019. Revenues (Millions of yen) (Thousands of people) （note 2) 2,500 386 400 Metsä-related 2,122 314 2,000 328 1,800 320 Licensing income, Guest count 1,665 anime broadcasting 211 thousand 1,776 rights income 1,500 （note1) 1,378 262 1,647 225 240 1,721 1,344 1,078 Operating Other 1,202 1,000 expenses 160 Notes: 1,779 1. In first quarter of fiscal 2019, there 876 739 1,299 1,271 800 were 52 days of operation. Does 500 484 578 80 not include pre-opening event. 2. Revenues are based on non- 181 346 418 376 eliminated intersegment 325 402 281 328 transactions. 156 0 22 13 4 210 55 3. EBITDA is calculated by adding 0 depreciation and amortization of (171) 15 (note 3) (18) goodwill included in cost of (78) (142) EBITDA (347) (299) revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses to Segment income (392) 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2020 2Q operating profit. FY2019 1Q Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 1Q 7 Trends in Balance of Investments and Loans (FGI, FGT total) Key Components of Change in Second Quarter (January 2020 - March 2020) of Fiscal 2020 Principal investment: Investments: Formed real estate M&A deal (details on next page). Invested in asset management company with real estate holdings. Exits: Exited investment in growth company.

Venture capital funds: Invested in life science company through fund

Corporate investment: New loan to Moomin Monogatari to provide working capital during temporary park closure. Subsidiary SGI paid dividend. Partial recovery of loan to subsidiary special purpose company with capital stake in SGI. Total Investments and Loans by FGI and FinTech Global Trading (FGT) (including investments in subsidiaries) (Millions of yen) Note: Does not include contribution or loans between FGI and FGT 10,000 Principal investment 9,211 Total of investments in securities, trade, investments in 8,642 8,592 securities, equity in affiliated companies, and investments in capital to affiliated companies but excluding investments into venture capital funds. 7,387 2,688 2,619 2,753 6,280 1,844 288 157 1,577 165 1,900 1,182 770 1,318 5,000 1,271 339 339 835 638 1,988 4,317 4,343 4,355 358 2,862 1,196 0 2017.9 2018.9 2019.9 2019.12 2020.3 Venture capital funds (Investment into FinTech GIMV Fund and two other funds.) Corporate loans Total of business loans and short-term loans to subsidiaries. Does not include receivables provided for in allowance for doubtful accounts, but all subsidiary loans are booked. Real estate (investment banking business) Investment real estate and development-use real estate in the investment banking business. On the balance sheets, booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale. Real estate (Metsä business) Real estate for Metsä. Metsä Village real estate booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale. Moominvalley Park land, while legally transferred to local special purpose company, is included in this amount because on an accounting basis it is booked under FGI's noncurrent assets. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 8 Changes in Assets under Management FinTech Asset Management (FAM) FGI Capital Partners (FGICP) FAM's assets under management grew through formation of real estate M&A deal* into which FGI contributed capital. (Exited this deal in April 2020) •*Real estate M&As Undertaken to sell/purchase shares in a corporation where principal assets are primarily real estate, compared with typical M&As where the purpose is to sell/purchase a business in a company. The target of sale/purchase is not just the real estate held by the corporation but rather to shift assets and liabilities other than real estate held by the corporation from the seller (former shareholder(s) to the buyer (new shareholders) through the sale/purchase of shares in the corporation. (Millions of yen) 30,000 25,344 FGICP （Discretionary investment） 20,000 FAM (Real estate, excluding healthcare) FAM (Healthcare facilities) 10,000 Notes: 1. Healthcare facilities: Mainly housing for seniors. 2. The balance of assets under management is calculated on the basis of such factors as recent 0 financial statements available to FAM and the acquisition cost of real estate. 2018.9 2019.9 2019.12 2020.3 Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 9 Consolidated Balance Sheets Fiscal 2020 Asse ts Fiscal 2019 First Two Change Quarters Current assets 10,438,589 9,150,001 (1,288,587) Cash and time deposits 2,533,187 2,251,436 (281,751) Accounts receivable, trade 727,499 733,316 5,817 １ Investments in securities, trade 1,359,941 1,241,997 (117,944) Loans receivable, trade 548,625 529,995 (18,629) ２ Real estate for sale 4,211,988 3,910,618 (301,369) Merchandise 208,577 284,077 75,499 ３ Other 948,410 293,997 (654,412) Allowance for doubtful accounts (99,641) (95,438) 4,203 Noncurrent assets 8,586,424 8,303,112 (283,311) ４ Property, plant and equipment 7,283,853 7,060,079 (223,773) Intangible fixed assets 724,929 681,488 (43,441) Investments and other assets 577,641 561,544 (16,097) Total assets 19,025,014 17,453,114 (1,571,899) New growth-company investment (one company). But posted decrease due to distribution of profit received paralleling exit by venture capital fund FGF from investment in drug-discovery company that had been target of investment activity and also due to progress on sale of real estate trust beneficiary rights in SPC subsidiary.

