FinTech Global Incorporated : Results for First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2020, ending September 30, 2020

FinTech, inkatakana script and English letters (registration 5113746), FinTech Global, in English letters (registration 5811521) and in katakana script (registration 5811522), and FGI (registration 5113748) are registered trademarks of FinTech Global Incorporated.
Index
Fiscal 2020 First Two Quarters Consolidated Business Summary ・・・・・2
Fiscal 2020 First Two Quarters Consolidated Performance ・・・・・・・・3
Business Summary by Segment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・4
Investment Banking Business-Revenues and gross profit by service ・・・6 Changes in Entertainment Service Business Results ・・・・ ・・ ・・・・7
Trends in Balance of Investments and Loans (FGI, FGT total) ・・・・・・8
Changes in Assets under Management ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・9
Note: EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit
Moominvalley Park, which opened on March 16, 2019, and thus contributed to consolidated results from the beginning of fiscal 2020, boosting revenues. Metsä pre-opening expenses booked in previous fiscal year no longer a factor, and other one-time costs and lower personnel expenses led to 25.7% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses, to ¥622 million. Operating loss not as deep.
To help stop spread of COVID-19, Moominvalley Park closed for 16 days in March 2020. Business results slowed. Fixed costs, including personnel expenses and depreciation and amortization, during park closure came to ¥71 million and were booked under extraordinary loss.
Investment Banking Business
Gross profit: ¥719 million (up ¥339 million from first two quarters of fiscal 2019)
Segment loss: ¥35 million (¥369 million less than loss posted for first two quarters of fiscal 2019)
Marked favorable progress, particularly on arrangements, investment exits and aircraft asset management services.
Impairment loss on corporate investment at ¥12 million, down from ¥360 million in first two quarters of fiscal 2019, leading to higher gross profit and reduced segment loss.
Entertainment Service Business
(Revenues include intersegment revenues and transfers.)
Revenues: ¥2,850 million (up ¥1,287 million from first two quarters of fiscal 2019)
Segment loss: ¥160 million (an improvement of ¥531 million compared with first two quarters of fiscal 2019）
Revenues including Moominvalley Park operation jumped 82.3%.
Without burden of costs incurred ahead of Metsä opening, segment showed considerable improvement in loss position. Park was closed for 16 days in March when many potential guests were expected to visit. Even when park reopened, guest count negatively affected by stay-at-home attitude of public, with second-quarter guest count falling 28.3% from immediately preceding quarter (first quarter), to 225,000 people. Revenues dropped 27.0%.
Depreciation expenses rose ¥283 million, to ¥413 million. (Additionally, depreciation expenses of ¥31 million were included in ¥71 million loss due to park closure that was booked under extraordinary loss)
Revenue for each segment includes intersegment revenue and transfers.
The ¥(286) million operating loss for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 , under adjustment, includes intersegment elimination (¥119 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020) as well as corporate expenses (¥(405) million in the same period) that are not allocated to any reporting segment. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses not associated with any reporting segment, mainly because it is difficult to justifiably allocate such expenses to any particular reporting segment.
Investment Banking Business-Revenues and gross profit by service
Valuation loss on corporate investments in fiscal 2019 no long impacting results, leading to 89.4% year-on-year increase in gross profit
Arrangements: For a few asset management projects, contracts were drawn up for sale of real estate, but payments will not be received until the third quarter, causing decrease in revenues.
Asset investment: Exited real estate development deals, boosting revenues.
Corporate investment: Impact from impairment loss on fund investment in second quarter of fiscal 2019 no longer a factor. Exited investment in growth company, contributing to higher revenues and gross profit.
(Millions of yen)
Revenues
(Millions of yen)
1,500
1,500
1,381
1,404
5
3
（Other）
591
553
1,000
1,000
Gross Profit
Other
Aircraft asset management
Corporate investment
Asset investment
6
71
719
（Corporate
108
82
（
5
3
investment）
（Other）
500
500
348 △354
358
442
508
379
108
58
61
82
39
227
185
210
177
0
0
2019/9
2020/9
2019/9
2020/9
2Q
2Q
2Q
2Q
Note: Intersegment transactions use non-eliminated values.
