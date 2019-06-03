FinTech Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.06.2019 / 09:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hans Peter Last name(s): Peters

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of supervisory board of flatex Bank AG

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FinTech Group AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.24 EUR 6803.52 EUR 18.24 EUR 3447.36 EUR 18.24 EUR 4505.28 EUR 18.24 EUR 474.24 EUR 18.24 EUR 5581.44 EUR 18.24 EUR 820.8 EUR 18.24 EUR 51327.36 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 18.2400 EUR 72960.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA - SCALE MIC: XETS

