FinTech Global Incorporated : Summary of Financial Statements for the First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2020(under Japanese GAAP) (Update to Completed Version on May 26, 2020)

Scheduled date for filing of securities report: May 14, 2020
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: －
Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
Information meetings arranged related to quarterly financial results: None
(Rounded down to the nearest million)
1. Consolidated results for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 (October 1, 2019 -March 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results
（Percentages indicate
year-on-year changes.）
Revenues
Operating
Ordinary
Profit/(loss) attributable to
income/(loss)
profit/(loss)
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
First two quarters of fiscal 2020
4,269
30.3
(495)
-
(560)
-
(581)
-
First two quarters of fiscal 2019
3,277
91.3
(1,467)
-
(1,567)
-
(1,244)
-
(For reference) Comprehensive income:
(660) million yen for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020
(－)%
(1,601) million yen for the first two quarters of fiscal 2019
(－)%
Net income/(loss)
Net income/(loss)
per share
per share
(diluted)
Yen
Yen
First two quarters of fiscal 2020
(2.89)
-
First two quarters of fiscal 2019
(6.50)
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
First two quarters of fiscal 2020
17,453
8,135
39.0
Fiscal 2019
19,025
8,873
39.1
(For reference) Shareholders' equity: 6,811 million yen for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 7,446 million yen for fiscal 2019
1
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of
End of
End of
End of
Total
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
fiscal year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2019
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
Fiscal 2020
－
0.00
Fiscal 2020 (Forecast)
－
－
－
(Note) Change from the latest dividend forecast: None
The dividend forecast for fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 is yet to be determined.
3. Full-year performance forecasts for fiscal 2020 (October 1, 2019 - September 30, 2020)
In the environment where spread of COVID-19 - the illness caused by the novel coronavirus - could affect the Group's future performance, projection of consolidated results for fiscal 2020 is not indicated, as it is difficult to reasonably calculate a forecast at this point in time. Management will disclose a consolidated forecast of business results when a reasonable projection becomes possible.
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements:
(a). Changes in accounting policies required by accounting standard: None
(b). Changes other than those in (a) above: None
(c). Changes in accounting estimates: None
(d). Restatements: None
Number of shares issued (common shares)
1. Number of shares issued (including treasury stock): 201,114,600 shares in the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 201,109,600 shares in fiscal 2019
2. Number of shares of treasury stock:
－ shares for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020
shares for fiscal 2019
3. Average number of shares issued during the first two quarters:
201,113,146 shares in the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 191,572,055 shares in the first two quarters of fiscal 2019
This summary of financial statements is exempt from review procedures.
Explanation of the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other related items.
Forward-looking statements included in this summary of financial statements are based on the assumptions, forecasts, and plans of the Company as of the date on which this document is made public. The Company's actual results may differ substantially from such statements due to various risks and uncertainties.
2
1. Qualitative Information on Business Results and Financial Position
(1) Business Results
In the first two quarters-October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020-of the fiscal 2020 consolidated accounting period for FinTech Global Incorporated (FGI) ending September 30, 2020, Metsä posted mixed results. Beginning in November 2019, various measures were implemented, leading to a guest count of 314,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, up 19.8% over the previous quarter, that is, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. But in the second quarter, steps to halt the spread of COVID-19 prompted a temporary closure of Moominvalley Park for 16 days in March 2020, which caused a 28.3% drop in the guest count, comparing to the first quarter, to 225,000. In the investment banking business, arrangements, investment exits and aircraft asset management services moved in a favorable direction.
