MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  FinTech Global Incorporated    8789   JP3802830004

FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED

(8789)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FinTech Global Incorporated : Results for First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2020, ending September 30, 2020

05/25/2020 | 09:48pm EDT

The firm of innovative financing

Results for First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2020, ending September 30, 2020

May 2020

FinTech Global Incorporated

Mothers Stock Code: 8789

http://www.fgi.co.jp/english/

  • FinTech, in katakana script and English letters (registration 5113746), FinTech Global, in English letters (registration 5811521) and in katakana script (registration 5811522), and FGI (registration 5113748) are registered trademarks of FinTech Global Incorporated.

Index

Fiscal 2020 First Two Quarters Consolidated Business Summary ・・・・・2

Fiscal 2020 First Two Quarters Consolidated Performance ・・・・・・・・3

Business Summary by Segment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・4

Investment Banking Business-Revenues and gross profit by service ・・・6 Changes in Entertainment Service Business Results ・・・・ ・・ ・・・・7

Trends in Balance of Investments and Loans (FGI, FGT total) ・・・・・・8

Changes in Assets under Management ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・9

Consolidated Balance Sheets・・・・・・・・・・・・・ ・・ ・・・・10

Consolidated Statements of Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 11

Revisions to Medium-Term Management Plan Stopped, Performance

Forecast Announcement Delayed ・・・ ・・・・ ・・・・ ・・・・ 12

Impact of and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic ・・ ・ ・ ・ ・・ ・・・13 Changes in Key Financial Data ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・15

Corporate Data・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・16

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

1

Fiscal 2020 First Two Quarters Business Summary

Millions of yen

Fiscal 2019 First Two Quarters

Fiscal 2020 First Two Quarters

YOY Change Amount

Revenues

3,277

4,269

+991

Gross profit

950

1,301

+350

Operating income(loss)

(1,467)

(495)

+972

Ordinary income(loss)

(1,567)

(560)

+1,007

Profit/(loss) attributable to

(1,244)

(581)

+662

owners of the parent

EBITDA

(1,247)

(29)

+1,218

Note: EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit

  • Moominvalley Park, which opened on March 16, 2019, and thus contributed to consolidated results from the beginning of fiscal 2020, boosting revenues. Metsä pre-opening expenses booked in previous fiscal year no longer a factor, and other one-time costs and lower personnel expenses led to 25.7% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses, to ¥622 million. Operating loss not as deep.
  • To help stop spread of COVID-19, Moominvalley Park closed for 16 days in March 2020. Business results slowed. Fixed costs, including personnel expenses and depreciation and amortization, during park closure came to ¥71 million and were booked under extraordinary loss.

Investment Banking Business

Gross profit: ¥719 million (up ¥339 million from first two quarters of fiscal 2019)

Segment loss: ¥35 million (¥369 million less than loss posted for first two quarters of fiscal 2019)

  • Marked favorable progress, particularly on arrangements, investment exits and aircraft asset management services.
    Impairment loss on corporate investment at ¥12 million, down from ¥360 million in first two quarters of fiscal 2019, leading to higher gross profit and reduced segment loss.

Entertainment Service Business

(Revenues include intersegment revenues and transfers.)

Revenues: ¥2,850 million (up ¥1,287 million from first two quarters of fiscal 2019)

Segment loss: ¥160 million (an improvement of ¥531 million compared with first two quarters of fiscal 2019

  • Revenues including Moominvalley Park operation jumped 82.3%.
  • Without burden of costs incurred ahead of Metsä opening, segment showed considerable improvement in loss position. Park was closed for 16 days in March when many potential guests were expected to visit. Even when park reopened, guest count negatively affected by stay-at-home attitude of public, with second-quarter guest count falling 28.3% from immediately preceding quarter (first quarter), to 225,000 people. Revenues dropped 27.0%.
  • Depreciation expenses rose ¥283 million, to ¥413 million. (Additionally, depreciation expenses of ¥31 million were included in ¥71 million loss due to park closure that was booked under extraordinary loss)

