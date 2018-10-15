Log in
FinTech Group AG
FinTech Group AG: Contract of Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO, extended for additional four years until December 31, 2022

10/15/2018 | 06:45am CEST

DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
15.10.2018 / 06:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 2018-10-15


Contract of Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO,
extended for additional four years until December 31, 2022

The supervisory board of FinTech Group AG secures the services of the management board team Frank Niehage (CEO) and Muhamad Said Chahrour (CFO) until 2022



Frankfurt/Main, October 15, 2018 - FinTech Group AG (ISIN: DE00FTG1111, WKN: FTG111, Ticker: FTK.GR) extends the contract of Muhamad Said Chahrour, member of the management board, for additional four years until December 31, 2022. Muhamad Said Chahrour has joined FinTech Group AG in 2015 and was appointed in January 2017 as board member and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Group in the age of 30. He was key responsible of the Group's successful changeover to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as well as for the integration of XCOM AG into the Group. As head of the important strategic project "from 5 to 2" he led the integration within the Group with great success.

Currently he drives forward the up-listing of FinTech Group AG into Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG. In parallel, together with Frank Niehage (CEO of the FinTech Group Bank AG) he is responsible for the new 50/50 joint venture between the FinTech Group and the Österreichische Post, building the most innovative hybrid bank in the DACH region.

"We are very happy to secure the service of our CFO, Muhamad Said Chahrour, for another four years after we succeded already in March this year to extend the contract of our CEO, Mr Frank Niehage, until 2022", welcomed Martin Korbmacher, Chairman of the FinTech Group AG, the renewed appointment of the management board. "His outstanding management talent as well as his focussed style of working contributed significantly to the progress of the Group besides his efforts in investor relations that lead to tripling the market capitalization of the Group during his first stint. We are looking forward with a lot of confidence solving the up-coming challenges with our experienced and successful management team", underlined Martin Korbmacher the extended contracts of the management board during this year.

 

About FinTech Group AG

FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) owns a modern smart bank, that offers innovative financial technology, an own core banking system and a regulatory liability umbrella.

The online broker flatex is the cash cow and offers an advanced, in-house technology service at low cost. This makes flatex the fastest growing trading platform in Europe.

This smart technology scales easily, which is why it is offered successfully to B2B customers. Many well-known institutes as well as the state infrastructure use these vital services. It helps startups and business models who need a banking licence through this model of white label banking to achieve rapid success.

As a provider of smart banking solutions, despite bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitization, FinTech Group AG is ideally positioned for further growth and well on its way to becoming Europe's leading provider of financial technology.

 

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information that use words such as 'expect', 'want', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe', 'seek', 'estimate', 'will' or similar Terms are recognizable. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results achieved by FinTech Group AG may differ significantly from the statements in the forward-looking statements. FinTech Group AG undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in any other than expected development.




Contact:
Jörg Peters
IR & Presse

FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 5
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

Phone: +49 69 450001 1701
joerg.peters.ext@fintechgroup.com

15.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 5
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 041
E-mail: ir@fintechgroup.com
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
WKN: FTG111
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

733321  15.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=733321&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