Consolidated performance for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 was underpinned by steady investment banking business and two quarters' worth of operating revenues from Moominvalley Park, which opened in March 2019 and therefore contributed to the consolidated results from the beginning of fiscal 2020, and despite factors, such as lost opportunities due to temporary park closure and the exclusion of a public management consulting subsidiary from consolidation. At the result, revenues climbed 30.3% year on year, to ¥4,269 million. Cost of revenues rose 27.6% year on year, to ¥2,968 million, but gross profit nevertheless jumped 36.8% year on year, to ¥1,301 million, due to solid revenue status. Selling, general and administrative expenses dropped 25.7% over the corresponding period a year ago, to ¥1,796 million, as Metsä pre-opening expenses booked in the first two quarters of the previous fiscal year were no longer a factor, and the business also showed a decrease in one-time expenses and personnel expenses. Consequently, the consolidated operating loss was a much lighter shade of red, at ¥495 million, compared with ¥1,467 million a year ago, and the ordinary loss followed a similar path, amounting to ¥560 million, compared with ¥1,567 million a year ago. While FGI still reported a loss attributable to owners of parent, at ¥581 million, for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020, the loss was not as deep as it was a year ago, at ¥1,244 million. The amount for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 reflects the booking of ¥71 million in fixed expenses (including personnel expenses and depreciation expenses) during the temporary closure of Moominvalley Park as well as a ¥73 million quarterly loss attributable to non-controlling interests.
(Unit: Millions of yen)
First Two Quarters
First Two Quarters
YOY Change
of Fiscal 2019
of Fiscal 2020
Revenues
3,277
4,269
991
Investment banking business
1,381
1,404
23
Public management consulting business
445
126
(319)
Entertainment service business
1,563
2,850
1,287
Other
21
－
(21)
Elimination
(133)
(111)
22
Gross profit
950
1,301
350
Investment banking business
379
719
339
Public management consulting business
237
68
(169)
Entertainment service business
359
567
207
Other
21
－
(21)
Elimination
(47)
(53)
(6)
Operating income/ (loss)
(1,467)
(495)
972
〔Segment income/ (loss)〕
Investment banking business
(404)
(35)
369
Public management consulting business
76
(13)
(89)
Entertainment service business
(691)
(160)
531
Other
(3)
－
3
3
Elimination or corporate expenses
(443)
(286)
157
Ordinary income/ (loss)
(1,567)
(560)
1,007
Income /(Loss) before income taxes
(1,536)
(629)
907
Income/ (Loss) attributable to owners of parent
(1,244)
(581)
662
A breakdown of performance by business segment is presented below. Revenues include intersegment revenues and transfers. Note "Other" is no longer required because Adacotech Incorporated, which had been included under Other-a business segment that is not included in reporting segments-was removed from the scope of consolidation, effective from the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
a. Investment Banking Business
In the investment banking business, as arrangement and aircraft asset management services moved in a favorable direction, FGI exited asset investment and corporate investment deals. This led to a 1.7% year-on- year improvement in revenues, to ¥1,404 million. The segment recorded a valuation loss of ¥360 million on corporate investment during the first two quarters of fiscal 2019 but this dropped to ¥12 million in the period under review. Although still in a loss position, the segment was able to shrink its loss to ¥35 million from ¥404 million a year ago.
b. Public Management Consulting Business
In the public management consulting business, the public accounting business directed efforts into marketing activities to promote consultations for creating financial documents based on unified standards for local governments as well as contract services, including preparation of financial analysis reports, introduction of public enterprise accounting and the formation of management strategies for public enterprises. The regional revitalization business focused on contract services, including discussions pursuant to the introduction of public-private partnership/public financial initiative techniques to meet anticipated growth in demand.
On July 1, 2019, FGI sold some of the shares the Company held in Geoplan Namtech, which undertakes business related to urban infrastructure maintenance services. As a result, the company became an affiliate accounted for by the equity method and was removed from the scope of consolidation as of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
The segment saw revenues tumble 71.6%, to ¥128 million, and posted a loss of ¥13 million, reversing from ¥76 million in income in the first two quarters of fiscal 2019.