2

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

Quarterly Changes in Consolidated Performance

Millions of yen

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2020

QOQ change

YOY change

1Q

2Q

First two

3Q

4Q

Full year

1Q

2Q

First two

¥ change

¥ change

quarters

quarters

% change

% change

Revenues

1,020

2,257

3,277

3,411

2,486

9,175

2,209

2,060

4,269

(149)

+991

(6.7%)

+30.3%

Gross profit

455

495

950

1,324

669

2,944

696

604

1,301

(91)

+350

(13.2%)

+36.8%

Operating income(loss)

(747)

(720)

(1,467)

160

(356)

(1,664)

(258)

(236)

(495)

+22

+972

Ordinary income(loss)

(804)

(762)

(1,567)

121

(404)

(1,850)

(297)

(263)

(560)

+33

+1,007

Profit/(loss) attributable to

(599)

(645)

(1,244)

34

(376)

(1,586)

(284)

(296)

(581)

(11)

+662

owners of the parent

(679)

(568)

(1,247)

416

(104)

(935)

(5)

(23)

(29)

(17)

+1,218

EBITDA

Note: EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

3

Business Summary by Segment (1)

Millions of yen

Reporting

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2020

QOQ change

YOY change

Segments

1Q

2Q

First two

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

First two

quarters

quarters

Revenue

405

975

1,381

1,230

782

3,393

555

849

1,404

+294

+23

Investment

Gross Profit

249

130

379

466

293

1,139

316

403

719

+86

+339

Banking Business

Operating

(128)

(276)

(404)

26

(100)

(478)

(71)

36

(35)

+107

+369

income

Public

Revenue

182

263

445

148

79

673

64

62

126

(1)

(319)

Management

Gross Profit

88

149

237

78

47

364

33

34

68

+1

(169)

Consulting

Operating

10

65

76

(3)

6

79

(7)

(5)

(13)

+1

(89)

Business

income

Revenue

484

1,078

1,563

2,122

1,721

5,407

1,647

1,202

2,850

(444)

+1,287

Entertainment

Gross Profit

131

228

359

808

376

1,545

376

190

567

(185)

+207

Service Business

Operating

(392)

(299)

(691)

346

(78)

(423)

(18)

(142)

(160)

(123)

+531

income

Revenue

7

13

21

3

24

-

-

-

-

(21)

Others

Gross Profit

7

13

21

3

24

-

-

-

-

(21)

Operating

(4)

0

(3)

(8)

(12)

-

-

-

-

+3

income

Adjustment

Revenue

(60)

(73)

(133)

(93)

(97)

(324)

(57)

(54)

(111)

+3

+22

Elimination of

Gross Profit

(21)

(26)

(47)

(32)

(48)

(128)

(29)

(24)

(53)

+5

(6)

transactions

among segments

Operating

and corporate

(232)

(210)

(443)

(201)

(185)

(829)

(161)

(124)

(286)

+36

+157

income

expenses

Amount Booked

Revenue

1,020

2,257

3,277

3,411

2,486

9,175

2,209

2,060

4,269

(149)

+991

on Consolidated

Gross Profit

455

495

950

1,324

669

2,944

696

604

1,301

(91)

+350

Statement of

Operating

(747)

(720)

(1,467)

160

(356)

(1,664)

(258)

(236)

(495)

+22

+972

Income

income

Geoplan

Metsä Village

Moominvalley

Namtech and

Related issues

opened in

Park opened in

Adacotech

November

removed from

March 2019

2018

scope of

consolidation

  1. Revenue for each segment includes intersegment revenue and transfers.
  2. The ¥(286) million operating loss for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 , under adjustment, includes intersegment elimination (¥119 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020) as well as corporate expenses (¥(405) million in the same period) that are not allocated to any reporting segment. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses not associated with any reporting segment, mainly because it is difficult to justifiably allocate such expenses to any particular reporting segment.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

4

Business Summary by Segment (2)

Revenues

(Millions of yen)

5,000

4,000

21

3,000

2,850

1,563

2,000

445126

1,000

1,3811,404

Gross Profit

1,500

1,000

567

21

359

68

500

237

719

379

- 47

- 53

Operating Income (loss)

76- 35

0

- 160

-

13

- 404

- 286

- 495

- 691

- 1,000

  • 3
    • 443
    • 1,467

0

- 133 - 111

0

- 2,000

2019/92020/9

2Q2Q

3,277 4,269

Up 30.3

2019/9

2020/9

2Q

2Q

950 1,301

Up 36.8

2019/9

2020/9

2Q

2Q

Note: Segment breakdown uses non-eliminated values.