Metsä Village
Arrangements, asset management, M&A agency services and other services
Changes in Entertainment Service Business Results (Quarterly)
Moominvalley Park closed for 16 days in second quarter to help stop spread of COVID-19.
• Metsä-related:
Beginning in November 2019, approaches were implemented to increase guest count and improve earnings, including free parking on
weekdays, debut of one-day passes, more appealing schedule of events, distribution of Story Guide pamphlets and installation of
Story Door stations where guests watch short video introduction to Moomin stories. These approaches were aimed at providing richer
array of services and content to give guests feeling of greater satisfaction from their Metsä experience. Given these enhanced services
and activities, Moominvalley Park revised ticket content and pricing on March 14, but park closed for 16 days in total in March 2020,
causing guest count in second quarter to drop 28.3% from level recorded in first quarter. Revenues fell 27.0%.
Licensing-related:Opening of Moominvalley Park raised level of interest in using Moomin characters under license, leading to contracts with additional 17 companies since October 2019. Revenues jumped 28.2% over first two quarters of fiscal 2019.
Trends in Balance of Investments and Loans (FGI, FGT total)
Key Components of Change in Second Quarter (January 2020 - March 2020) of Fiscal 2020
Principal investment: Investments: Formed real estate M&A deal (details on next page). Invested in asset management company with real estate holdings. Exits: Exited investment in growth company.
Venture capital funds: Invested in life science company through fund
Corporate investment: New loan to Moomin Monogatari to provide working capital during temporary park closure.
Subsidiary SGI paid dividend. Partial recovery of loan to subsidiary special purpose company with capital stake in SGI.
Total Investments and Loans by FGI and FinTech Global Trading (FGT) (including investments in subsidiaries)
(Millions of yen)
Note: Does not include contribution or loans between FGI and FGT
10,000
Principal investment
9,211
Total of investments in securities, trade, investments in
8,642
8,592
securities, equity in affiliated companies, and investments
in capital to affiliated companies but excluding investments
into venture capital funds.
7,387
2,688
2,619
2,753
6,280
1,844
288
157
1,577
165
1,900
1,182
770
1,318
5,000
1,271
339
339
835
638
1,988
4,317
4,343
4,355
358
2,862
1,196
0
2017.9
2018.9
2019.9
2019.12
2020.3
Venture capital funds
(Investment into FinTech GIMV Fund and two other funds.)
Corporate loans
Total of business loans and short-term loans to subsidiaries. Does not include receivables provided for in allowance for doubtful accounts, but all subsidiary loans are booked.
Real estate (investment banking business)
Investment real estate and development-use real estate in the investment banking business. On the balance sheets, booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale.
Real estate (Metsä business)
Real estate for Metsä. Metsä Village real estate booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale. Moominvalley Park land, while legally transferred to local special purpose company, is included in this amount because on an accounting basis it is booked under FGI's noncurrent assets.
FinTech Asset Management (FAM) FGI Capital Partners (FGICP)
FAM's assets under management grew through formation of real estate M&A deal* into which FGI contributed capital.
(Exited this deal in April 2020)
•*Real estate M&As
Undertaken to sell/purchase shares in a corporation where principal assets are primarily real estate, compared with typical M&As where the purpose is to sell/purchase a business in a company. The target of sale/purchase is not just the real estate held by the corporation but rather to shift assets and liabilities other than real estate held by the corporation from the seller (former shareholder(s) to the buyer (new shareholders) through the sale/purchase of shares in the corporation.
First two quarters of fiscal 2020 saw sizable increase in revenues and cost of revenues owing to income and expenses associated with full first two-quarter operation of
Moominvalley Park, which opened in March 16, 2019. Valuation loss on corporate investment shrank to ¥12 million in second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with ¥360 million a year earlier.
Burden of costs incurred during first quarter of fiscal 2019 in preparation for Metsä̈opening no longer a factor. Other one-time costs and personnel expenses also down. Decrease in number of subsidiaries under consolidation as of fourth quarter of 2019, affecting 25.7% drop in SG&A expenses for first two quarters of fiscal 2020 year on year.
Booked ¥71 million in fixed expenses (including personnel expenses and depreciation expenses) over 16-day closure of Moominvalley Park in March 2020 as loss due to temporary closure.
