FINTECH GROUP AG
News

FinTech : flatex sets new standard in leveraged trading with unique product architecture and premium partners

08/28/2018

Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, 08/28/2018

flatex sets new standard in leveraged trading with unique product architecture and premium partners

  • 7 premium partners offer over 2 million products at top conditions

  • The three product categories platinum, gold, and silver tackle the flat rate: platinum EUR 0.00 / gold EUR 1.90 / silver EUR 3.90 flat rate per order

  • flatex has the largest number of certificates and leveraged products (ETPs) on offer in Germany, with long and short positions for all markets, at reduced rates

Frankfurt/Main - FinTech Group AG (German securities code: FTG111, ISIN: DE00FTG1111, ticker symbol: FTK.GR) offers its flatex customers from September 01, 2018 Germany's largest selection of leveraged products (ETP: Exchange Traded Products) in a unique product architecture at reduced rates. Seven premium partners offer trades in the three product categories platinum, gold, and silver for free or at flat rates of EUR 1.90 and EUR 3.90, respectively, depending on the premium partner. flatex, FinTech Group's online broker, is thereby further consolidating its market leadership in the trade of certificates and leveraged products (ETPs). Flatex customers benefit not only from the attractive pricing, but also from the premium partners' large product selections.

The premium partner certificates and leveraged products, which flatex customers will be able to trade at very attractive flat rates, are differentiated by the product categories platinum, gold, and silver as follows:

  • platinum products for free by Morgan Stanley

  • gold products at a EUR 1.90 flate rate by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UBS

  • silver products at a EUR 3.90 flate rate by BNP Paribas, HSBC and Vontobel

"We are very happy that we can now offer our flatex customers seven premium partners with their large product selections in certificates and leveraged products, at attractive prices, in Germany and Austria" expressed FinTech Group CEO Frank Niehage, underscoring the new product architecture. "If you are looking for the best selection at budget prices in online trading, there's no getting around flatex."

"Our continual growth in new customers, and the simultaneously increasing number of trades per customer on the flatex platform, will receive a further impetus from this new product architecture, which will benefit revenue as well as net profit" outlines Muhamad Chahrour, FinTech Group's CFO, about the product range expansion with the seven premium partners.

The new offer is valid from September 01, 2018. The products of platinum partner Morgan Stanley can be traded OTC for free, with a minimum order volume of EUR 500. The products of our gold and silver partners can be traded at flat rates of EUR 1.90 and EUR 3.90, respectively, with a minimum order volume of EUR 1.000.

Last but not least, here is the best news: flatex has once again been voted first place in the annual online-broker-tests run by the editors of "€uro am Sonntag" magazine (31/2018 edition).

About FinTech Group AG

FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) is a modern smart bank, that offers innovative financial technology, an own core banking system and a regulatory liability umbrella.

The online broker flatex is the cash cow and offers an advanced, in-house technology service at low cost. This makes flatex the fastest growing trading platform in Europe.

This smart technology scales easily, which is why it is offered successfully to B2B customers. Many well-known institutes as well as the state infrastructure use these vital services. It helps startups and business models who need a banking license through this model of white label banking to achieve rapid success.

As a smart bank, despite bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitization, FinTech Group AG is ideally positioned for further growth and well on its way to becoming Europe's leading provider of financial technology.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information that use words such as 'expect', 'want', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe', 'seek', 'estimate', 'will' or similar Terms are recognizable. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results achieved by FinTech Group AG may differ significantly from the statements in the forward-looking statements. FinTech Group AG undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in any other than expected development.

Disclaimer

FinTech Group AG published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:21:04 UTC