drug-discovery company that had been target of investment activity and also due to progress on sale of real estate trust beneficiary rights in SPC subsidiary. Decreased due to asset investment (real estate development) exit activity

Accrued consumption tax decreased, owing to consumption tax refund. ４ Decreased, despite investment to enhance content at Moominvalley Park, due to depreciation of buildings and internal and external features. Decreased due to repayment of loans paralleling asset investment (real estate development) exit activity Some loans extended due to refinancing. (Thousands of yen) Fiscal 2020 Liabilitie s Fiscal 2019 First Two Change Quarters Current liabilities 3,010,093 2,163,738 (846,354) Accounts payable, trade 213,256 207,562 (5,693) ５ Short-term loans payable 373,904 79,283 (294,620) Current portion of long-term loans 752,968 300,968 (452,000) ６ payable Income taxes payable 98,999 113,839 14,839 Accrued employee bonuses 157,244 145,361 (11,883) Other 1,413,720 1,316,723 (96,996) Noncurrent liabilities 7,141,750 7,153,711 11,960 ６ Long-term loans payable 6,086,260 6,220,871 134,610 Net defined benefit liability 94,633 102,696 8,062 Other 960,856 830,144 (130,712) Total liabilities 10,151,843 9,317,450 (834,393) Net Assets Shareholders ' equity 7,480,064 6,850,439 (629,625) Common stock 6,461,911 6,462,062 151 Additional paid-in capital 5,015,924 5,016,132 208 Retained earnings (3,997,770) (4,627,756) (629,985) Accumulated other comprehensive income (33,493) (38,488) (4,994) Stock acquisition rights 65,837 62,162 (3,674) Non-controlling interests 1,360,762 1,261,550 (99,211) Total net assets 8,873,170 8,135,664 (737,505) Total liabilities and net assets 19,025,014 17,453,114 (1,571,899) Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 10 (Thousands of yen) Fiscal 2019 Ratio to Sales Fiscal 2020 Ratio to Sales YoY Change YoY Change First Two Quarters First Two Quarters Amount Ratio Revenues 1 3,277,955 100.0% 4,269,822 100.0% 991,866 30.3% Cost of revenues 2,327,007 71.0% 2,968,595 69.5% 641,588 27.6% Gross profit 950,948 29.0% 1,301,227 30.5% 350,278 36.8% 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,418,784 73.8% 1,796,335 42.1% (622,448) (25.7)% Operating income/(loss) (1,467,835) (44.8)% (495,107) (11.6)% 972,727 － Other income 8,871 0.3% 7,508 0.2% (1,362) (15.4)% Other expenses 108,594 3.3% 72,772 1.7% (35,822) (33.0)% Ordinary profit/(loss) (1,567,558) (47.8)% (560,371) (13.1)% 1,007,187 － Extraordinary profit 60,294 1.8% 5,672 0.1% (54,621) (90.6)% 3 Extraordinary loss 29,657 0.9% 74,827 1.8% 45,169 152.3% Income before income taxes (1,536,922) (46.9)% (629,526) (14.7)% 907,396 － Income taxes 47,096 1.4% 25,875 0.6% (21,220) (45.1)% Profit /(loss) (1,584,018) (48.3)% (655,401) (15.3)% 928,616 － Profit /(loss) attributable to non-controlling (339,502) (10.4)% (73,870) (1.7)% 265,632 － interests Profit /(loss) attributable to owners of parent (1,244,515) (38.0)% (581,531) (13.6)% 662,983 － First two quarters of fiscal 2020 saw sizable increase in revenues and cost of revenues owing to income and expenses associated with full first two-quarter operation of Moominvalley Park, which opened in March 16, 2019. Valuation loss on corporate investment shrank to ¥12 million in second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with ¥360 million a year earlier.

