FinTech Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.12.2018 / 09:32

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: MLF Capital UG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Muhamad Said Last name(s): Chahrour Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FinTech Group AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.60 EUR 3432.00 EUR 15.60 EUR 3432.00 EUR 15.70 EUR 23314.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.6771 EUR 30178.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

