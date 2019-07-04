Log in
FinTech : evaluates strategic options

0
07/04/2019 | 11:50am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
FinTech Group evaluates strategic options

04-Jul-2019 / 17:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Frankfurt/Main, 4 July 2019

FinTech Group evaluates strategic options

Today, the management board of FinTech Group AG decided to evaluate, together with Lazard, strategic options regarding the future orientation of the company in order to be able to optimally make use of the significant growth opportunities. Such evaluation will include potential strategic partnerships, a potential sale (wholly or partially) of the company and obtaining potential new investors. For this purpose, the company will enter into discussions with various potential partners and interested parties.

Contact:
Muhamad Chahrour
CFO
Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0
ir@fintechgroup.com

FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information that use words such as 'expect', 'want', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe', 'seek', 'estimate', 'will' or similar Terms are recognizable. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results achieved by FinTech Group AG may differ significantly from the statements in the forward-looking statements. FinTech Group AG undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in any other than expected development.

04-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@fintechgroup.com
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
WKN: FTG111
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 836545

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

836545  04-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836545&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