c. Entertainment Service Business
In the Metsä business, the emphasis was on measures to increase the guest count and improve earnings. Beginning in November 2019, various approaches were implemented to provide a richer array of services and content that would give guests a feeling of greater satisfaction from their Metsä experience. The approaches included free parking on weekdays, the debut of one-day passes, a more appealing schedule of events, the distribution of Story Guide pamphlets and the installation of Story Door stations where guests watch a short video introduction to Moomin stories. Then, aligned with these approaches, Moominvalley Park revised the content and price of admission tickets, effective March 14, 2020. Unfortunately, Moominvalley Park was closed for 16 days in March 2020 in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and even when the site reopened, many people who might have visited under different circumstances were reluctant to venture outside for non-essential activities. This stay-at-home or stay-close-to-home attitude impacted the Metsä business, with the second-quarter guest count falling 28.3% comparing to the first quarter, to 225,000 people, and Metsä-related revenues tumbling 37.1%, to ¥800 million, from the preceding quarter. As a result, Metsä-related revenues could have been much higher but were held to ¥2,071 million, up 125.1%, year on year.
In the licensing business, efforts were directed into expanding sublicensing services to provide exclusive access to Moomin characters in Japan. This facilitated "Moomin: The Art and the Story," a
4
selection of original Moomin artwork that began traveling around Japan April 2019 and has attracted about 240,000 people across four venues - Tokyo, Oita, Ishikawa and Nagoya - so far. Also, through the sale of anime broadcasting rights, a new TV anime series premiered on NHK BS4K, a channel operated by Japan's national broadcaster using an ultra-high definition 4K image system, in April 2019 and continues to air, including reruns of previously aired episodes. During the first two quarters of fiscal 2020, episode streaming and sales and rental of the series on Blue-ray Disc and DVD began. Coinciding with news of the Moominvalley Park opening, Moomin characters have garnered increasing attention, fueling the capture of new contracts with 17 companies since October 2019 and pushing licensing revenues up 28.2% year on year, to ¥778 million.
Despite lost revenue opportunities due to the temporary closure of Moominvalley Park in March 2020, the site contributed the consolidated results from the beginning of the fiscal 2020 because of the opening on March 16, 2019. This fuller contribution along with higher licensing revenues propelled segment revenue 82.3% year on year, to ¥2,850 million. Without the burden of costs incurred ahead of the opening of Metsä in the first two quarters of fiscal 2019, the segment loss for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020 was lighter, at ¥160 million, compared with ¥691 million.
Consolidated Financial PositionAssets
Total assets at the end of the second quarter on March 31, 2020 stood at ¥17,453 million, down 8.3% from the end of fiscal 2019 on September 30, 2019. The change reflects decreases of ¥281 million in cash and time deposits, ¥117 million in investments in securities, trade due to progress on the sale of real estate beneficiary rights, ¥301 million in real estate for sale due to exits (sale) on real estate development projects, ¥662 million in accrued consumption tax included in under other current assets following a refund of consumption tax, and ¥59 million in buildings and structures, net due to depreciation and amortization of buildings and interior and exterior fixtures at Moominvalley Park.
Liabilities
Total liabilities amounted to ¥9,317 million at the end of the second quarter on March 31, 2020, down 8.2% from the end of fiscal 2019 on September 30, 2019. The change is mainly due to an increase in of ¥134 million in long-term loans payable, which was overshadowed by decreases of ¥452 million in the current portion of long-term loans payable and ¥294 million in short-term loans payable following repayment of borrowed money due to exits on real estate development projects.
Net assets
Net assets reached ¥8,135 million at the end of the second quarter on March 31, 2020, down 8.3% from the end of fiscal 2019 on September 30, 2019. This change is largely due to decreases of ¥629 million in retained earnings due to the booking of a quarterly loss attributable to owners of parent and ¥99 million in non- controlling interests.
Information on Forward-Looking Statements, including Consolidated Performance Forecasts Management feels the spread ofCOVID-19is likely to continue to impact the Group's business activities and business results, as described below in "Impact ofCOVID-19pandemic on business activities and business results." The situation makes it difficult for management to form a realistic consolidated performance forecast for fiscal 2020, ending September 30, 2020, at the present time. Consequently, the fiscal 2020 forecast has yet to be determined. Management will carefully track factors impacting business results and quickly disclose a forecast as soon as the situation allows for a more accurate estimate.
