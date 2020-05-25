FinTech Global Incorporated : Summary of Financial Statements for the First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2020(under Japanese GAAP) (Update to Completed Version on May 26, 2020) 0 05/25/2020 | 09:48pm EDT Send by mail :

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION The following is a translation, for convenience only, of the original document issued in Japanese Summary of Financial Statements for the First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2020 May 12, 2020 Company Name: FinTech Global Incorporated (Code Number: 8789 TSE Mothers) (URL: http://www.fgi.co.jp/english/) TEL: +81-50-5864-3978 Representative: President and Chief Executive Officer Name: Nobumitsu Tamai Contact: Member of the Board, Senior Executive Officer Name: Seigo Washimoto Scheduled date for filing of securities report: May 14, 2020 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: － Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Information meetings arranged related to quarterly financial results: None (Rounded down to the nearest million) 1. Consolidated results for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 (October 1, 2019 -March 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results （Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.） Revenues Operating Ordinary Profit/(loss) attributable to income/(loss) profit/(loss) owners of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % First two quarters of fiscal 2020 4,269 30.3 (495) - (560) - (581) - First two quarters of fiscal 2019 3,277 91.3 (1,467) - (1,567) - (1,244) - (For reference) Comprehensive income: (660) million yen for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 (－)% (1,601) million yen for the first two quarters of fiscal 2019 (－)% Net income/(loss) Net income/(loss) per share per share (diluted) Yen Yen First two quarters of fiscal 2020 (2.89) - First two quarters of fiscal 2019 (6.50) - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % First two quarters of fiscal 2020 17,453 8,135 39.0 Fiscal 2019 19,025 8,873 39.1 (For reference) Shareholders' equity: 6,811 million yen for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 7,446 million yen for fiscal 2019 1 2. Dividends Dividend per share End of End of End of End of Total first quarter second quarter third quarter fiscal year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal 2019 － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 Fiscal 2020 － 0.00 Fiscal 2020 (Forecast) － － － (Note) Change from the latest dividend forecast: None The dividend forecast for fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 is yet to be determined. 3. Full-year performance forecasts for fiscal 2020 (October 1, 2019 - September 30, 2020) In the environment where spread of COVID-19 - the illness caused by the novel coronavirus - could affect the Group's future performance, projection of consolidated results for fiscal 2020 is not indicated, as it is difficult to reasonably calculate a forecast at this point in time. Management will disclose a consolidated forecast of business results when a reasonable projection becomes possible. 4. Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements: (a). Changes in accounting policies required by accounting standard: None (b). Changes other than those in (a) above: None (c). Changes in accounting estimates: None (d). Restatements: None Number of shares issued (common shares)

1. Number of shares issued (including treasury stock): 201,114,600 shares in the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 201,109,600 shares in fiscal 2019 2. Number of shares of treasury stock: － shares for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 shares for fiscal 2019 3. Average number of shares issued during the first two quarters: 201,113,146 shares in the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 191,572,055 shares in the first two quarters of fiscal 2019 This summary of financial statements is exempt from review procedures.

