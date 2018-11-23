Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  FinTech Group AG    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FINTECH GROUP AG (FTK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FinTech : Operating KPIs of FinTech Group AG boost again in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2018 | 08:00am CET

Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 2018-11-23

Operating KPIs of FinTech Group AG boost again in 2018

  • Outstanding performance of operating KPIs after 10 months in 2018: Net increase of 16 % of new B2C customers versus 10/2017

    Increase of 16 % in executed trades in parallel

  • Increase of 34 % of margin-rich OTC trades versus 10/2017

  • Around 1.1 million executed trades per month on average in 2018

Frankfurt/Main - Die FinTech Group AG (ISIN: DE000FTG1111, WKN: FTG111, Ticker: FTK.GR) achieved another record month in October 2018. Operating strength of our brand flatex, one of the fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe, resulted in continuously double-digit growth rates (+16%) in new customers and executed trades. 285,000 B2C customers of FinTech Group Bank in total at 2018-10-31 represent a net increase of 31,000 new B2C customers after ten months of current fiscal year, respectively an increase of around 39,000 new B2C customers in a twelve-month comparison. Corresponding to this, the number of executed trades increased to 10.6 million (+16% compared to the same period the year before of 9.1 million), respectively to 12.7 million in a twelve-month comparison. Around 1.2 million executed trades in four of the ten months this year resulted overall in roughly 1.1 million executed trades per month on average for current fiscal year. Outstanding growth rate of 34% of the margin-rich OTC trades in a twelve-month comparison.

"Based on the strong B2C and B2B business performance at year-end as well as the turbulences at stock markets the Up-Listing to prime Standard will be moved forward into 2019", explained

Frank Niehage, CEO of FinTech Group AG, the decision taken by the Management Board.

The current corporate presentation of FinTech Group AG (November 2018) is also available in english language at our websitewww.fintechgroup.comand could be downloaded at:https://www.fintechgroup.com/en/investor-relations/investorenpraesentationen/

Contact:

Joerg Peters IR & PressTel. +49 69 450001 1701joerg.peters.ext@fintechgroup.com

FinTech Group AG Rotfeder-Ring 7 D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

About FinTech Group AG

FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates with flatex one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe. Executing more than 12 million customer's securities transactions paperless per annum. Offering their more than 280,000 own B2C customers top services at a competitive pricing based on their modern, self-developed state-of-the-art technology.

Many B2B customers, the state infrastructure and established financial services companies as well as disruptive business ideas benefit from FinTech Group's white label banking technology and become quickly successful businesses due to the self-developed core banking system (FTG:CBS) that belongs to the most modern and most modular systems in the market. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitisation, FinTech Group is ideally positioned for further growth and well on its way to becoming Europe's leading provider of financial technology.

FinTech Group together with Österreichische Post create and build currently the most innovative and sustainable hybrid bank: Online banking at the latest stage of technology to be offered also as offline service at more than 1,700 points of sale (POS) all over Austria. A pioneering milestone for the future development of financial industry.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by FinTech Group AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. FinTech Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.

02

Disclaimer

FinTech Group AG published this content on 23 November 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2018 07:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINTECH GROUP AG
08:00aFINTECH : Operating KPIs of FinTech Group AG boost again in 2018
PU
06:07aFINTECH GROUP AG : Operating KPIs boost again in 2018
EQ
11/08FINTECH : and Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft establish a 50/50 joint ve..
PU
10/15FINTECH : Contract of Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO, extended
PU
10/15FINTECH GROUP AG : Contract of Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO, extended for addition..
EQ
10/10FINTECH : and Österreichische Post achieved first milestone
PU
10/10FINTECH GROUP AG : FinTech Group and Österreichische Post achieved first milesto..
EQ
09/11FINTECH : and Österreichische Post establish a 50/50 joint venture to provide ba..
EQ
09/11FINTECH : continues to grow profitably - EBITDA increases by 42%
EQ
09/11FINTECH : and Österreichische Post establish a 50/50 joint venture
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 125 M
EBIT 2018 39,2 M
Net income 2018 26,4 M
Finance 2018 349 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,44
P/E ratio 2019 12,63
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,08x
Capitalization 384 M
Chart FINTECH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
FinTech Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINTECH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,5 €
Spread / Average Target 93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Niehage Chief Executive Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINTECH GROUP AG-36.96%439
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES9.84%35 323
ADYEN0.00%17 101
WORLDLINE7.01%7 192
SIMCORP17.52%2 610
HYPOPORT AG6.78%1 180
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.