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on business activities and business results
5
The novel coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan, Hebei Province, in China, in December 2019, spread beyond the initial hotspot to the rest of China and to other countries all over the world, including Japan. The impact of COVID-19 - the illness caused by the novel coronavirus - on the business activities and business results of the FGI Group are presented below.
Investment Banking Business
(Arrangement services, including arrangements and asset management, and asset investment) Existing asset management projects are, at the current time, unlikely to be significantly affected by the COVID-19 disaster. But some projects will require a review of investment management strategy to address facility characteristics. For a few asset management projects, including those for which FGI has contributed capital, contracts were drawn up in the second quarter for the sale of buildings, and payment is expected this fiscal year. Going forward, if investors take a more cautious investment stance on sourcing for new projects and existing investments, the situation could impact FGI's business results.
(Corporate investment)
Portfolio companies in some industries have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with consequences that include downtime. Also, with regard to investment exits, restrictions have been put in place on in-person meetings with investors, which impacts the process of negotiations. Going forward, if investors take a more cautious investment stance, the situation could impact exit activity. For new investments, the policy will be to consider prevailing economic conditions and be very selective in choosing investment targets, but the potential exists for business revitalization investments.
(Aircraft asset management)
Demand for advisory services related to aircraft maintenance and technology is, at the current time, not expected to change significantly.
Public Management Consulting Business
The focus of this business is primarily to provide support to local governments and other public entities on the preparation of financial documents, and the impact on activities is expected to be minimal.
Entertainment Service Business (Metsä)
In Metsä operations, Moominvalley Park has been temporarily closed since March 2, 2020 (excluding the period from March 14 through March 27), out of consideration for the well-being of guests and operating staff. Metsä Village has also been closed, since April 8, 2020, after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency. On May 4, 2020, the national government extended the country's state of emergency order to May 31, 2020, and measures thus remain in force in Saitama Prefecture, which is one of the prefectures where specific precautions have been implemented. The restart of operations at Metsä is conditioned upon exclusion from the state of emergency zone and a lifting of the state of emergency order and will be determined with full consideration of other factors as well. Management is looking into restarting operations at Metsä Village, a commercial facility, first.
The public has taken stay-at-home recommendations to heart, and this reluctance to venture outside for non-essential activities along with closure of Moominvalley Park and Metsä Village has had an impact on business results, including a decrease in revenues in the second quarter compared with the first quarter as well as an extraordinary loss of ¥71 million. The segment loss is likely to be worse in the third quarter, compared with the second quarter, because the site will have been closed for a longer period of time than in the second quarter.
(Licensing Business)
The travelling exhibition of original Moomin artwork was set to open in Iwate for an April-to-May 2020
6
engagement but was cancelled, and separate merchandise events planned at multiple venues were also cancelled. Going forward, the situation may impact events and other programs or presentations. In addition, there has been an impact on the licensing business from the closure of stores operated by licensees and large commercial facilities such as department stores, which are a key marketing channel for Moomin-related merchandise. But efforts will be made to reinforce marketing channels, including online sales, as well as product categories where demand is likely to grow.