Explanation of the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other related items. Forward-looking statements included in this summary of financial statements are based on the assumptions, forecasts, and plans of the Company as of the date on which this document is made public. The Company's actual results may differ substantially from such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. 2 1. Qualitative Information on Business Results and Financial Position (1) Business Results In the first two quarters-October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020-of the fiscal 2020 consolidated accounting period for FinTech Global Incorporated (FGI) ending September 30, 2020, Metsä posted mixed results. Beginning in November 2019, various measures were implemented, leading to a guest count of 314,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, up 19.8% over the previous quarter, that is, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. But in the second quarter, steps to halt the spread of COVID-19 prompted a temporary closure of Moominvalley Park for 16 days in March 2020, which caused a 28.3% drop in the guest count, comparing to the first quarter, to 225,000. In the investment banking business, arrangements, investment exits and aircraft asset management services moved in a favorable direction. Consolidated performance for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 was underpinned by steady investment banking business and two quarters' worth of operating revenues from Moominvalley Park, which opened in March 2019 and therefore contributed to the consolidated results from the beginning of fiscal 2020, and despite factors, such as lost opportunities due to temporary park closure and the exclusion of a public management consulting subsidiary from consolidation. At the result, revenues climbed 30.3% year on year, to ¥4,269 million. Cost of revenues rose 27.6% year on year, to ¥2,968 million, but gross profit nevertheless jumped 36.8% year on year, to ¥1,301 million, due to solid revenue status. Selling, general and administrative expenses dropped 25.7% over the corresponding period a year ago, to ¥1,796 million, as Metsä pre-opening expenses booked in the first two quarters of the previous fiscal year were no longer a factor, and the business also showed a decrease in one-time expenses and personnel expenses. Consequently, the consolidated operating loss was a much lighter shade of red, at ¥495 million, compared with ¥1,467 million a year ago, and the ordinary loss followed a similar path, amounting to ¥560 million, compared with ¥1,567 million a year ago. While FGI still reported a loss attributable to owners of parent, at ¥581 million, for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020, the loss was not as deep as it was a year ago, at ¥1,244 million. The amount for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 reflects the booking of ¥71 million in fixed expenses (including personnel expenses and depreciation expenses) during the temporary closure of Moominvalley Park as well as a ¥73 million quarterly loss attributable to non-controlling interests. (Unit: Millions of yen) First Two Quarters First Two Quarters YOY Change of Fiscal 2019 of Fiscal 2020 Revenues 3,277 4,269 991 Investment banking business 1,381 1,404 23 Public management consulting business 445 126 (319) Entertainment service business 1,563 2,850 1,287 Other 21 － (21) Elimination (133) (111) 22 Gross profit 950 1,301 350 Investment banking business 379 719 339 Public management consulting business 237 68 (169) Entertainment service business 359 567 207 Other 21 － (21) Elimination (47) (53) (6) Operating income/ (loss) (1,467) (495) 972 〔Segment income/ (loss)〕 Investment banking business (404) (35) 369 Public management consulting business 76 (13) (89) Entertainment service business (691) (160) 531 Other (3) － 3 3 Elimination or corporate expenses (443) (286) 157 Ordinary income/ (loss) (1,567) (560) 1,007 Income /(Loss) before income taxes (1,536) (629) 907 Income/ (Loss) attributable to owners of parent (1,244) (581) 662 A breakdown of performance by business segment is presented below. Revenues include intersegment revenues and transfers. Note "Other" is no longer required because Adacotech Incorporated, which had been included under Other-a business segment that is not included in reporting segments-was removed from the scope of consolidation, effective from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. a. Investment Banking Business In the investment banking business, as arrangement and aircraft asset management services moved in a favorable direction, FGI exited asset investment and corporate investment deals. This led to a 1.7% year-on- year improvement in revenues, to ¥1,404 million. The segment recorded a valuation loss of ¥360 million on corporate investment during the first two quarters of fiscal 2019 but this dropped to ¥12 million in the period under review. Although still in a loss position, the segment was able to shrink its loss to ¥35 million from ¥404 million a year ago. b. Public Management Consulting Business In the public management consulting business, the