Investment

Public Management

Entertainment Service Business

Other

Corporate expenses and

Banking Business

Consulting Business

eliminated transactions

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

5

Investment Banking Business-Revenues and gross profit by service

Valuation loss on corporate investments in fiscal 2019 no long impacting results, leading to 89.4% year-on-year increase in gross profit

  • Arrangements: For a few asset management projects, contracts were drawn up for sale of real estate, but payments will not be received until the third quarter, causing decrease in revenues.
  • Asset investment: Exited real estate development deals, boosting revenues.
  • Corporate investment: Impact from impairment loss on fund investment in second quarter of fiscal 2019 no longer a factor. Exited investment in growth company, contributing to higher revenues and gross profit.

(Millions of yen)

Revenues

(Millions of yen)

1,500

1,500

1,381

1,404

5

3

Other

591

553

1,000

1,000

Gross Profit

Other

Aircraft asset management

Corporate investment

Asset investment

6

71

719

Corporate

108

82

5

3

investment

Other

500

500

348 354

358

442

508

379

108

58

61

82

39

227

185

210

177

0

0

2019/9

2020/9

2019/9

2020/9

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

Note: Intersegment transactions use non-eliminated values.

Metsä Village

Arrangements, asset management, M&A agency services and other services

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

6

Changes in Entertainment Service Business Results (Quarterly)

Moominvalley Park closed for 16 days in second quarter to help stop spread of COVID-19.

• Metsä-related:

Beginning in November 2019, approaches were implemented to increase guest count and improve earnings, including free parking on

weekdays, debut of one-day passes, more appealing schedule of events, distribution of Story Guide pamphlets and installation of

Story Door stations where guests watch short video introduction to Moomin stories. These approaches were aimed at providing richer

array of services and content to give guests feeling of greater satisfaction from their Metsä experience. Given these enhanced services

and activities, Moominvalley Park revised ticket content and pricing on March 14, but park closed for 16 days in total in March 2020,

causing guest count in second quarter to drop 28.3% from level recorded in first quarter. Revenues fell 27.0%.

  • Licensing-related:Opening of Moominvalley Park raised level of interest in using Moomin characters under license, leading to contracts with additional 17 companies since October 2019. Revenues jumped 28.2% over first two quarters of fiscal 2019.

Revenues

(Millions of yen)

(Thousands of people)

（note 2)

2,500

386

400

Metsä-related

2,122

314

2,000

328

1,800

320

Licensing income,

Guest count

1,665

anime broadcasting

211 thousand

1,776

rights income

1,500

（note1)

1,378

262

1,647

225

240

1,721

1,344

1,078

Operating

Other

1,202

1,000

expenses

160

Notes:

1,779

1. In first quarter of fiscal 2019, there

876

739

1,299

1,271

800

were 52 days of operation. Does

500

484

578

80

not include pre-opening event.

2.

Revenues are based on non-

181

346

418

376

eliminated intersegment

325

402

281

328

transactions.

156

0 22

13

4

210

55

3.

EBITDA is calculated by adding

0

depreciation and amortization of

(171)

15

(note 3)

(18)

goodwill included in cost of

(78)

(142)

EBITDA (347)

(299)

revenue and selling, general and

administrative expenses to

Segment income (392)

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020

2Q

operating profit.

