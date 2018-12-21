Log in
FinTech : Bank AG accounts precautionarily for a loan loss provision on factoring receivables due to a potential fraud in the amount of six million euro

12/21/2018 | 06:30pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
22-Dec-2018 / 00:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Frankfurt/Main, December 21, 2018 - FinTech Group Bank AG, a subsidiary (100%) of FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) accounts for a loan loss provision in the amount of six million euro.

For years, FinTech Group Bank has purchased receivables - collateralised against credit default risks - against one of Germany's largest retail companies with highest credit rating. Due to a potential case of fraud, that had been discovered during the insolvency of the supplier and seller of the receivables, the purchased receivables might be affected. Regardless of the insured credit default risk the Management decided to account for a loan loss provision in the amount of six million euro precautionarily due to the verity risk (risk associated with the legal validity of the receivables, e.g. due to fraud).

FinTech Group Bank will review possible recourse claims from a potential default.


Contact:
Joerg Peters
IR & Press

FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

+49 69 450001 1701
joerg.peters@fintechgroup.com

22-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 041
E-mail: ir@fintechgroup.com
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
WKN: FTG111
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

761805  22-Dec-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761805&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Latest news on FINTECH GROUP AG
06:35pFINTECH : Bank AG accounts precautionarily for a loan loss provision on factorin..
EQ
06:30pFINTECH : Bank AG accounts precautionarily for a loan loss provision on factorin..
EQ
12/18FINTECH GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/27FINTECH : withdraws from planned 50/50 joint venture
PU
11/27FINTECH : withdraws from planned 50/50 joint venture with Österreichische Post A..
EQ
11/23FINTECH : Operating KPIs of FinTech Group AG boost again in 2018
PU
11/23FINTECH GROUP AG : Operating KPIs boost again in 2018
EQ
11/07FINTECH : and Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft establish a 50/50 joint ve..
PU
10/15FINTECH : Contract of Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO, extended
PU
10/15FINTECH GROUP AG : Contract of Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO, extended for addition..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 124 M
EBIT 2018 38,1 M
Net income 2018 25,4 M
Finance 2018 332 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,93
P/E ratio 2019 8,94
EV / Sales 2018 -0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,90x
Capitalization 285 M
Chart FINTECH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
FinTech Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINTECH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,4 €
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Niehage Chief Executive Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINTECH GROUP AG-50.33%327
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES7.39%32 467
ADYEN0.00%14 240
WORLDLINE1.79%8 657
SIMCORP28.67%2 825
HYPOPORT AG1.14%1 093
