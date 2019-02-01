FinTech Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.02.2019 / 10:29

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Niklas Last name(s): Helmreich

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director - Head B2C

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FinTech Group AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.86 EUR 5016.76 EUR 18.88 EUR 8986.88 EUR 18.92 EUR 756.80 EUR 18.94 EUR 1704.60 EUR 18.96 EUR 8626.80 EUR 18.98 EUR 22263.54 EUR 18.96 EUR 1384.08 EUR 18.98 EUR 3682.12 EUR 19.00 EUR 25137.00 EUR 19.02 EUR 1711.80 EUR 19.04 EUR 761.60 EUR 19.06 EUR 14866.80 EUR 18.96 EUR 2407.92 EUR 18.98 EUR 1708.20 EUR 19.00 EUR 3401.00 EUR 19.04 EUR 1504.16 EUR 19.06 EUR 21728.40 EUR 19.10 EUR 7353.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.0003 EUR 133001.9600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

