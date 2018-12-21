FinTech : Bank AG accounts precautionarily for a loan loss provision on factoring receivables due to a potential fraud in the amount of six million euro

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FinTech Group Bank AG accounts precautionarily for a loan loss provision on factoring receivables due to a potential fraud in the amount of six million euro



22-Dec-2018 / 00:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

FinTech Group Bank AG accounts precautionarily for a loan loss provision on factoring receivables due to a potential fraud in the amount of six million euro

Frankfurt/Main, December 21, 2018 - FinTech Group Bank AG, a subsidiary (100%) of FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) accounts for a loan loss provision in the amount of six million euro.

For years, FinTech Group Bank has purchased receivables - collateralised against credit default risks - against one of Germany's largest retail companies with highest credit rating. Due to a potential case of fraud, that had been discovered during the insolvency of the supplier and seller of the receivables, the purchased receivables might be affected. Regardless of the insured credit default risk the Management decided to account for a loan loss provision in the amount of six million euro precautionarily due to the verity risk (risk associated with the legal validity of the receivables, e.g. due to fraud).



FinTech Group Bank will review possible recourse claims from a potential default.

Contact:

Joerg PetersIR & PressFinTech Group AGRotfeder-Ring 7D-60327 Frankfurt/Main+49 69 450001 1701joerg.peters@fintechgroup.com