FY2019

1Q Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

1Q

7

Trends in Balance of Investments and Loans (FGI, FGT total)

Key Components of Change in Second Quarter (January 2020 - March 2020) of Fiscal 2020

  • Principal investment: Investments: Formed real estate M&A deal (details on next page). Invested in asset management company with real estate holdings. Exits: Exited investment in growth company.
  • Venture capital funds: Invested in life science company through fund
  • Corporate investment: New loan to Moomin Monogatari to provide working capital during temporary park closure.

Subsidiary SGI paid dividend. Partial recovery of loan to subsidiary special purpose company with capital stake in SGI.

Total Investments and Loans by FGI and FinTech Global Trading (FGT) (including investments in subsidiaries)

(Millions of yen)

Note: Does not include contribution or loans between FGI and FGT

10,000

Principal investment

9,211

Total of investments in securities, trade, investments in

8,642

8,592

securities, equity in affiliated companies, and investments

in capital to affiliated companies but excluding investments

into venture capital funds.

7,387

2,688

2,619

2,753

6,280

1,844

288

157

1,577

165

1,900

1,182

770

1,318

5,000

1,271

339

339

835

638

1,988

4,317

4,343

4,355

358

2,862

1,196

0

2017.9

2018.9

2019.9

2019.12

2020.3

Venture capital funds

(Investment into FinTech GIMV Fund and two other funds.)

Corporate loans

Total of business loans and short-term loans to subsidiaries. Does not include receivables provided for in allowance for doubtful accounts, but all subsidiary loans are booked.

Real estate (investment banking business)

Investment real estate and development-use real estate in the investment banking business. On the balance sheets, booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale.

Real estate (Metsä business)

Real estate for Metsä. Metsä Village real estate booked under real estate for sale in progress and real estate for sale. Moominvalley Park land, while legally transferred to local special purpose company, is included in this amount because on an accounting basis it is booked under FGI's noncurrent assets.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

8

Changes in Assets under Management

FinTech Asset Management (FAM) FGI Capital Partners (FGICP)

FAM's assets under management grew through formation of real estate M&A deal* into which FGI contributed capital.

(Exited this deal in April 2020)

•*Real estate M&As

Undertaken to sell/purchase shares in a corporation where principal assets are primarily real estate, compared with typical M&As where the purpose is to sell/purchase a business in a company. The target of sale/purchase is not just the real estate held by the corporation but rather to shift assets and liabilities other than real estate held by the corporation from the seller (former shareholder(s) to the buyer (new shareholders) through the sale/purchase of shares in the corporation.

(Millions of yen)

30,000

25,344

FGICP

Discretionary investment

20,000

FAM

(Real estate, excluding

healthcare)

FAM

(Healthcare facilities)

10,000

Notes:

1. Healthcare facilities: Mainly housing for

seniors.

2. The balance of assets under management is

calculated on the basis of such factors as recent

0

financial statements available to FAM and the

acquisition cost of real estate.

2018.9

2019.9

2019.12

2020.3

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

9

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Fiscal 2020

Asse ts

Fiscal 2019

First Two

Change

Quarters

Current assets

10,438,589

9,150,001

(1,288,587)

Cash and time deposits

2,533,187

2,251,436

(281,751)

Accounts receivable, trade

727,499

733,316

5,817

Investments in securities, trade

1,359,941

1,241,997

(117,944)

Loans receivable, trade

548,625

529,995

(18,629)

Real estate for sale

4,211,988

3,910,618

(301,369)

Merchandise

208,577

284,077

75,499

Other

948,410

293,997

(654,412)

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(99,641)

(95,438)

4,203

Noncurrent assets

8,586,424

8,303,112

(283,311)

Property, plant and equipment

7,283,853

7,060,079

(223,773)

Intangible fixed assets

724,929

681,488

(43,441)

Investments and other assets

577,641

561,544

(16,097)

Total assets

19,025,014

17,453,114

(1,571,899)

New growth-company investment (one company). But posted decrease due to distribution of profit received paralleling exit by venture capital fund FGF from

  • investment in drug-discovery company that had been target of investment activity and also due to progress on sale of real estate trust beneficiary rights in SPC subsidiary.
  • Decreased due to asset investment (real estate development) exit activity
  • Accrued consumption tax decreased, owing to consumption tax refund.

