Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  FinTech Group AG    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FINTECH GROUP AG (FTK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/27 07:32:15 am
15.29 EUR   -2.36%
11/26FINTECH GROUP AG : The comeback of an upward trend can be anticipated
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FinTech : starts European expansion and forecasts more than EUR 138 million in revenues for 2019e

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 06:50am CET

DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Strategic Company Decision
FinTech Group AG starts European expansion and forecasts more than EUR 138 million in revenues for 2019e

27.12.2018 / 06:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, December 27, 2018

FinTech Group starts European expansion and
forecasts more than EUR 138 million in revenues for 2019e
 

Guidance 2019: Increase in revenues to more than EUR 138 million (+15% vs. 2018), growth adjusted EBITDA margin of 34% (post growth investments of 27%)

"flatex goes Europe" - European B2C expansion starts 2019

Major B2B and B2C contracts shortly before announcement
 

Frankfurt/Main - FinTech Group AG (German WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker symbol: FTK.GR) concentrates on the core activities in their B2C business in the coming year 2019. The Executive Board of FinTech Group AG expects an increase in revenues to more than EUR 138 million in 2019. EBITDA margin, adjusted for growth investments of "flatex goes Europe", will be at least 34 per cent. According to the double-digit EUR million growth investments, Management expects an EBITDA margin of 27 per cent at least in 2019.

"Record sales four years in a row - based on the current project pipeline we are confident that 2019 is going to be another record year. Future focus on the EBITDA margin takes into consideration our investments for profitable growth as well as the upside of additional volatility at capital markets - our so called 'hidden reserve'," explained Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of FinTech Group AG, the change to the more consistent margin figure as future target ratio.

"flatex goes Europe" will be the kickoff to the European expansion of the continuously growing B2C business. Enhanced investments into the internationalisation of the successful flatex online brokerage platform will be spend mainly for marketing and brand awareness within the targeted European markets. FinTech Group plans, together with the product partners especially from the highly profitable ETP segment (ETP: Exchange Traded Products) the market entry to The Netherlands in 2019. Further European countries will be added in 2019 to the successful and rapidly growing flatex footprint in Germany and Austria.

"The strenghtened investment into the internationalisation of the B2C business opens up new markets and secures our profitable growth in the mid and long term. Excess cash of more than EUR 50 million together with our strong product partners are outstanding prerequisites to succeed with the implementation of our announced flatex internationalisation strategy in 2019," underlined Frank Niehage, CEO of FinTech Group AG, the strategic move. "In addition, we are preparing the announcement of major profitable and long-lasting contracts within our B2B and B2C business."


Contact:
Joerg Peters
IR & Press

FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

Tel. +49 69 450001 1701
joerg.peters@fintechgroup.com

 

About FinTech Group AG

FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates with flatex one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe. Executing more than 12 million customer's securities transactions paperless per annum. Offering their more than 280,000 own B2C customers top services at a competitive pricing based on their modern, self-developed state-of-the-art technology.

Many B2B customers, the state infrastructure and established financial services companies as well as disruptive business ideas benefit from FinTech Group's white label banking technology and become quickly successful businesses due to the self-developed core banking system (FTG:CBS) that belongs to the most modern and most modular systems in the market - the standard platform for private and specialist banks. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitisation, FinTech Group is ideally positioned for further growth and well on its way to becoming Europe's leading provider of financial technology.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by FinTech Group AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. FinTech Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.


27.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 041
E-mail: ir@fintechgroup.com
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
WKN: FTG111
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

761971  27.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761971&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINTECH GROUP AG
06:50aFINTECH : starts European expansion and forecasts more than EUR 138 million in r..
EQ
12/22FINTECH : Bank AG accounts precautionarily for a loan loss provision on factorin..
EQ
12/22FINTECH : Bank AG accounts precautionarily for a loan loss provision on factorin..
EQ
12/18FINTECH GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/27FINTECH : withdraws from planned 50/50 joint venture
PU
11/27FINTECH : withdraws from planned 50/50 joint venture with Österreichische Post A..
EQ
11/23FINTECH : Operating KPIs of FinTech Group AG boost again in 2018
PU
11/23FINTECH GROUP AG : Operating KPIs boost again in 2018
EQ
11/08FINTECH : and Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft establish a 50/50 joint ve..
PU
10/15FINTECH : Contract of Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO, extended
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 124 M
EBIT 2018 38,1 M
Net income 2018 25,4 M
Finance 2018 332 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,25
P/E ratio 2019 9,20
EV / Sales 2018 -0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,84x
Capitalization 293 M
Chart FINTECH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
FinTech Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINTECH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,4 €
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Niehage Chief Executive Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINTECH GROUP AG-48.90%335
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES5.68%32 045
ADYEN0.00%14 542
WORLDLINE-0.22%8 517
SIMCORP26.86%2 776
HYPOPORT AG1.41%1 092
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.