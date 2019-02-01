Log in
FINTECH GROUP AG (FTK)
FinTech Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/01/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2019 / 10:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Niklas
Last name(s): Helmreich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director - Head B2C

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FinTech Group AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.86 EUR 5016.76 EUR
18.88 EUR 8986.88 EUR
18.92 EUR 756.80 EUR
18.94 EUR 1704.60 EUR
18.96 EUR 8626.80 EUR
18.98 EUR 22263.54 EUR
18.96 EUR 1384.08 EUR
18.98 EUR 3682.12 EUR
19.00 EUR 25137.00 EUR
19.02 EUR 1711.80 EUR
19.04 EUR 761.60 EUR
19.06 EUR 14866.80 EUR
18.96 EUR 2407.92 EUR
18.98 EUR 1708.20 EUR
19.00 EUR 3401.00 EUR
19.04 EUR 1504.16 EUR
19.06 EUR 21728.40 EUR
19.10 EUR 7353.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.0003 EUR 133001.9600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48649  01.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 122 M
EBIT 2018 36,1 M
Net income 2018 23,6 M
Finance 2018 253 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,65
P/E ratio 2019 15,94
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,28x
Capitalization 359 M
Chart FINTECH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
FinTech Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINTECH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 36,0 €
Spread / Average Target 88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Niehage Chief Executive Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINTECH GROUP AG12.97%411
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES2.90%0
ADYEN36.34%0
SIMCORP15.46%0
WORLDLINE10.95%0
HYPOPORT AG23.08%0
