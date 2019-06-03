Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  FinTech Group AG    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FINTECH GROUP AG

(FTK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FinTech Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 03:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans Peter
Last name(s): Peters

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of supervisory board of flatex Bank AG

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FinTech Group AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.24 EUR 6803.52 EUR
18.24 EUR 3447.36 EUR
18.24 EUR 4505.28 EUR
18.24 EUR 474.24 EUR
18.24 EUR 5581.44 EUR
18.24 EUR 820.8 EUR
18.24 EUR 51327.36 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.2400 EUR 72960.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA - SCALE
MIC: XETS


03.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51515  03.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINTECH GROUP AG
03:05aFINTECH GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20FINTECH : and Morgan Stanley continue their strategic ETP partnership until at l..
EQ
05/13FINTECH : raises EBITDA margin target for 2019 from 27% to 29%
EQ
04/01FINTECH GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/28FINTECH : achieved next record year
PU
03/28FINTECH GROUP AG ACHIEVED NEXT RECOR : Sales and EBITDA forecast exceeded
EQ
03/16FINTECH GROUP AG : FinTech Group becomes flatex
EQ
02/25FINTECH GROUP AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secur..
EQ
02/01FINTECH GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/07FINTECH : and Goldman Sachs agreed to deepen Exchange Traded Products (ETP) Part..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 139 M
EBIT 2019 31,2 M
Net income 2019 20,3 M
Finance 2019 398 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,64
P/E ratio 2020 11,35
EV / Sales 2019 -0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,14x
Capitalization 347 M
Chart FINTECH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
FinTech Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINTECH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,0 €
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Niehage Chief Executive Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINTECH GROUP AG4.60%387
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES17.31%38 933
ADYEN51.73%23 812
WORLDLINE27.73%10 995
SIMCORP46.32%3 950
GREENSKY INC15.78%2 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About