public accounting business directed efforts into marketing activities to promote consultations for creating financial documents based on unified standards for local governments as well as contract services, including preparation of financial analysis reports, introduction of public enterprise accounting and the formation of management strategies for public enterprises. The regional revitalization business focused on contract services, including discussions pursuant to the introduction of public-private partnership/public financial initiative techniques to meet anticipated growth in demand. On July 1, 2019, FGI sold some of the shares the Company held in Geoplan Namtech, which undertakes business related to urban infrastructure maintenance services. As a result, the company became an affiliate accounted for by the equity method and was removed from the scope of consolidation as of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The segment saw revenues tumble 71.6%, to ¥128 million, and posted a loss of ¥13 million, reversing from ¥76 million in income in the first two quarters of fiscal 2019. c. Entertainment Service Business In the Metsä business, the emphasis was on measures to increase the guest count and improve earnings. Beginning in November 2019, various approaches were implemented to provide a richer array of services and content that would give guests a feeling of greater satisfaction from their Metsä experience. The approaches included free parking on weekdays, the debut of one-day passes, a more appealing schedule of events, the distribution of Story Guide pamphlets and the installation of Story Door stations where guests watch a short video introduction to Moomin stories. Then, aligned with these approaches, Moominvalley Park revised the content and price of admission tickets, effective March 14, 2020. Unfortunately, Moominvalley Park was closed for 16 days in March 2020 in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and even when the site reopened, many people who might have visited under different circumstances were reluctant to venture outside for non-essential activities. This stay-at-home or stay-close-to-home attitude impacted the Metsä business, with the second-quarter guest count falling 28.3% comparing to the first quarter, to 225,000 people, and Metsä-related revenues tumbling 37.1%, to ¥800 million, from the preceding quarter. As a result, Metsä-related revenues could have been much higher but were held to ¥2,071 million, up 125.1%, year on year. In the licensing business, efforts were directed into expanding sublicensing services to provide exclusive access to Moomin characters in Japan. This facilitated "Moomin: The Art and the Story," a 4 selection of original Moomin artwork that began traveling around Japan April 2019 and has attracted about 240,000 people across four venues - Tokyo, Oita, Ishikawa and Nagoya - so far. Also, through the sale of anime broadcasting rights, a new TV anime series premiered on NHK BS4K, a channel operated by Japan's national broadcaster using an ultra-high definition 4K image system, in April 2019 and continues to air, including reruns of previously aired episodes. During the first two quarters of fiscal 2020, episode streaming and sales and rental of the series on Blue-ray Disc and DVD began. Coinciding with news of the Moominvalley Park opening, Moomin characters have garnered increasing attention, fueling the capture of new contracts with 17 companies since October 2019 and pushing licensing revenues up 28.2% year on year, to ¥778 million. Despite lost revenue opportunities due to the temporary closure of Moominvalley Park in March 2020, the site contributed the consolidated results from the beginning of the fiscal 2020 because of the opening on March 16, 2019. This fuller contribution along with higher licensing revenues propelled segment revenue 82.3% year on year, to ¥2,850 million. Without the burden of costs incurred ahead of the opening of Metsä in the first two quarters of fiscal 2019, the segment loss for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 was lighter, at ¥160 million, compared with ¥691 million. Consolidated Financial Position Assets

Total assets at the end of the second quarter on March 31, 2020 stood at ¥17,453 million, down 8.3% from the end of fiscal 2019 on September 30, 2019. The change reflects decreases of ¥281 million in cash and time deposits, ¥117 million in investments in securities, trade due to progress on the sale of real estate beneficiary rights, ¥301 million in real estate for sale due to exits (sale) on real estate development projects, ¥662 million in accrued consumption tax included in under other current assets following a refund of consumption tax, and ¥59 million in buildings and structures, net due to depreciation and amortization of buildings and interior and exterior fixtures at Moominvalley Park. Liabilities Total liabilities amounted to ¥9,317 million at the end of the second quarter on March 31, 2020, down 8.2% from the end of fiscal 2019 on September 30, 2019. The change is mainly due to an increase in of ¥134 million in long-term loans payable, which was overshadowed by