Decreased, despite investment to enhance content at Moominvalley Park, due to

depreciation of buildings and internal and external features.

  • Decreased due to repayment of loans paralleling asset investment (real estate development) exit activity
  • Some loans extended due to refinancing.

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal 2020

Liabilitie s

Fiscal 2019

First Two

Change

Quarters

Current liabilities

3,010,093

2,163,738

(846,354)

Accounts payable, trade

213,256

207,562

(5,693)

Short-term loans payable

373,904

79,283

(294,620)

Current portion of long-term loans

752,968

300,968

(452,000)

payable

Income taxes payable

98,999

113,839

14,839

Accrued employee bonuses

157,244

145,361

(11,883)

Other

1,413,720

1,316,723

(96,996)

Noncurrent liabilities

7,141,750

7,153,711

11,960

Long-term loans payable

6,086,260

6,220,871

134,610

Net defined benefit liability

94,633

102,696

8,062

Other

960,856

830,144

(130,712)

Total liabilities

10,151,843

9,317,450

(834,393)

Net Assets

Shareholders ' equity

7,480,064

6,850,439

(629,625)

Common stock

6,461,911

6,462,062

151

Additional paid-in capital

5,015,924

5,016,132

208

Retained earnings

(3,997,770)

(4,627,756)

(629,985)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(33,493)

(38,488)

(4,994)

Stock acquisition rights

65,837

62,162

(3,674)

Non-controlling interests

1,360,762

1,261,550

(99,211)

Total net assets

8,873,170

8,135,664

(737,505)

Total liabilities and net assets

19,025,014

17,453,114

(1,571,899)

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

10

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Ratio to Sales

Fiscal 2020

Ratio to Sales

YoY Change

YoY Change

First Two Quarters

First Two Quarters

Amount

Ratio

Revenues

1

3,277,955

100.0%

4,269,822

100.0%

991,866

30.3%

Cost of revenues

2,327,007

71.0%

2,968,595

69.5%

641,588

27.6%

Gross profit

950,948

29.0%

1,301,227

30.5%

350,278

36.8%

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,418,784

73.8%

1,796,335

42.1%

(622,448)

(25.7)%

Operating income/(loss)

(1,467,835)

(44.8)%

(495,107)

(11.6)%

972,727

Other income

8,871

0.3%

7,508

0.2%

(1,362)

(15.4)%

Other expenses

108,594

3.3%

72,772

1.7%

(35,822)

(33.0)%

Ordinary profit/(loss)

(1,567,558)

(47.8)%

(560,371)

(13.1)%

1,007,187

Extraordinary profit

60,294

1.8%

5,672

0.1%

(54,621)

(90.6)%

3

Extraordinary loss

29,657

0.9%

74,827

1.8%

45,169

152.3%

Income before income taxes

(1,536,922)

(46.9)%

(629,526)

(14.7)%

907,396

Income taxes

47,096

1.4%

25,875

0.6%

(21,220)

(45.1)%

Profit /(loss)

(1,584,018)

(48.3)%

(655,401)

(15.3)%

928,616

Profit /(loss) attributable to non-controlling

(339,502)

(10.4)%

(73,870)

(1.7)%

265,632

interests

Profit /(loss) attributable to owners of parent

(1,244,515)

(38.0)%

(581,531)

(13.6)%

662,983

First two quarters of fiscal 2020 saw sizable increase in revenues and cost of revenues owing to income and expenses associated with full first two-quarter operation of

  • Moominvalley Park, which opened in March 16, 2019. Valuation loss on corporate investment shrank to ¥12 million in second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with ¥360 million a year earlier.
  • Burden of costs incurred during first quarter of fiscal 2019 in preparation for Metsä̈opening no longer a factor. Other one-time costs and personnel expenses also down. Decrease in number of subsidiaries under consolidation as of fourth quarter of 2019, affecting 25.7% drop in SG&A expenses for first two quarters of fiscal 2020 year on year.
  • Booked ¥71 million in fixed expenses (including personnel expenses and depreciation expenses) over 16-day closure of Moominvalley Park in March 2020 as loss due to temporary closure.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