Revision to medium-term management plan stopped, performance forecast announcement delayed
Planned March 2020 announcement on revisions to medium-term management plan cancelled
Management had planned to review and revise FGI's business plan - the medium-term management plan with its third and final year being fiscal 2020 - and announce changes in March 2020. But the Board of Directors decided at its meeting on March 19, 2020, that the spread of COVID-19 - the illness caused by the novel coronavirus - created uncertain conditions which prevented management from forming a realistic business plan. For this reason, the process of revision was cancelled.
Preparation of a new medium-term management plan will be considered again
once the COVID-19 situation has been resolved.
Announcement of consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2020 also postponed.
Management will carefully track the impact on business results caused by the COVID-19 pandemic
and disclose a forecast as soon as the situation allows for a more accurate estimate.
Currently, arrangement services, including arrangements and asset management, as well as asset investment and aircraft asset management have not been significantly impacted. However, in corporate investment activities, portfolio companies in some industries have been affected.
Topic
Details
•
Existing asset management projects are, at current time, unlikely to be significantly affected
Arrangements, asset
by COVID-19 disaster, but some projects will require review of investment management
strategy to address facility characteristics.
management and other
•
For a few asset management projects, including those for which FGI has contributed capital,
arrangement services, and
contracts were drawn up in second quarter for sale of buildings, and payment is expected
asset investment
•
this fiscal year.
If investors take more cautious investment stance on sourcing for new projects and in exiting
existing investments, situation could impact FGI's business results.
•
Portfolio companies in some industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with
consequences that included downtime.
•
With regard to investment exits, restrictions put in place on in-person meetings with
Corporate investment
investors, impacting process of negotiations. Going forward, if investors take a more
cautious investment stance, the situation could impact exit activity.
•
For new investments, policy will be to consider prevailing economic conditions and be very
selective in choosing investment targets.
•
Potential exists for business revitalization investments.
Aircraft asset management
• Demand for advisory services related to aircraft maintenance and technology is, at the current
For operations at Metsä, conditions will be carefully examined once the current state of emergency has been lifted, with the reopening of Metsä Village considered ahead of the rest of the site.
Management expects that the segment loss to deepen in the third quarter, compared with the second quarter, because the site will have been closed for a longer period of time than in the second quarter.
Topic
Details
• In March 2020, Moominvalley Park was closed for 16 days in total, initially from March 2.
(Reopened and operated from March 14 to March 27, adhering thoroughly to various
measures to prevent spread of COVID-19) and then close for rest of month.
Metsä closure status and
• Metsä Village also closed, as of April 8, 2020, because government declared state of
emergency.
possible reopening
• Saitama Prefecture - one of the prefectures where specific precautions have been
implemented - continues to adhere to state of emergency measures. Restart of operations
will be conditioned upon exclusion from state of emergency zone and lifting of said order,
and will be determined with full consideration of other factors as well. Looking into restart
of operations at commercial facility Metsä Village first.
Tenant assistance
• Tenants at Metsä Village will be granted a partial exemption from April rent.
• Travelling exhibition of original Moomin artwork was set to open in Iwate for April-to-May
2020 engagement but was cancelled, and separate merchandise events planned at multiple
venues also cancelled. Going forward, situation may continue to impact events and
Licensing business
activities.
• Licensing business feeling impact from the closure of stores operated by licensees and large
commercial facilities such as department stores, which are key marketing channel for
Moomin-related merchandise, but efforts will be made to reinforce marketing channels,
including online sales, as well as product categories where demand is likely to grow.
Number of issued shares Minimum trading unit Capital stock
Net assets (consolidated)
Major shareholders (As of March 31, 2020)
Number of employees
Meguro Central Square 15th Floor, 3-1-1, Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021
December 7, 1994
Nobumitsu Tamai, President and Chief Executive Officer
June 8, 2005
8789 (TSE Mothers)
September 30
I. Investment banking business
Public management consulting business
Ⅲ. Entertainment service business
201,114,600 shares
(As of March 31, 2020)
100
¥6,462 million
(As of March 31, 2020)
¥8,135 million
(As of March 31, 2020)
Nobumitsu Tamai
10,095,500 shares (5.02%)
CAT-MY Co., Ltd
10,000,000 shares (4.97%)
Consolidated: 142 (As of March 31, 2020, excludes temporary staff)
