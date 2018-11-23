FinTech : Operating KPIs of FinTech Group AG boost again in 2018

Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 2018-11-23

Operating KPIs of FinTech Group AG boost again in 2018

▪ Outstanding performance of operating KPIs after 10 months in 2018: Net increase of 16 % of new B2C customers versus 10/2017 Increase of 16 % in executed trades in parallel

▪ Increase of 34 % of margin-rich OTC trades versus 10/2017

▪ Around 1.1 million executed trades per month on average in 2018

Frankfurt/Main - Die FinTech Group AG (ISIN: DE000FTG1111, WKN: FTG111, Ticker: FTK.GR) achieved another record month in October 2018. Operating strength of our brand flatex, one of the fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe, resulted in continuously double-digit growth rates (+16%) in new customers and executed trades. 285,000 B2C customers of FinTech Group Bank in total at 2018-10-31 represent a net increase of 31,000 new B2C customers after ten months of current fiscal year, respectively an increase of around 39,000 new B2C customers in a twelve-month comparison. Corresponding to this, the number of executed trades increased to 10.6 million (+16% compared to the same period the year before of 9.1 million), respectively to 12.7 million in a twelve-month comparison. Around 1.2 million executed trades in four of the ten months this year resulted overall in roughly 1.1 million executed trades per month on average for current fiscal year. Outstanding growth rate of 34% of the margin-rich OTC trades in a twelve-month comparison.

"Based on the strong B2C and B2B business performance at year-end as well as the turbulences at stock markets the Up-Listing to prime Standard will be moved forward into 2019", explained

Frank Niehage, CEO of FinTech Group AG, the decision taken by the Management Board.

The current corporate presentation of FinTech Group AG (November 2018) is also available in english language at our website www.fintechgroup.com

About FinTech Group AG

FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates with flatex one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe. Executing more than 12 million customer's securities transactions paperless per annum. Offering their more than 280,000 own B2C customers top services at a competitive pricing based on their modern, self-developed state-of-the-art technology.

Many B2B customers, the state infrastructure and established financial services companies as well as disruptive business ideas benefit from FinTech Group's white label banking technology and become quickly successful businesses due to the self-developed core banking system (FTG:CBS) that belongs to the most modern and most modular systems in the market. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitisation, FinTech Group is ideally positioned for further growth and well on its way to becoming Europe's leading provider of financial technology.

FinTech Group together with Österreichische Post create and build currently the most innovative and sustainable hybrid bank: Online banking at the latest stage of technology to be offered also as offline service at more than 1,700 points of sale (POS) all over Austria. A pioneering milestone for the future development of financial industry.