11

Revision to medium-term management plan stopped, performance forecast announcement delayed

Planned March 2020 announcement on revisions to medium-term management plan cancelled

Management had planned to review and revise FGI's business plan - the medium-term management plan with its third and final year being fiscal 2020 - and announce changes in March 2020. But the Board of Directors decided at its meeting on March 19, 2020, that the spread of COVID-19 - the illness caused by the novel coronavirus - created uncertain conditions which prevented management from forming a realistic business plan. For this reason, the process of revision was cancelled.

Preparation of a new medium-term management plan will be considered again

once the COVID-19 situation has been resolved.

Announcement of consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2020 also postponed.

Management will carefully track the impact on business results caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

and disclose a forecast as soon as the situation allows for a more accurate estimate.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

12

Impact of and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Investment Banking Business

Currently, arrangement services, including arrangements and asset management, as well as asset investment and aircraft asset management have not been significantly impacted. However, in corporate investment activities, portfolio companies in some industries have been affected.

Topic

Details

Existing asset management projects are, at current time, unlikely to be significantly affected

Arrangements, asset

by COVID-19 disaster, but some projects will require review of investment management

strategy to address facility characteristics.

management and other

For a few asset management projects, including those for which FGI has contributed capital,

arrangement services, and

contracts were drawn up in second quarter for sale of buildings, and payment is expected

asset investment

this fiscal year.

If investors take more cautious investment stance on sourcing for new projects and in exiting

existing investments, situation could impact FGI's business results.

Portfolio companies in some industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with

consequences that included downtime.

With regard to investment exits, restrictions put in place on in-person meetings with

Corporate investment

investors, impacting process of negotiations. Going forward, if investors take a more

cautious investment stance, the situation could impact exit activity.

For new investments, policy will be to consider prevailing economic conditions and be very

selective in choosing investment targets.

Potential exists for business revitalization investments.

Aircraft asset management

• Demand for advisory services related to aircraft maintenance and technology is, at the current

time, not expected to change significantly

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

13

Impact of and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Entertainment Service Business

For operations at Metsä, conditions will be carefully examined once the current state of emergency has been lifted, with the reopening of Metsä Village considered ahead of the rest of the site.

Management expects that the segment loss to deepen in the third quarter, compared with the second quarter, because the site will have been closed for a longer period of time than in the second quarter.

Topic

Details

• In March 2020, Moominvalley Park was closed for 16 days in total, initially from March 2.

(Reopened and operated from March 14 to March 27, adhering thoroughly to various

measures to prevent spread of COVID-19) and then close for rest of month.

Metsä closure status and

• Metsä Village also closed, as of April 8, 2020, because government declared state of

emergency.

possible reopening

• Saitama Prefecture - one of the prefectures where specific precautions have been

implemented - continues to adhere to state of emergency measures. Restart of operations

will be conditioned upon exclusion from state of emergency zone and lifting of said order,

and will be determined with full consideration of other factors as well. Looking into restart

of operations at commercial facility Metsä Village first.

Tenant assistance

• Tenants at Metsä Village will be granted a partial exemption from April rent.

• Travelling exhibition of original Moomin artwork was set to open in Iwate for April-to-May

2020 engagement but was cancelled, and separate merchandise events planned at multiple

venues also cancelled. Going forward, situation may continue to impact events and

Licensing business

activities.