Burden of costs incurred during first quarter of fiscal 2019 in preparation for Metsä̈opening no longer a factor. Other one-time costs and personnel expenses also down. Decrease in number of subsidiaries under consolidation as of fourth quarter of 2019, affecting 25.7% drop in SG&A expenses for first two quarters of fiscal 2020 year on year. Booked ¥71 million in fixed expenses (including personnel expenses and depreciation expenses) over 16-day closure of Moominvalley Park in March 2020 as loss due to temporary closure. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 11 Revision to medium-term management plan stopped, performance forecast announcement delayed Planned March 2020 announcement on revisions to medium-term management plan cancelled Management had planned to review and revise FGI's business plan - the medium-term management plan with its third and final year being fiscal 2020 - and announce changes in March 2020. But the Board of Directors decided at its meeting on March 19, 2020, that the spread of COVID-19 - the illness caused by the novel coronavirus - created uncertain conditions which prevented management from forming a realistic business plan. For this reason, the process of revision was cancelled. Preparation of a new medium-term management plan will be considered again once the COVID-19 situation has been resolved. Announcement of consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2020 also postponed. Management will carefully track the impact on business results caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and disclose a forecast as soon as the situation allows for a more accurate estimate. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 12 Impact of and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Investment Banking Business Currently, arrangement services, including arrangements and asset management, as well as asset investment and aircraft asset management have not been significantly impacted. However, in corporate investment activities, portfolio companies in some industries have been affected. Topic Details • Existing asset management projects are, at current time, unlikely to be significantly affected Arrangements, asset by COVID-19 disaster, but some projects will require review of investment management strategy to address facility characteristics. management and other • For a few asset management projects, including those for which FGI has contributed capital, arrangement services, and contracts were drawn up in second quarter for sale of buildings, and payment is expected asset investment • this fiscal year. If investors take more cautious investment stance on sourcing for new projects and in exiting existing investments, situation could impact FGI's business results. • Portfolio companies in some industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with consequences that included downtime. • With regard to investment exits, restrictions put in place on in-person meetings with Corporate investment investors, impacting process of negotiations. Going forward, if investors take a more cautious investment stance, the situation could impact exit activity. • For new investments, policy will be to consider prevailing economic conditions and be very selective in choosing investment targets. • Potential exists for business revitalization investments. Aircraft asset management • Demand for advisory services related to aircraft maintenance and technology is, at the current time, not expected to change significantly Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 13 Impact of and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Entertainment Service Business For operations at Metsä, conditions will be carefully examined once the current state of emergency has been lifted, with the reopening of Metsä Village considered ahead of the rest of the site. Management expects that the segment loss to deepen in the third quarter, compared with the second quarter, because the site will have been closed for a longer period of time than in the second quarter. Topic Details • In March 2020, Moominvalley Park was closed for 16 