decreases of ¥452 million in the current portion of long-term loans payable and ¥294 million in short-term loans payable following repayment of borrowed money due to exits on real estate development projects. Net assets Net assets reached ¥8,135 million at the end of the second quarter on March 31, 2020, down 8.3% from the end of fiscal 2019 on September 30, 2019. This change is largely due to decreases of ¥629 million in retained earnings due to the booking of a quarterly loss attributable to owners of parent and ¥99 million in non- controlling interests. Information on Forward-Looking Statements, including Consolidated Performance Forecasts Management feels the spread of COVID-19 is likely to continue to impact the Group's business activities and business results, as described below in "Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on business activities and business results." The situation makes it difficult for management to form a realistic consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2020, ending September 30, 2020, at the present time. Consequently, the fiscal 2020 forecast has yet to be determined. Management will carefully track factors impacting business results and quickly disclose a forecast as soon as the situation allows for a more accurate estimate. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on business activities and business results 5 The novel coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan, Hebei Province, in China, in December 2019, spread beyond the initial hotspot to the rest of China and to other countries all over the world, including Japan. The impact of COVID-19 - the illness caused by the novel coronavirus - on the business activities and business results of the FGI Group are presented below. Investment Banking Business (Arrangement services, including arrangements and asset management, and asset investment) Existing asset management projects are, at the current time, unlikely to be significantly affected by the COVID-19 disaster. But some projects will require a review of investment management strategy to address facility characteristics. For a few asset management projects, including those for which FGI has contributed capital, contracts were drawn up in the second quarter for the sale of buildings, and payment is expected this fiscal year. Going forward, if investors take a more cautious investment stance on sourcing for new projects and existing investments, the situation could impact FGI's business results. (Corporate investment) Portfolio companies in some industries have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with consequences that include downtime. Also, with regard to investment exits, restrictions have been put in place on in-person meetings with investors, which impacts the process of negotiations. Going forward, if investors take a more cautious investment stance, the situation could impact exit activity. For new investments, the policy will be to consider prevailing economic conditions and be very selective in choosing investment targets, but the potential exists for business revitalization investments. (Aircraft asset management) Demand for advisory services related to aircraft maintenance and technology is, at the current time, not expected to change significantly. Public Management Consulting Business The focus of this business is primarily to provide support to local governments and other public entities on the preparation of financial documents, and the impact on activities is expected to be minimal. Entertainment Service Business (Metsä) In Metsä operations, Moominvalley Park has been temporarily closed since March 2, 2020 (excluding the period from March 14 through March 27), out of consideration for the well-being of guests and operating staff. Metsä Village has also been closed, since April 8, 2020, after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency. On May 4, 2020, the national government extended the country's state of emergency order to May 31, 2020, and measures thus remain in force in Saitama Prefecture, which is one of the prefectures where specific precautions have been implemented. The restart of operations at Metsä is conditioned upon exclusion from the state of emergency zone and a lifting of the state of emergency order and will be determined with full consideration of other factors as well. Management is looking into restarting operations at Metsä Village, a commercial facility, first. The public has taken stay-at-home recommendations to heart, and this reluctance to venture outside for non-essential activities along with closure of Moominvalley Park and Metsä Village has had an impact on business results, including a decrease in revenues in the second quarter compared with the first quarter as well as an extraordinary loss of ¥71 million. The segment loss is likely to be worse in the third quarter, compared with the second quarter, because the site will have been closed for a longer period of time than in the second quarter. (Licensing Business) The travelling exhibition of original Moomin artwork was set to open in Iwate for an April-to-May 2020 6 engagement but was cancelled, and