7
FinTech Global Incorporated and Consolidated Subsidiaries
As of and for the six months ended March 31, 2020
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: Thousands of yen)
First Two Quarters
Fiscal 2019
of Fiscal 2020
(As of September 30, 2019)
(As of March 31, 2020)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and time deposits
2,533,187
2,251,436
Accounts receivable, trade
727,499
733,316
Investments in securities, trade
1,359,941
1,241,997
Loans receivable, trade
548,625
529,995
Real estate for sale
4,211,988
3,910,618
Merchandise
208,577
284,077
Other
948,410
293,997
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(99,641)
(95,438)
Total current assets
10,438,589
9,150,001
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
5,328,377
5,365,911
Accumulated depreciation
(137,112)
(233,716)
Buildings and structures, net
5,191,265
5,132,195
Other
2,092,587
1,927,884
Total property, plant and equipment
7,283,853
7,060,079
Intangible fixed assets
Goodwill
180,388
149,263
Other
544,540
532,225
Total intangible fixed assets
724,929
681,488
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
211,068
207,022
Other
366,683
354,765
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(110)
(242)
Total investments and other assets
577,641
561,544
Total noncurrent assets
8,586,424
8,303,112
Total assets
19,025,014
17,453,114
8
(Unit: Thousands of yen)
First Two Quarters
Fiscal 2019
of Fiscal 2020
(As of September 30, 2019)
(As of March 31, 2020)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, trade
213,256
207,562
Short-term loans payable
373,904
79,283
Current portion of long-term loans payable
752,968
300,968
Income taxes payable
98,999
113,839
Accrued employee bonuses
157,244
145,361
Other
1,413,720
1,316,723
Total current liabilities
3,010,093
2,163,738
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term loans payable
6,086,260
6,220,871
Net defined benefit liability
94,633
102,696
Other
960,856
830,144
Total noncurrent liabilities
7,141,750
7,153,711
Total liabilities
10,151,843
9,317,450
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,461,911
6,462,062
Additional paid-in capital
5,015,924
5,016,132
Retained earnings
(3,997,770)
(4,627,756)
Total shareholders' equity
7,480,064
6,850,439
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(3,935)
(8,187)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(29,558)
(30,301)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(33,493)
(38,488)
Stock acquisition rights
65,837
62,162
Non-controlling interests
1,360,762
1,261,550
Total net assets
8,873,170
8,135,664
Total liabilities and net assets
19,025,014
17,453,114
9
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unit: Thousands of yen)
First Two Quarters
First Two Quarters
of Fiscal 2019
of Fiscal 2020
(As of March 31, 2019)
(As of March 31, 2020)
Revenues
3,277,955
4,269,822
Cost of revenues
2,327,007
2,968,595
Gross profit
950,948
1,301,227
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,418,784
1,796,335
Operating income/(loss)
(1,467,835)
(495,107)
Non-operating income
Interest income
2,653
521
Foreign exchange gains
－
6,985
Settlement received
5,821
－
Other
397
1
Total non-operating income
8,871
7,508
Non-operating expenses
Interest expense
63,514
68,823
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
method
－
2,085
Foreign exchange losses
14,223
－
Commission paid
30,833
1,500
Other
23
363
Total non-operating expenses
108,594
72,772
Ordinary profit/(loss)
(1,567,558)
(560,371)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
－
1,185
Gain on sales of subsidiaries and associates
58,845
－
Gain on reversal of stock acquisition rights
1,448
4,486
Total extraordinary income
60,294
5,672
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of non-current assets
891
－
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
28,587
899
Loss on valuation of investments in capital
－
2,140
Loss on temporary closure
－
71,787
Other
178
－
Total extraordinary loss
29,657
74,827
Income/(Loss) before income taxes
(1,536,922)
(629,526)
Income taxes (current)
56,917
55,223
Income taxes (deferred)
(9,821)
(29,347)
Total income taxes
47,096
25,875
Profit/(Loss)
(1,584,018)
(655,401)
Profit (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(339,502)
(73,870)
Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of the parent
(1,244,515)
(581,531)
10
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unit: Thousands of yen)
First Two Quarters
First Two Quarters
of Fiscal 2019
of Fiscal 2020
(As of March 31, 2019)
(As of March 31, 2020)
Profit/(Loss)
(1,584,018)
(655,401)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(14,077)
(4,252)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(3,103)
(1,315)
Total other comprehensive income
(17,180)
(5,567)
Comprehensive income
(1,601,198)
(660,969)
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
parent
(1,260,798)
(296,213)
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
interests
(340,400)
(74,443)
11
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Assumption of Going Concern)
Not applicable.
(Material Change in Shareholders' Equity)
I.Six months ended March 31, 2019 (October 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
During the first two quarters of fiscal 2019, the exercise of stock acquisition rights pushed common stock as well as additional paid-in capital up ¥910,492 thousand. Due to this and other changes, common stock reached ¥6,461,911 thousand and additional paid-in capital reached ¥4,963,469 thousand, as of March 31, 2019.