• Licensing business feeling impact from the closure of stores operated by licensees and large

commercial facilities such as department stores, which are key marketing channel for

Moomin-related merchandise, but efforts will be made to reinforce marketing channels,

including online sales, as well as product categories where demand is likely to grow.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

14

Changes in Key Financial Data

First Two

Fiscal 2015

Fiscal 2016

Fiscal 2017

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

Quarters

Fiscal 2020

Revenues

(millions of yen)

5,429

7,485

7,182

3,689

9,175

4,269

Gross profit

(millions of yen)

2,495

1,496

1,626

2,261

2,944

1,301

Operating income/(loss)

(millions of yen)

115

(1,031)

(1,319)

(1,072)

(1,664)

(495)

Ordinary income (loss)

(millions of yen)

237

(1,369)

(1,341)

(1,227)

(1,850)

(560)

Profit /(loss) attributable to owners of parent

(millions of yen)

224

(1,384)

(1,358)

(820)

(1,586)

(581)

Net assets

(millions of yen)

7,879

6,312

5,326

8,551

8,873

8,135

Total assets

(millions of yen)

11,958

10,975

12,932

14,016

19,025

17,453

Net assets per share

(yen)

48.31

38.66

29.64

39.31

37.03

33.87

Net income (loss) per share

(yen)

1.48

(8.56)

(8.39)

(4.79)

(8.08)

(2.89)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

(yen)

1.47

Equity to total asset ratio

(%)

65.4

57.0

37.1

52.2

39.1

39.0

Equity to net income ratio

(%)

3.4

(19.7)

(24.6)

(13.5)

(21.5)

Price earning ratio (PER)

(times)

84.7

Cash flow from operating activities

(millions of yen)

(1,791)

(1,305)

(1,153)

(2,978)

(2,604)

766

Cash flow from investing activities

(millions of yen)

(644)

(302)

(1,026)

(2,008)

(4,543)

(206)

Cash flow from financing activities

(millions of yen)

4,761

(751)

2,937

5,771

5,710

(841)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal

(millions of yen)

4,612

2,240

2,969

3,847

2,513

2,231

year

Number of employees(consolidated)

(employees)

117(8)

114(20)

143(27)

156(42)

167(262)

142(268)

(part-time employees)

Number of employees(non-consolidated)(part-

(employees)

38(3)

45(8)

40(6)

38(5)

39(5)

24(4)

time employees)

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

15

Corporate Data: FinTech Global Incorporated

Head office

Establishment

Representative

Data of listing

Securities Code

Fiscal year-end

Main business

Number of issued shares Minimum trading unit Capital stock

Net assets (consolidated)

Major shareholders (As of March 31, 2020)

Number of employees

Meguro Central Square 15th Floor, 3-1-1, Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021

December 7, 1994

Nobumitsu Tamai, President and Chief Executive Officer

June 8, 2005

8789 (TSE Mothers)

September 30

I. Investment banking business

  1. Public management consulting business
    Ⅲ. Entertainment service business

201,114,600 shares

(As of March 31, 2020)

100

¥6,462 million

(As of March 31, 2020)

¥8,135 million

(As of March 31, 2020)

Nobumitsu Tamai

10,095,500 shares (5.02%)

CAT-MY Co., Ltd

10,000,000 shares (4.97%)

Consolidated: 142 (As of March 31, 2020, excludes temporary staff)

•FinTech, in katakana script and English letters (registration 5113746), FinTech Global, in English letters (registration 5811521) and in katakana script (registration 5811522), and FGI (registration 5113748) are registered trademarks of FinTech Global Incorporated.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

16

Disclaimer

The firm of innovative finance

Certain statements made in these materials, including some management targets, may contain forward-looking statements which reflect management's views and assumptions. Management targets represent goals that management will strive to achieve through the successful implementation of business strategies for the FGI Group. The Group may not be successful in implementing its business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets. Management targets and other forward-looking statements involve current assumptions of future events as well as risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results, including adverse economic conditions in Japan, the United States or other countries; declining real estate and/or stock prices; additional corporate bankruptcies or additional problems in business sectors to which Group companies lend; difficulties or delays in integrating businesses and achieving desired cost savings; increased competitive pressures; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Group's businesses; and adverse changes in Japanese economic policies.

To the extent materials containing forward-looking statements remain in available documents, we have no obligation nor the intent to update such forward-looking statements.

Copyright© FinTech Global Incorporated

17

Disclaimer

FGI - FinTech Global Inc. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 01:47:06 UTC
