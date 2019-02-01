FinTech Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Niklas
|Last name(s):
|Helmreich
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Managing Director - Head B2C
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|18.86 EUR
|5016.76 EUR
|18.88 EUR
|8986.88 EUR
|18.92 EUR
|756.80 EUR
|18.94 EUR
|1704.60 EUR
|18.96 EUR
|8626.80 EUR
|18.98 EUR
|22263.54 EUR
|18.96 EUR
|1384.08 EUR
|18.98 EUR
|3682.12 EUR
|19.00 EUR
|25137.00 EUR
|19.02 EUR
|1711.80 EUR
|19.04 EUR
|761.60 EUR
|19.06 EUR
|14866.80 EUR
|18.96 EUR
|2407.92 EUR
|18.98 EUR
|1708.20 EUR
|19.00 EUR
|3401.00 EUR
|19.04 EUR
|1504.16 EUR
|19.06 EUR
|21728.40 EUR
|19.10 EUR
|7353.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|19.0003 EUR
|133001.9600 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