Six months ended March 31, 2020 (October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Not applicable.
(Segment Information)
I. Six months ended March 31, 2019 (October 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
1. Information about the amount of revenues, profits or losses pursuant to each reporting segment
（Unit: Thousands of yen）
Reporting Segments
Investment
Public
Entertainment
Other
Total
Adjustment
Consolidated
Management
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
Banking
Service
Total
(Note 1)
Consulting
Business
Business
Business
Revenues
Revenues to
1,257,912
439,787
1,558,897
3,256,598
21,357
3,277,955
－
3,277,955
third party
Inter-segment
revenues and
123,307
6,000
4,150
133,457
－
133,457
(133,457)
－
transfers (Note
4)
Total
1,381,220
445,787
1,563,048
3,390,055
21,357
3,411,413
(133,457)
3,277,955
Segment
(404,967)
76,059
(691,918)
(1,020,826)
(3,646)
(1,024,472)
(443,362)
(1,467,835)
income (loss)
Notes:
Other is a segment for businesses that do not fall under reporting segments. This includes software development and sales business and other businesses.
Adjustment of segment income (loss), at ¥ (443,362) thousand, includes elimination of transactions among segments of ¥121,808 thousand and corporate expenses of ¥ (565,171) thousand, which are not allocatable to reporting segments. Corporate expenses are mainly general and administrative expenses, which do not belong to any reporting segments.
Segment income (loss) is reconciled with operating loss in the quarterly consolidated statements.
Intersegment revenues and transfers in the investment banking business include Metsä Village rental income of
¥108,688 thousand that FGI, under the investment banking business, receives from Moomin Monogatari, a consolidated subsidiary under the entertainment service business.
2. Information related to goodwill and impairment loss on fixed assets by reporting segment Significant impairment loss on fixed assets
Not applicable.
Significant change in amount of goodwill
In the entertainment service business, bringing Rights and Brands Japan Co., Ltd., under consolidation generated goodwill of ¥64,681 thousand.
Significant gain on negative goodwill
Content has been omitted because significance is negligible.
12
Ⅱ. Six months ended March 31, 2020 (October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
1. Information about the amount of revenues, profits or losses pursuant to each reporting segment
（Unit: Thousands of yen）
Reporting Segments
Investment
Public
Entertainment
Adjustment
Consolidated
Management
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
Banking
Service
Total
Consulting
Business
Business
Business
Revenues
Revenues to third
1,301,931
120,770
2,847,120
4,269,822
－
4,269,822
party
Inter-segment
revenues and
102,457
6,000
2,929
111,387
(111,387)
－
transfers (Note 3)
Total
1,404,388
126,770
2,850,050
4,381,210
(111,387)
4,269,822
Segment income
(35,019)
(13,138)
(160,658)
(208,817)
(286,290)
(495,107)
(loss)
Notes:
Adjustment of segment income (loss), at ¥ (286,290) thousand, includes elimination of transactions among segments of ¥119,167 thousand and corporate expenses of ¥ (405,457) thousand, which are not allocatable to reporting segments. Corporate expenses are mainly general and administrative expenses, which do not belong to any reporting segments.
Segment income (loss) is reconciled with operating loss in the quarterly consolidated statements.
Intersegment revenues and transfers in the investment banking business include Metsä Village rental income of
¥82,056 thousand that FGI, under the investment banking business, receives from Moomin Monogatari, a consolidated subsidiary under the entertainment service business.
2. Changes in reporting segments
Adacotech Incorporated, which was included under the "Other" segment, executed a third-party allocation of shares in June 2019. Because FGI's ratio of voting rights declined, Adacotech has been removed from the scope of consolidation and is now accounted for by the equity method. As such, the "Other" segment is no longer indicated as a reporting segment in fiscal 2020.
3. Information related to goodwill and impairment loss on fixed assets by reporting segment Significant impairment loss on fixed assets
FGI - FinTech Global Inc. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 01:47:06 UTC