days in total, initially from March 2. (Reopened and operated from March 14 to March 27, adhering thoroughly to various measures to prevent spread of COVID-19) and then close for rest of month. Metsä closure status and • Metsä Village also closed, as of April 8, 2020, because government declared state of emergency. possible reopening • Saitama Prefecture - one of the prefectures where specific precautions have been implemented - continues to adhere to state of emergency measures. Restart of operations will be conditioned upon exclusion from state of emergency zone and lifting of said order, and will be determined with full consideration of other factors as well. Looking into restart of operations at commercial facility Metsä Village first. Tenant assistance • Tenants at Metsä Village will be granted a partial exemption from April rent. • Travelling exhibition of original Moomin artwork was set to open in Iwate for April-to-May 2020 engagement but was cancelled, and separate merchandise events planned at multiple venues also cancelled. Going forward, situation may continue to impact events and Licensing business activities. • Licensing business feeling impact from the closure of stores operated by licensees and large commercial facilities such as department stores, which are key marketing channel for Moomin-related merchandise, but efforts will be made to reinforce marketing channels, including online sales, as well as product categories where demand is likely to grow. Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 14 Changes in Key Financial Data First Two Fiscal 2015 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Quarters Fiscal 2020 Revenues (millions of yen) 5,429 7,485 7,182 3,689 9,175 4,269 Gross profit (millions of yen) 2,495 1,496 1,626 2,261 2,944 1,301 Operating income/(loss) (millions of yen) 115 (1,031) (1,319) (1,072) (1,664) (495) Ordinary income (loss) (millions of yen) 237 (1,369) (1,341) (1,227) (1,850) (560) Profit /(loss) attributable to owners of parent (millions of yen) 224 (1,384) (1,358) (820) (1,586) (581) Net assets (millions of yen) 7,879 6,312 5,326 8,551 8,873 8,135 Total assets (millions of yen) 11,958 10,975 12,932 14,016 19,025 17,453 Net assets per share (yen) 48.31 38.66 29.64 39.31 37.03 33.87 Net income (loss) per share (yen) 1.48 (8.56) (8.39) (4.79) (8.08) (2.89) Diluted net income (loss) per share (yen) 1.47 － － － － － Equity to total asset ratio (%) 65.4 57.0 37.1 52.2 39.1 39.0 Equity to net income ratio (%) 3.4 (19.7) (24.6) (13.5) (21.5) － Price earning ratio (PER) (times) 84.7 － － － － － Cash flow from operating activities (millions of yen) (1,791) (1,305) (1,153) (2,978) (2,604) 766 Cash flow from investing activities (millions of yen) (644) (302) (1,026) (2,008) (4,543) (206) Cash flow from financing activities (millions of yen) 4,761 (751) 2,937 5,771 5,710 (841) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal (millions of yen) 4,612 2,240 2,969 3,847 2,513 2,231 year Number of employees(consolidated) (employees) 117(8) 114(20) 143(27) 156(42) 167(262) 142(268) (part-time employees) Number of employees(non-consolidated)(part- (employees) 38(3) 45(8) 40(6) 38(5) 39(5) 24(4) time employees) Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated 15 Corporate Data: FinTech Global Incorporated Head office Establishment Representative Data of listing Securities Code Fiscal year-end Main business Number of issued shares Minimum trading unit Capital stock Net assets (consolidated) Major shareholders (As of March 31, 2020) Number of employees Meguro Central Square 15th Floor, 3-1-1, Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021 December 7, 1994 Nobumitsu Tamai, President and Chief Executive Officer June 8, 2005 8789 (TSE Mothers) September 30 I. Investment banking business Public management consulting business

Ⅲ. Entertainment service business 201,114,600 shares (As of March 31, 2020) 100 ¥6,462 million (As of March 31, 2020) ¥8,135 million (As of March 31, 2020) Nobumitsu Tamai 10,095,500 shares (5.02%) CAT-MY Co., Ltd 10,000,000 shares (4.97%) Consolidated: 142 (As of March 31, 2020, excludes temporary staff)

