FINTECH GROUP AG (FTK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/28 11:23:48 am
16.69 EUR   +7.12%
11/26FINTECH GROUP AG : The comeback of an upward trend can be anticipated
FinTech Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/28/2018 | 09:35am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2018 / 09:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MLF Capital UG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Muhamad Said
Last name(s): Chahrour
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FinTech Group AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.60 EUR 3432.00 EUR
15.60 EUR 3432.00 EUR
15.70 EUR 23314.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.6771 EUR 30178.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


28.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48023  28.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