separate merchandise events planned at multiple venues were also cancelled. Going forward, the situation may impact events and other programs or presentations. In addition, there has been an impact on the licensing business from the closure of stores operated by licensees and large commercial facilities such as department stores, which are a key marketing channel for Moomin-related merchandise. But efforts will be made to reinforce marketing channels, including online sales, as well as product categories where demand is likely to grow. 7 FinTech Global Incorporated and Consolidated Subsidiaries As of and for the six months ended March 31, 2020 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unit: Thousands of yen) First Two Quarters Fiscal 2019 of Fiscal 2020 (As of September 30, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and time deposits 2,533,187 2,251,436 Accounts receivable, trade 727,499 733,316 Investments in securities, trade 1,359,941 1,241,997 Loans receivable, trade 548,625 529,995 Real estate for sale 4,211,988 3,910,618 Merchandise 208,577 284,077 Other 948,410 293,997 Allowance for doubtful accounts (99,641) (95,438) Total current assets 10,438,589 9,150,001 Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 5,328,377 5,365,911 Accumulated depreciation (137,112) (233,716) Buildings and structures, net 5,191,265 5,132,195 Other 2,092,587 1,927,884 Total property, plant and equipment 7,283,853 7,060,079 Intangible fixed assets Goodwill 180,388 149,263 Other 544,540 532,225 Total intangible fixed assets 724,929 681,488 Investments and other assets Investment securities 211,068 207,022 Other 366,683 354,765 Allowance for doubtful accounts (110) (242) Total investments and other assets 577,641 561,544 Total noncurrent assets 8,586,424 8,303,112 Total assets 19,025,014 17,453,114 8 (Unit: Thousands of yen) First Two Quarters Fiscal 2019 of Fiscal 2020 (As of September 30, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable, trade 213,256 207,562 Short-term loans payable 373,904 79,283 Current portion of long-term loans payable 752,968 300,968 Income taxes payable 98,999 113,839 Accrued employee bonuses 157,244 145,361 Other 1,413,720 1,316,723 Total current liabilities 3,010,093 2,163,738 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term loans payable 6,086,260 6,220,871 Net defined benefit liability 94,633 102,696 Other 960,856 830,144 Total noncurrent liabilities 7,141,750 7,153,711 Total liabilities 10,151,843 9,317,450 Net assets Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,461,911 6,462,062 Additional paid-in capital 5,015,924 5,016,132 Retained earnings (3,997,770) (4,627,756) Total shareholders' equity 7,480,064 6,850,439 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (3,935) (8,187) Foreign currency translation adjustment (29,558) (30,301) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (33,493) (38,488) Stock acquisition rights 65,837 62,162 Non-controlling interests 1,360,762 1,261,550 Total net assets 8,873,170 8,135,664 Total liabilities and net assets 19,025,014 17,453,114 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Unit: Thousands of yen) First Two Quarters First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2019 of Fiscal 2020 (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Revenues 3,277,955 4,269,822 Cost of revenues 2,327,007 2,968,595 Gross profit 950,948 1,301,227 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,418,784 1,796,335 Operating income/(loss) (1,467,835) (495,107) Non-operating income Interest income 2,653 521 Foreign exchange gains － 6,985 Settlement received 5,821 － Other 397 1 Total non-operating income 8,871 7,508 Non-operating expenses Interest expense 63,514 68,823 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method － 2,085 Foreign exchange losses 14,223 － Commission paid 30,833 1,500 Other 23 363 Total non-operating expenses 108,594 72,772 Ordinary profit/(loss) (1,567,558) (560,371) Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets － 1,185 Gain on sales of subsidiaries and associates 58,845 － Gain on reversal of stock acquisition rights 1,448 4,486 Total extraordinary income 60,294 5,672 Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of non-current assets 891 － Loss on retirement of non-current assets 28,587 899 Loss on valuation of investments in capital － 2,140 Loss on temporary closure － 71,787 Other 178 － Total extraordinary loss 29,657 74,827 Income/(Loss) before income taxes (1,536,922) (629,526) Income taxes (current) 56,917 55,223 Income taxes (deferred) (9,821) (29,347) Total income taxes 47,096 25,875 Profit/(Loss) (1,584,018) (655,401) Profit (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (339,502) (73,870) Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of the parent (1,244,515) (581,531) 10 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unit: Thousands of yen) First Two Quarters First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2019 of Fiscal 2020 (As of March 31, 2019) (As of March 31, 2020) Profit/(Loss) (1,584,018) (655,401) Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (14,077) (4,252) Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,103) (1,315) Total other comprehensive income (17,180) (5,567) Comprehensive income (1,601,198) (660,969) Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent (1,260,798) (296,213) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (340,400) (74,443) 11 Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Assumption of Going Concern)

Not applicable. (Material Change in Shareholders' Equity) I.Six months ended March 31, 2019 (October 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) During the first two quarters of fiscal 2019, the exercise of stock acquisition rights pushed common stock as well as additional paid-in capital up ¥910,492 thousand. Due to this and other changes, common stock reached ¥6,461,911 thousand and additional paid-in capital reached ¥4,963,469 thousand, as of March 31, 2019. Six months ended March 31, 2020 (October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Not applicable. (Segment Information) I. Six months ended March 31, 2019 (October 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) 1. Information about the amount of revenues, profits or losses pursuant to each reporting segment （Unit: Thousands of yen） Reporting Segments Investment Public Entertainment Other Total Adjustment Consolidated Management (Note 2) (Note 3) Banking Service Total (Note 1) Consulting Business Business Business Revenues Revenues to 1,257,912 439,787 1,558,897 3,256,598 21,357 3,277,955 － 3,277,955 third party Inter-segment revenues and 123,307 6,000 4,150 133,457 － 133,457 (133,457) － transfers (Note 4) Total 1,381,220 445,787 1,563,048 3,390,055 21,357 3,411,413 (133,457) 3,277,955 Segment (404,967) 76,059 (691,918) (1,020,826) (3,646) (1,024,472) (443,362) (1,467,835) income (loss) Notes: Other is a segment for businesses that do not fall under reporting segments. This includes software development and sales business and other businesses. Adjustment of segment income (loss), at ¥ (443,362) thousand, includes elimination of transactions among segments of ¥121,808 thousand and corporate expenses of ¥ (565,171) thousand, which are not allocatable to reporting segments. Corporate expenses are mainly general and administrative expenses, which do not belong to any reporting segments. Segment income (loss) is reconciled with operating loss in the quarterly consolidated statements. Intersegment revenues and transfers in the investment banking business include Metsä Village rental income of ¥108,688 thousand that FGI, under the investment banking business, receives from Moomin Monogatari, a consolidated subsidiary under the entertainment service business. 2. Information related to goodwill and impairment loss on fixed assets by reporting segment Significant impairment loss on fixed assets Not applicable. Significant change in amount of goodwill In the entertainment service business, bringing Rights and Brands Japan Co., Ltd., under consolidation generated goodwill of ¥64,681 thousand. Significant gain on negative goodwill Content has been omitted because significance is negligible. 12 Ⅱ. Six months ended March 31, 2020 (October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) 1. Information about the amount of revenues, profits or losses pursuant to each reporting segment （Unit: Thousands of yen） Reporting Segments Investment Public Entertainment Adjustment Consolidated Management (Note 1) (Note 2) Banking Service Total Consulting Business Business Business Revenues Revenues to third 1,301,931 120,770 2,847,120 4,269,822 － 4,269,822 party Inter-segment revenues and 102,457 6,000 2,929 111,387 (111,387) － transfers (Note 3) Total 1,404,388 126,770 2,850,050 4,381,210 (111,387) 4,269,822 Segment income (35,019) (13,138) (160,658) (208,817) (286,290) (495,107) (loss) Notes: Adjustment of segment income (loss), at ¥ (286,290) thousand, includes elimination of transactions among segments of ¥119,167 thousand and corporate expenses of ¥ (405,457) thousand, which are not allocatable to reporting segments. Corporate expenses are mainly general and administrative expenses, which do not belong to any reporting segments. Segment income (loss) is reconciled with operating loss in the quarterly consolidated statements. Intersegment revenues and transfers in the investment banking business include Metsä Village rental income of ¥82,056 thousand that FGI, under the investment banking business, receives from Moomin Monogatari, a consolidated subsidiary under the entertainment service business. 2. Changes in reporting segments Adacotech Incorporated, which was included under the "Other" segment, executed a third-party allocation of shares in June 2019. Because FGI's ratio of voting rights declined, Adacotech has been removed from the scope of consolidation and is now accounted for by the equity method. As such, the "Other" segment is no longer indicated as a reporting segment in fiscal 2020. 3. Information related to goodwill and impairment loss on fixed assets by reporting segment Significant impairment loss on fixed assets Not applicable. Significant change in amount of goodwill Not applicable. Significant gain on negative goodwill Not applicable. 13 Attachments Original document

